Watch: A Nation in Transition

CBS Reports’ “A Nation in Transition” follows trans youth from three states where lawmakers have recently debated policies that would directly affect their lives: California, Tennessee, and Texas. More than two-thirds of states in the U.S. either passed or proposed laws restricting gender-affirming care during the 2023 legislative season.
In the documentary, KFF Health News editor-at-large for public health Céline Gounder discusses how families of transgender youth are uprooting their lives due to anti-trans policies and their ripple effects.