Opioid Settlement Windfall: Where the Billions Are Going

LISTEN: Tens of thousands of people have filed claims for compensation from pharmaceutical companies accused of fueling the opioid crisis. But few have actually gotten a check. On May 28, WAMU’s “Health Hub” featured KFF Health News senior correspondent Aneri Pattani, who explained why some survivors feel like the money isn’t going to the right places.

This story also ran on WAMU. It can be republished for free.

Billions of dollars from opioid settlements are being paid out by drug manufacturers, distributors, and retailers to address the overdose crisis. Most of this money is landing in the hands of state and local governments to support public health initiatives such as housing, prevention, and access to treatment. But the lack of direct compensation for people affected by the overdose crisis has left many survivors feeling sidelined.

KFF Health News senior correspondent Aneri Pattani appeared on WAMU’s “Health Hub” on May 28 to explain why governments are facing pressure to use this windfall effectively to save lives and address the ongoing opioid crisis.

KFF Health News audio producers Zach Dyer and Taylor Cook contributed reporting to this segment.