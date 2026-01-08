The Body Shops
KFF Health News and NBC News investigate disfiguring injuries and deaths allegedly tied to cosmetic procedures such as “Mommy Makeovers” and liposuction. Cosmetic surgery chains, some owned by private equity groups, have been the target of scores of medical malpractice and negligence lawsuits over the past seven years.
Featured Story
More From the Project
Share Your Story With Us
Have you had liposuction, a “Mommy Makeover,” a tummy tuck, a Brazilian butt lift, or another type of cosmetic surgery? We’d like to hear about your experience. Click below to contact our reporting team.
Credits
Reporting
Fred Schulte
Erin McLaughlin, NBC News
Jason Kane, NBC News
Photography
David Steele
Elijah Nouvelage
Nic Antaya
Web Production
Oona Zenda
Lynne Shallcross
Eric Harkleroad
David Hicks
Editing
John Hillkirk
Kelly Johnson
Copy Editing
Terry Byrne
Gabe Brison-Trezise
J.J. Evans