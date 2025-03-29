Journalists Talk Public Health Data Under Trump, Therapists’ Discontent With Insurers

KFF Health News senior correspondent Aneri Pattani discussed how mental health therapists are finding it difficult to work with insurance companies on WOSU Public Media’s “All Sides with Amy Juravich” on March 27.
KFF Health News national public health correspondent Amy Maxmen discussed the effects of President Donald Trump’s policy changes on the collection and sharing of important scientific health data on Big Picture Science on March 24.
- Click here to hear Maxmen on “Big Picture Science”
- Read Maxmen’s “Urgent CDC Data and Analyses on Influenza and Bird Flu Go Missing as Outbreaks Escalate”