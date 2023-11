Watch: A Nation in Transition

In the documentary, KFF Health News editor-at-large for public health Céline Gounder discusses how families of transgender youth are uprooting their lives due to anti-trans policies and their ripple effects.

CBS Reports’ “ A Nation in Transition ” follows trans youth from three states where lawmakers have recently debated policies that would directly affect their lives: California, Tennessee, and Texas. More than two-thirds of states in the U.S. either passed or proposed laws restricting gender-affirming care during the 2023 legislative season.

We encourage organizations to republish our content, free of charge. Here’s what we ask:

You must credit us as the original publisher, with a hyperlink to our kffhealthnews.org site. If possible, please include the original author(s) and KFF Health News” in the byline. Please preserve the hyperlinks in the story.

It’s important to note, not everything on kffhealthnews.org is available for republishing. If a story is labeled “All Rights Reserved,” we cannot grant permission to republish that item.

Have questions? Let us know at KHNHelp@kff.org