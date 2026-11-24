When Anyssa Zancanella’s water broke during a family vacation near Salt Lake City, she expected better care there than she could get back home in rural Rock Springs, Wyoming, where many patients are flown out for emergency treatment.

Instead, a crisis unfolded. Staff kept raising her doses of Pitocin, a drug that strengthens contractions, while the fetal monitor recorded mounting distress: The baby wasn’t getting enough oxygen. It took nearly 12 hours for the then-19-year-old to get an emergency cesarean section after the monitor showed signs of fetal distress, according to court records.

Azaylee, now 7, was born with brain damage, likely from a reduced supply of oxygen and blood flow during delivery, causing cognitive disabilities, according to her family’s complaint. Last year, a judge found Steward Health Care, a Dallas-based for-profit health system that owned the West Valley City, Utah, hospital at the time, liable for gross medical negligence — and awarded the family $951 million. Steward Health Care did not respond to a request for comment for this article.

Medical malpractice lawsuits against OB-GYNs are common in the U.S. healthcare system — childbirth can carry high risk and serious consequences. As a result, medical malpractice insurance costs for OB-GYNs are higher than for other specialties. Hospital administrators repeatedly cite the costs of those lawsuits and medical liability premiums as a reason to close their labor and delivery units. So, in recent years, state lawmakers began turning to what they say is a solution: tougher limits on malpractice lawsuits.

Since 2025, at least four states, including Oklahoma, have enacted restrictions on medical malpractice suits. Utah added protections shielding physicians’ personal assets. New Mexico capped punitive damages, which punish wrongdoing beyond financial losses, and raised the standard of proof, requiring “clear and convincing” evidence for punitive damages. And Arkansas shortened the window a patient can file those suits after delivery.

Anyssa Zancanella and her family vacation on the Oregon Coast. The family was awarded nearly $1 billion from a lawsuit over birth injuries to eldest daughter Azaylee (left). The reduced supply of oxygen and blood flow during her delivery caused Azaylee cognitive disabilities, according to the family’s complaint. (Esther Libby)

The laws often pass with little fanfare, and patient advocates warn they impose more of a burden on families harmed during childbirth, many of whom don’t realize for years that they’ve been survivors of medical malpractice.

“You really don’t know what you need to be looking for. You just know that you’re hurting,” said Deirdre Dickson-Gilbert, founder and national director of the National Medical Malpractice Advocacy Association. “And by the time you find out, the statutes of limitation are over with.”

Other critics say the actions ignore alternative ways to retain obstetricians, such as addressing abortion bans, which several states pursued in this month’s midterm elections.

In Virginia, for one, voters approved a constitutional amendment that not only protects abortion rights but bars the state from prosecuting physicians who perform the procedure. Missouri voters upheld abortion rights in their state constitution, and Nevada voters added them.

But in deep-red Idaho, which had lost more than a third of its OB-GYNs two years after its near-total abortion ban took effect in 2022, voters rejected a proposal to restore access to the procedure. That left in place a law putting doctors at risk of prison time for providing a pregnant patient with lifesaving care.

Obstetricians Leave States With Abortion Bans

Since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022, many OB-GYNs have left states with abortion bans, deepening maternity care shortages.

States that restrict abortion, such as Alabama, Arkansas, and Idaho, are among those with the fewest maternity care providers relative to their population of women of reproductive age. In 2025, Arkansas limited malpractice claims stemming from childbirth to five years; other claims involving children can still be filed until a minor’s 11th birthday or two years post-injury, whichever is later.

“A lot of these small rural hospitals will tell you they can’t afford to recruit OBs,” said Arkansas Rep. Aaron Pilkington, a Republican who co-sponsored that legislation. “Whatever you can do to just decrease the cost in recruiting them and paying for that malpractice insurance for a little bit, you know, to us, it was a worthwhile pursuit.”

Combined with low Medicaid reimbursements and the 24/7 staffing required for obstetrics, labor and delivery units strain rural hospitals already on thin operating margins, according to the Center for Healthcare Quality and Payment Reform, a policy center that tracks rural hospital closures. The group has counted at least 146 hospitals that have stopped delivering babies or plan to stop from the end of 2020 through this year.

