A Listener Fighting the Good Fight

Joey Ballard is an internal medicine resident at the University of Illinois-Chicago. He wrote to “An Arm and a Leg” about a resolution the American Medical Association recently adopted calling on hospitals to do more to make sure patients who qualify for charity care get it. And that legislators and regulators make sure that’s happening.

Ballard helped write that resolution. He told “An Arm and a Leg” host Dan Weissmann that he first heard about charity care after listening to an episode of the podcast.

Ballard spoke with Weissmann about organizing as a medical student, bringing the resolution to the AMA, and the optimism he feels about the fight for charity care at the hospital where he works.

