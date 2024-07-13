Donate
Journalists Discuss FTC and Supreme Court Actions — And What’s Up With the Bird Flu
KFF Health News On Air

KFF Health News contributor Andy Miller discussed the Federal Trade Commission criticizing pharmacy benefit managers on KCBS on July 9. He also discussed diversity, equity, and inclusion programs in medicine and bird flu on WUGA’s “The Georgia Health Report” on July 5 and June 28, respectively.

KFF Health News senior correspondent Aneri Pattani discussed the Supreme Court decision to throw out a bankruptcy deal involving the makers of OxyContin, which would have shielded the owners of Purdue Pharma from civil lawsuits, on NPR’s “Weekend Edition Sunday” on June 30. Pattani discussed the same issue in a Facebook Live conversation with Community Education Group on July 3.

