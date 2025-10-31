Download the Data: Opioid Settlement Expenditures 2024

We encourage any news organization to use the data and localize it for your own reporting.
Please keep in mind these key points:
- The 2024 expenditures database should not be compared with the 2022-23 expenditures database. Some states budget money on a biennial basis or report by fiscal year (instead of calendar year), which can cause the same expenditures to be listed in both databases.
- This database captures only expenditures that were publicly reported as of July 11, 2025. It does not capture the full scope of settlement spending nationwide, as many jurisdictions did not produce public reports, reported only selective expenditures, or did not publish their reports at a state level. (Our methodology does not involve locating county or city reports that are not sent to a statewide entity.)
- The project team is happy to assist you in better understanding the data and its limitations. We want to ensure it is used widely and represented accurately. Please reach out to us at opioidpayback@kff.org.