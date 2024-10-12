Journalists Talk Obesity, Oximeters, and Severe Weather’s Impact on Public Health

KFF Health News senior fellow and editor-at-large for public health Céline Gounder discussed how best to prepare for a storm on “CBS News 24/7” on Oct. 9.
KFF Health News chief Washington correspondent Julie Rovner discussed obesity on WAMU and NPR’s “1A” on Oct. 9.
KFF Health News senior correspondent Arthur Allen discussed pulse oximeter bias on KCBS Radio on Oct. 7.
- Click here to hear Allen on KCBS Radio
- Read Allen’s “FDA’s Promised Guidance on Pulse Oximeters Unlikely To End Decades of Racial Bias”
KFF Health News contributor Andy Miller discussed the impact of climate change on human health and a potential new hospital in Atlanta for WUGA’s “The Georgia Health Report” on Oct. 4 and Sept. 27, respectively. He also spoke on a panel about climate and public health aired on Atlanta Video Network on Sept. 30.
- Click here to hear Miller talk climate change on “The Georgia Health Report”
- Click here to hear Miller discuss a potential new hospital in Atlanta on “The Georgia Health Report”
- Click here to watch Miller on Atlanta Video Network
KFF Health News correspondent Daniel Chang discussed vaccine misinformation in Florida on Radio Bilingüe’s “Línea Abierta” on Oct. 2.
- Click here to hear Chang on “Línea Abierta”
- Read “Florida’s New Covid Booster Guidance Is Straight-Up Misinformation,” which Chang co-authored with Arthur Allen and Sam Whitehead