Journalists Address HHS Under Trump, Rural PFAS Contamination, and Bird Flu

KFF Health News chief Washington correspondent Julie Rovner discussed the Department of Health and Human Services, the federal workforce, and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on WAMU’s “1A” on Jan. 8.
KFF Health News video producer and visual reporter Hannah Norman discussed PFAS contamination in well water on KVPR’s “Central Valley Daily” on Jan. 7.
- Click here to hear Norman on “Central Valley Daily”
- Read Norman’s “Toxic ‘Forever Chemicals’ Taint Rural California Drinking Water, Far From Known Sources”
KFF Health News public health local editor and correspondent Amy Maxmen discussed the bird flu outbreak on KMOX on Jan. 8.
- Click here to hear Maxmen on KMOX
- Read Maxmen’s “How America Lost Control of the Bird Flu, Setting the Stage for Another Pandemic”
KFF Health News editor-at-large for public health Céline Gounder discussed a new rule banning medical debt from credit reports on CBS Evening News on Jan. 7. Gounder also discussed the increase in covid, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, and norovirus cases across the U.S. as well as what to know about norovirus on CBS News 24/7 on Jan. 6 and Dec. 31, respectively.
- Click here to watch Gounder on CBS Evening News
- Click here to watch Gounder discuss covid, flu, RSV, and norovirus on CBS News 24/7
- Click here to watch Gounder discuss what to know about norovirus on CBS News 24/7