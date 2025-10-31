Download the Data: Opioid Settlement Expenditures 2024

We encourage any news organization to use the data and localize it for your own reporting.

Please keep in mind these key points:

  • The 2024 expenditures database should not be compared with the 2022-23 expenditures database. Some states budget money on a biennial basis or report by fiscal year (instead of calendar year), which can cause the same expenditures to be listed in both databases.
  • This database captures only expenditures that were publicly reported as of July 11, 2025. It does not capture the full scope of settlement spending nationwide, as many jurisdictions did not produce public reports, reported only selective expenditures, or did not publish their reports at a state level. (Our methodology does not involve locating county or city reports that are not sent to a statewide entity.)
  • The project team is happy to assist you in better understanding the data and its limitations. We want to ensure it is used widely and represented accurately. Please reach out to us at opioidpayback@kff.org.

Terms of Use

By downloading this Database (“Data”) you agree to the following:
  • You cannot alter the underlying Data in any way.
  • You cannot republish, sell, or distribute the Database.
  • If you use the Data you must credit KFF Health News, the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, and Shatterproof.
  • The Data is provided "as is." KFF, through its editorially independent news service, KFF Health News, makes no warranties whatsoever and does not guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the Data. There may be errors or omissions. KFF shall not be liable to you in any way in connection with your use of the Data.
  • By using the Data you agree to defend, indemnify, and hold harmless KFF and its parents, affiliates, trustees, directors, officers, employees, representatives, agents, and assigns against any and all allegations, claims, losses, liabilities, judgments, awards, and costs, including, but not limited to, any and all legal fees and expenses (including legal fees and expenses incurred in enforcing this indemnity) related in any way to your download or use of the Data.
  • KFF Health News may update the Data and if you provide an email address we will attempt to notify you of the updates.
Consent(Required)
(Note: A copy of these terms will be included in the downloadable spreadsheet.)