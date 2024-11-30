Donate
Journalists Dish on New Weight Loss Drugs, RFK Jr.’s Fluoride Claims, and Reproductive Health
KFF Health News On Air

Journalists Dish on New Weight Loss Drugs, RFK Jr.’s Fluoride Claims, and Reproductive Health

KFF Health News chief Washington correspondent Julie Rovner discussed a proposed weight loss drug rule by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services on CBS News’ “CBS News 24/7” on Nov. 26.

KFF Health News South Carolina correspondent Lauren Sausser discussed racial disparities in maternal health on WFAE’s “Charlotte Talks” on Nov. 26.

KFF Health News contributor Andy Miller discussed Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s fluoride claims on WUGA’s “The Georgia Health Report” on Nov. 22.

KFF Health News contributor Sarah Varney discussed the second week of a trial in Idaho in which four women are challenging the state’s abortion laws on BSPR’s “Idaho Matters” on Nov. 20.

Related Topics

Contact Us Submit a Story Tip