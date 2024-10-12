Journalists Talk Obesity, Oximeters, and Severe Weather’s Impact on Public Health

KFF Health News senior fellow and editor-at-large for public health Céline Gounder discussed how best to prepare for a storm on “CBS News 24/7” on Oct. 9.

KFF Health News chief Washington correspondent Julie Rovner discussed obesity on WAMU and NPR’s “1A” on Oct. 9.

KFF Health News senior correspondent Arthur Allen discussed pulse oximeter bias on KCBS Radio on Oct. 7.

KFF Health News contributor Andy Miller discussed the impact of climate change on human health and a potential new hospital in Atlanta for WUGA’s “The Georgia Health Report” on Oct. 4 and Sept. 27, respectively. He also spoke on a panel about climate and public health aired on Atlanta Video Network on Sept. 30.

KFF Health News correspondent Daniel Chang discussed vaccine misinformation in Florida on Radio Bilingüe’s “Línea Abierta” on Oct. 2.