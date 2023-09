KHN Editor-in-Chief Elisabeth Rosenthal joins “CBS This Morning” to talk about how difficult a clerical error can be to fix and how patients can respond if it happens to them.

Grace Elizabeth Elliott got a mysterious hospital bill for medical care she had never received. Even after the hospital acknowledged its error, a collection agency pursued Elliott for the debt.

