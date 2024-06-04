During his much-anticipated public appearance at a June 3 hearing before the House Oversight and Accountability Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic, Anthony Fauci, formerly chief medical adviser under President Joe Biden and longtime leader of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, defended the federal government’s response to the covid-19 health crisis in fiery exchanges with Republican members of the panel.
Watch: Anthony Fauci Defends Feds’ Covid Response, Calling Lawmakers’ Accusations ‘Preposterous’
