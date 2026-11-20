Eighteen members of Congress sent a letter to Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Administrator Mehmet Oz late Thursday. The letter called out “an alarming lack of public transparency” and noted the rural health fund “lacks sufficient guardrails to protect rural hospitals at greatest risk of closure.” (Alex Wroblewski/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

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Congressional Democrats are demanding answers and more transparency from the Trump administration after a nine-day delay of annual awards from a $50 billion fund meant to improve healthcare for rural Americans.

Saying rural care is “in an acute state of crisis,” 18 members of Congress sent a letter to Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Administrator Mehmet Oz late Thursday. The letter pointed to what it called “an alarming lack of public transparency” and said the fund “lacks sufficient guardrails to protect rural hospitals at greatest risk of closure.”

Illinois Rep. Nikki Budzinski said her state “got no explanation from CMS as to why” it got $3 million less in its second-year Rural Health Transformation Program allocation. It was a roughly 1.5% reduction from its $193.4 million first-year award. State leaders have not received information about an appeals process, she said.

Any delay in knowing how much they received and any reduction in their base funding is significant, Budzinski said, because states need to plan for an “acute impact” from the loss of other federal funding.

In the first year, states competed for their initial share of the $50 billion, which is handed out at $10 billion a year for five years. They won awards ranging from $147 million to $281 million. Most of the lawmakers who signed the letter were from states that lost funding this year. Rep. Terri Sewell of Alabama, which got $4.1 million less, along with Sen. Michael Bennet of Colorado, which saw a nearly $3 million drop, also spearheaded the letter along with Budzinski.

Year 2 Rural Health Awards: North Dakota Gains Most, New Jersey Loses Most The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services split $10 billion among all 50 states for the program’s second year. Most state awards changed by less than 2% from the first year to the second. Note: The District of Columbia and U.S. territories were ineligible for funding. Source: U.S. Department of Health and Human Services

One concern, Budzinski said, is “making sure that the money isn’t going to consultants, that it’s actually getting to the rural providers that it is supposed to be getting to.” The lawmakers asked Oz for a response to detailed questions by Nov. 25. They also requested a briefing about the delays to the funding announcement, which was first reported by KFF Health News, and the impact on states.

The second-year awards were due to be announced by Oct. 31, but an Oct. 30 letter from CMS stated officials “discovered an additional administrative process requirement.” Instead, second-year funding was announced Nov. 9.

“Those kind of delays prevent a state to fully prepare for what’s to come,” Budzinski said.

CMS oversees the fund and its newly formed Office of Rural Health Transformation. Agency officials did not respond to questions for this article before the given deadline.

Republicans passed the Rural Health Transformation Program last summer as a last-minute sweetener to offset other ramifications of President Donald Trump’s signature budget law, including an estimated $137 billion in Medicaid spending cuts for rural America over 10 years.

That rural money is “retail therapy for Congress,” said Cara James, president and chief executive of Grantmakers in Health, while speaking at a Milken Institute event this month.

Because the same tax law cut Medicaid spending, which rural hospitals and people disproportionately use, as well as supplemental food assistance and other government grants, the short-term money would not “help sustain people” in rural America, James said.

Then, she posed a persistent fear about the fund: “If it’s even getting to the communities.”

Five rural hospitals have closed or been converted into lower-level facilities since the rural fund was created, including one in Michigan that shuttered beds and switched to providing only emergency services to survive, according to a list curated by the Cecil G. Sheps Center for Health Services Research at the University of North Carolina.

The letter stated lawmakers’ concerns that too much of the rural fund “could flow to large consulting and technology firms rather than supporting providers and communities on the ground.”

After the law passed last year, state leaders had just over seven weeks to write applications as they competed for the first-year funds. All 50 states won funding with allocations determined by a federal scoring process. Each year, officials are to revisit the funding allotments.

Most states saw their funding change by less than 2%. North Dakota and Iowa won the largest gains; New Jersey, Florida, and Vermont saw the biggest reductions.

Although federal officials have created state data maps, released a slew of press announcements, and led sessions on the complicated scoring of state applications, it’s not enough, said Alan Morgan, CEO of the National Rural Health Association.

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The association, which represents hospitals and community clinics nationwide, sent its own letter to federal officials Nov. 9. Morgan said that the way states win money needs “to be articulated in a way that success can be replicated by all states going forward.”

Morgan said his association’s analysis found that state leaders are sending the federal money to local hospitals and clinics because communities and individuals are “relying on rural hospitals to be there to deliver care.” But it’s unclear, he said, how much of the overall rural fund local hospitals are actually receiving versus how much is benefiting other entities, such as consultants.

In their letter, Budzinski and the other Democrats asked if CMS would establish a searchable database that tracks spending. They also asked for an explanation of how federal officials will evaluate state performance and allocate awards.

It was just the latest congressional letter to federal health officials on this issue.

In August 2025, a month after the law passed, Democrats sent a letter about the program’s rollout to Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. And last November, Budzinski reached out to Oz on behalf of Illinois. Bennet, along with Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine and others, signed a letter in June asking that the funds be targeted to rescue rural hospitals and clinics.

“We haven’t gotten full responses to any of these inquiries,” said Budzinski, who will become chair of the House’s largest Democratic caucus, the New Democrat Coalition, as Democrats prepare to take control of Congress.