The Body Shops

KFF Health News and NBC News investigate disfiguring injuries and deaths allegedly tied to cosmetic procedures such as “Mommy Makeovers” and liposuction. Cosmetic surgery chains, some owned by private equity groups, have been the target of scores of medical malpractice and negligence lawsuits over the past seven years.

Cosmetic Surgeries Led to Disfiguring Injuries, Patients Allege

July 28, 2025

A joint investigation by KFF Health News and NBC News found that cosmetic surgery chains have been the target of scores of medical malpractice and negligence lawsuits, including 12 wrongful death cases.

Doctors With Troubled Pasts Are Performing Cosmetic Surgeries Tied to Crippling Pain and Injury

September 30, 2025

Some injured patients say they wish they had tried harder to check the backgrounds of doctors and clinics they trusted, but those records are hard to find.

Advertisements Promising Patients a ‘Dream Body’ With Minimal Risk Get Little Scrutiny

December 31, 2025

While federal officials say they are cracking down on misleading drug ads, cosmetic surgery remains a “buyer beware” market.

After Outpatient Cosmetic Surgery, They Wound Up in the Hospital or Alone at a Recovery House

December 23, 2025

Some patients who had liposuction or other surgeries later required emergency hospital care — and some died, court records show.

How To Pick the Right Cosmetic Surgeon

September 30, 2025

While surgeons argue over who gets the best results, patients may struggle to make sense of credentials.

