Doctors Should Keep an Eye on Your Mix of Medication. If They Don’t, You Should.

This story also ran on WAMU. It can be republished for free.

Medications can snowball as we age. Pill organizers pile up. Prescriptions that are no longer necessary can mix with other drugs to create concerning side effects.

“Once you get to six or seven prescription medications, you get a nearly 100% chance of some sort of side effect or intolerance,” said physician K. Eric De Jonge, director of geriatrics at MedStar Washington Hospital Center.

Paula Span writes “The New Old Age” column for The New York Times and KFF Health News. She joined WAMU’s Health Hub on Sept. 30 to talk about common medications — from aspirin to benzodiazepines — that some older patients are overusing.

Span shared tips for keeping loved ones safe and said it’s important for patients and caregivers to be proactive.

“Doctors prescribe medicine based on the evidence available at the time. But science doesn’t stop,” Span said. “Your doctor might not be up on the latest research. And patients get into a routine. They may not question if they still need the drugs they’ve been taking.”

Experts and pharmacists say: Check with your doctor to make sure the meds you’re taking are still right for you.