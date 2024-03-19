129,000 Chicago Kids Under 6 Have Had Lead-Contaminated Drinking Water
The new study into lead contamination also found that Black and Latino populations are disproportionately exposed to contaminated water. Also in the news: Colorado and Canadian-sourced drugs; social media bills in Florida; and more.
CBS News:
Study Finds 129,000 Chicago Children Under 6 Have Been Exposed To Lead-Contaminated Water
A study released Monday estimated that about 129,000 Chicago children under 6 have been exposed to lead in drinking water. The study also found that predominantly Black and Latino populations were disproportionately less likely to be tested for lead, but also disproportionately exposed to contaminated drinking water. The study, published in the journal JAMA Pediatrics, found that 68 percent of children 6 and under in Chicago have been exposed to lead-contaminated drinking water. (Harrington, 3/18)
The Colorado Sun:
Colorado Is At Odds With The Feds Over Prescription Drug Importation
Colorado’s attempts to import lower-priced prescription drugs from Canada appear to have hit a significant roadblock, according to state documents. Late last month, Colorado submitted an amended application to the federal government for the program, which lawmakers established in 2019. (Ingold, 3/19)
News Service of Florida:
DeSantis Signals That He Plans To Sign Revamped Social Media Bill
Gov. Ron DeSantis indicates it would be unhealthy to allow children to remain "wedded to a handful of social media apps.” (3/18)
The Oklahoman:
Changes In Ambulance Service Leave Rural Edmond Residents With Service Roulette
You work in Oklahoma City and shop, eat and perhaps have children that attend school in Edmond, but live outside of both. If you want 24/7 assurances you are covered for ambulance associated costs health insurance won't pay, how many provider subscriptions do you need? The answer is at least three if you live in either the Oak Cliff Fire Protection District in southern Logan County north of Edmond or the Deer Creek Fire Protection district in northwestern Oklahoma County. (Money, 3/18)
The Wall Street Journal:
Governments Across The U.S. Are Handing Residents Cash—No Strings Attached
Bobbie Hines has been living in her modest home in southeast Houston for 56 years. But these days, she’s struggling more than ever to afford groceries and pay for mounting medical expenses. “Everything is so expensive,” said Hines, 83 years old, a retired crossing guard. “It’s an everyday struggle.” Her Social Security benefits barely cover her bills, and she has started rationing bacon slices to save money. Earlier this month, her husband, Alfred, 85, died following a lengthy struggle with liver cancer. He was bedridden and on oxygen in their living room, and Hines spent nearly two years taking care of him. (Restuccia, 3/19)
KFF Health News:
Amid Mental Health Staffing Crunch, Medi-Cal Patients Help One Another
Three people gathered in a classroom on a recent rainy afternoon listened intently as Derrick Cordero urged them to turn their negative feelings around. “What I’m hearing is that you’re a self-starter,” he told one participant, who had taken up gardening but yearned for a community with which to share the hobby. Cordero, 48, is guiding the discussion at Holding Hope, a weekly therapy group for people struggling with mental health. Anyone receiving mental health services through Solano County can participate. (Khera, 3/19)