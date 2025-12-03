Donate
Broken Rehab

Car wrecks, strokes, surgeries, and chronic pain are among the reasons people need days, weeks, or months of rehabilitation at specialized health care facilities. KFF Health News is investigating where rehab falls short, leading to severe or even life-threatening injuries and exorbitant costs.

They Need a Ventilator To Stay Alive. Getting One Can Be a Nightmare.

December 2, 2025

Few nursing homes are set up to care for people needing help breathing with a ventilator because of ALS or other infirmities. Insurers often resist paying for ventilators at home, and innovative programs are now endangered by Medicaid cuts.

Even Grave Errors at Rehab Hospitals Go Unpenalized and Undisclosed

July 15, 2025

For-profit hospitals provide most inpatient physical therapy but tend to have worse readmission rates to general hospitals. Medicare doesn’t tell consumers about troubling inspections.

Their Physical Therapy Coverage Ran Out Before They Could Walk Again

March 28, 2025

Health plans limit physical or occupational therapy sessions to as few as 20 a year, no matter the patient’s infirmities. The limits persist despite federal rules banning insurers from setting annual dollar limits on the care they will provide.

How To Find the Right Medical Rehab Services

July 15, 2025

Specialized hospitals, nursing homes, clinics, and home health agencies provide rehab therapy. Insurers may limit the services you can get.

Dual Threats From Trump and GOP Imperil Nursing Homes and Their Foreign-Born Workers

June 26, 2025

Understaffed nursing homes face a workforce crisis if President Donald Trump and Republicans further curtail immigration and cut Medicaid.

Credits

Reporting

Jordan Rau
Irena Hwang, The New York Times

Graphics

Lydia Zuraw

Photography

Dustin Franz
Alyssa Schukar
Jim Vondruska
Sophie Park
Lauren Petracca

Editing

John Hillkirk

Photo Editing

Lynne Shallcross

Copy Editing

Gabe Brison-Trezise
Terry Byrne
J.J. Evans