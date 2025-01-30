Recapping the RFK Jr. Hearings: A Live Discussion With KFF Health News Journalists

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s confirmation hearings for secretary of Health and Human Services are happening Jan. 29 and Jan. 30, and KFF Health News reporters will be watching as the Senate Committee on Finance and the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions ask Kennedy about everything from vaccines to abortion to Medicaid.
What are the biggest takeaways? What comes next? Tune in for a discussion with KFF Health News’ Arthur Allen, Phil Galewitz, and Julie Rovner on Thursday, Jan. 30, at 3:30 p.m. ET.