Journalists Discuss FTC and Supreme Court Actions — And What’s Up With the Bird Flu

KFF Health News senior correspondent Aneri Pattani discussed the Supreme Court decision to throw out a bankruptcy deal involving the makers of OxyContin, which would have shielded the owners of Purdue Pharma from civil lawsuits, on NPR’s “Weekend Edition Sunday” on June 30. Pattani discussed the same issue in a Facebook Live conversation with Community Education Group on July 3.

KFF Health News contributor Andy Miller discussed the Federal Trade Commission criticizing pharmacy benefit managers on KCBS on July 9. He also discussed diversity, equity, and inclusion programs in medicine and bird flu on WUGA’s “The Georgia Health Report” on July 5 and June 28, respectively.

We encourage organizations to republish our content, free of charge. Here’s what we ask:

You must credit us as the original publisher, with a hyperlink to our kffhealthnews.org site. If possible, please include the original author(s) and KFF Health News” in the byline. Please preserve the hyperlinks in the story.

It’s important to note, not everything on kffhealthnews.org is available for republishing. If a story is labeled “All Rights Reserved,” we cannot grant permission to republish that item.

Have questions? Let us know at KHNHelp@kff.org