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The Trump administration’s Medicaid cuts through the One Big Beautiful Bill Act added strain, since Medicaid covered roughly 40% of births in 2024. Most cuts won’t take full effect until 2027 or later, but some hospitals have already cited them in closing labor and delivery units.

“We’re seeing practices bought up by private equity and hospital systems because there are these compounding financial pressures on practices,” said Rachel Gandell Tetlow, vice president of government and political affairs for the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists. The group supported the medical malpractice bill that became law in New Mexico.

In Monticello, Arkansas, the Mainline Health Monticello Clinic can be packed with pregnant patients by morning. Some drive more than an hour for their appointments. The clinic provides prenatal care for patients planning to deliver at Baptist Health Medical Center-Drew County, the county’s only birthing hospital.

Since 2019, the clinic has absorbed extra patients as two other obstetrics units closed in neighboring counties in southeastern Arkansas. Fewer than a third of the state’s counties had a birthing hospital as of July, according to the policy nonprofit Arkansas Center for Health Improvement.

Unlike many clinics, Monticello, as a federally qualified health center, is protected by the Federal Tort Claims Act from many medical malpractice claims. Lobbying groups, including the American Academy of Family Physicians and the National Association of Community Health Centers, have pushed Congress to extend the act to rural hospitals, so far without success.

The Mainline Health Monticello Clinic in Arkansas can be packed with pregnant patients by morning. The clinic provides prenatal care for patients planning to deliver at Baptist Health Medical Center-Drew County, the county’s only birthing hospital. (Mainline Health Systems)

Pilkington expects the law limiting malpractice claims will help other rural hospitals retain and staff their delivery units. He said Arkansas has had only one birth injury lawsuit in the past 10 years, which is why he believed the law wouldn’t significantly burden patients.

State Rep. Ashley Hudson, a Democrat who co-sponsored the bill, said she supported the measure because it expands maternal care provisions, such as new Medicaid coverage for prenatal services and remote monitoring, but was skeptical that limiting malpractice cases would help recruit healthcare workers.

“We wonder why we can’t attract providers to come into the state,” Hudson said, all while passing laws “second-guessing” providers’ ability to treat their patients and decide whether they need an abortion. Arkansas prohibits abortion in nearly all cases except to save the pregnant patient’s life.

Waiting for a Payout

Joanne Doroshow, executive director of the Center for Justice & Democracy at New York Law School, acknowledged that liability insurance is a genuine cost for hospitals and doctors but said capping what patients can recover doesn’t lower those premiums.

“We know what can actually help doctors with their insurance rates. It’s got nothing to do with stripping away the rights of patients,” she said. “It has to do with accountability through the regulatory system, through the government that oversees the insurance industry that is allowing these companies to be price gouging.”

In Zancanella’s case, Utah’s cap didn’t stop her from receiving a massive verdict. The state has capped noneconomic damages in malpractice cases at $450,000 since 2010, but it does not cap punitive damages.

Economic damages repay a patient’s measurable financial losses, such as medical bills and lost wages, while noneconomic damages compensate for harm that cannot be measured by a receipt, like pain, suffering, or disability. Punitive damages are different from both: Rather than compensating the patient for what they lost, they’re meant to punish a doctor or hospital for especially reckless or malicious conduct.

Azaylee is nonverbal and has seizures, and Zancanella takes her to Salt Lake City monthly for specialized pediatric care. In the first five years of Azaylee’s life, Zancanella said, her medical bills exceeded $1 million. The nearly $1 billion judgment was entered by default after Steward Health Care withdrew from the case. While battling the family’s lawsuit, the health system filed for bankruptcy in 2024, owing far more than it could pay.

Steward Health Care sold the hospital to CommonSpirit Health in May 2023, along with four other Utah hospitals. The West Valley City hospital, now named Holy Cross Hospital-Jordan Valley West, still offers labor, delivery, recovery, and postpartum care.

The payout is being worked out in bankruptcy court. Zancanella’s family hasn’t received any money yet. But she said she’s not discouraged and still feels the verdict held the hospital accountable.

That outcome is common, Doroshow said. Such verdicts are “rarely, if ever, being paid fully.”

“This notion that hospitals are going under, or doctors are somehow going bankrupt because of jury awards,” she said, “that’s clearly not true.”