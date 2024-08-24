Journalists Talk Shooting’s Toll on Children and State Handling of Opioid Settlement Funds

KFF Health News Midwest correspondent Bram Sable-Smith discussed the enduring trauma experienced by children who survived the Super Bowl parade shooting earlier this year on KMOX’s “Total Information AM” on Aug. 22.
- Read Sable-Smith and Peggy Lowe’s “Kids Who Survived Super Bowl Shooting Are Scared, Suffering Panic Attacks and Sleep Problems”
KFF Health News senior correspondent Aneri Pattani discussed how a coalition of groups has issued a call to action regarding how states should spend their opioid settlement money on NPR’s “All Things Considered” on Aug. 21. Pattani also discussed how states such as Wisconsin are planning to spend opioid settlement money on Wisconsin Public Radio’s “Wisconsin Today” on Aug. 19.
- Read Pattani’s “A Call to Action Reignites Debate Over Opioid Settlements”
- Read the series “Payback: Tracking the Opioid Settlement Cash”
KFF Health News correspondent Daniel Chang discussed social media bans on KMOX’s “Total Information AM” on Aug. 21.
- Read Chang’s “Social Media Bans Could Deny Teenagers Mental Health Help”
KFF Health News’ chief Washington correspondent, Julie Rovner, discussed Vice President Kamala Harris’ health proposals on WBUR’s “Here & Now” on Aug. 20.
KFF Health News Washington correspondent David Hilzenrath discussed the MitraClip on PBS’ “PBS News Weekend” on Aug. 18.
- Read Hilzenrath and Holly K. Hacker’s “From Dr. Oz to Heart Valves: A Tiny Device Charted a Contentious Path Through the FDA”
KFF Health News senior correspondent Jordan Rau discussed nursing homes on PBS’ “PBS News Weekend” on Aug. 17.
KFF Health News contributor Andy Miller discussed the high cost of insurance on WUGA’s “The Georgia Health Report” on Aug. 15.