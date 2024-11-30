Journalists Dish on New Weight Loss Drugs, RFK Jr.’s Fluoride Claims, and Reproductive Health

KFF Health News chief Washington correspondent Julie Rovner discussed a proposed weight loss drug rule by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services on CBS News’ “CBS News 24/7” on Nov. 26.
KFF Health News South Carolina correspondent Lauren Sausser discussed racial disparities in maternal health on WFAE’s “Charlotte Talks” on Nov. 26.
- Click here to hear Sausser on “Charlotte Talks”
- Read the KFF Health News series “Systemic Sickness”
KFF Health News contributor Andy Miller discussed Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s fluoride claims on WUGA’s “The Georgia Health Report” on Nov. 22.
- Click here to hear Miller on “The Georgia Health Report”
- Read PolitiFact’s “Does Fluoride Cause Cancer, IQ Loss, and More? Fact-Checking Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s Claims” by Samantha Putterman
KFF Health News contributor Sarah Varney discussed the second week of a trial in Idaho in which four women are challenging the state’s abortion laws on BSPR’s “Idaho Matters” on Nov. 20.
- Click here to hear Varney on “Idaho Matters”
- Read Varney’s “Idaho Calls Abortion ‘Barbaric and Gruesome’ in Trial Challenging Strict Ban”