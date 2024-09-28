Donate
Journalists Weigh In on Racial Trauma, Medicaid Expansion, and Opioid Settlements
KFF Health News On Air

KFF Health News Midwest correspondent Cara Anthony discussed healing from racial trauma on “America’s Heroes Group” on Sept. 20.

KFF Health News contributor Andy Miller discussed Medicaid expansion in Georgia on WUGA’s “The Georgia Health Report” on Sept. 20.

KFF Health News senior correspondent Aneri Pattani discussed the series “Payback: Tracking the Opioid Settlement Cash,” a finalist for a Scripps Howard Journalism Award, on Scripps News’ “Morning Rush” on Sept. 19.

