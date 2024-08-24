Journalists Talk Shooting’s Toll on Children and State Handling of Opioid Settlement Funds

KFF Health News Midwest correspondent Bram Sable-Smith discussed the enduring trauma experienced by children who survived the Super Bowl parade shooting earlier this year on KMOX’s “Total Information AM” on Aug. 22.

KFF Health News senior correspondent Aneri Pattani discussed how a coalition of groups has issued a call to action regarding how states should spend their opioid settlement money on NPR’s “All Things Considered” on Aug. 21. Pattani also discussed how states such as Wisconsin are planning to spend opioid settlement money on Wisconsin Public Radio’s “Wisconsin Today” on Aug. 19.

KFF Health News correspondent Daniel Chang discussed social media bans on KMOX’s “Total Information AM” on Aug. 21.

KFF Health News’ chief Washington correspondent, Julie Rovner, discussed Vice President Kamala Harris’ health proposals on WBUR’s “Here & Now” on Aug. 20.

KFF Health News Washington correspondent David Hilzenrath discussed the MitraClip on PBS’ “PBS News Weekend” on Aug. 18.

KFF Health News senior correspondent Jordan Rau discussed nursing homes on PBS’ “PBS News Weekend” on Aug. 17.

KFF Health News contributor Andy Miller discussed the high cost of insurance on WUGA’s “The Georgia Health Report” on Aug. 15.