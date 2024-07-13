Journalists Discuss FTC and Supreme Court Actions — And What’s Up With the Bird Flu

KFF Health News contributor Andy Miller discussed the Federal Trade Commission criticizing pharmacy benefit managers on KCBS on July 9. He also discussed diversity, equity, and inclusion programs in medicine and bird flu on WUGA’s “The Georgia Health Report” on July 5 and June 28, respectively.
- Click here to hear Miller on KCBS
- Click here to hear Miller on “The Georgia Health Report” on July 5
- Click here to hear Miller on “The Georgia Health Report” on June 28
- Read Lauren Sausser’s “Mississippi Lacks Black Doctors, Even as Lawmakers Increasingly Target Diversity Programs”
- Read Amy Maxmen’s “‘We’re Flying Blind’: CDC Has 1M Bird Flu Tests Ready, but Experts See Repeat of Covid Missteps”
KFF Health News senior correspondent Aneri Pattani discussed the Supreme Court decision to throw out a bankruptcy deal involving the makers of OxyContin, which would have shielded the owners of Purdue Pharma from civil lawsuits, on NPR’s “Weekend Edition Sunday” on June 30. Pattani discussed the same issue in a Facebook Live conversation with Community Education Group on July 3.
- Click here to hear Pattani on “Weekend Edition Sunday”
- Click here to watch Pattani’s discussion with “Community Education Group”
- Read Pattani’s “Supreme Court Upends Purdue Pharma Opioid Settlement”