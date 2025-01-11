Journalists Address HHS Under Trump, Rural PFAS Contamination, and Bird Flu

KFF Health News chief Washington correspondent Julie Rovner discussed the Department of Health and Human Services, the federal workforce, and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on WAMU’s “1A” on Jan. 8.

KFF Health News video producer and visual reporter Hannah Norman discussed PFAS contamination in well water on KVPR’s “Central Valley Daily” on Jan. 7.

KFF Health News public health local editor and correspondent Amy Maxmen discussed the bird flu outbreak on KMOX on Jan. 8.

KFF Health News editor-at-large for public health Céline Gounder discussed a new rule banning medical debt from credit reports on CBS Evening News on Jan. 7. Gounder also discussed the increase in covid, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, and norovirus cases across the U.S. as well as what to know about norovirus on CBS News 24/7 on Jan. 6 and Dec. 31, respectively.