AstraZeneca Announces $35 Monthly Price Cap For Inhalers
The British drugmaker said it was aiming at helping vulnerable patients with asthma or other breathing conditions. Separately, a gene therapy for a genetic neuron disorder that affects children won FDA approval.
The Washington Post:
AstraZeneca Will Cap Inhaler Costs At $35 Per Month
AstraZeneca is capping out-of-pocket costs for inhalers and related medication at no more than $35 per month, the drugmaker announced Monday. The Britain based pharma giant said the expanded savings are intended to help vulnerable patients with asthma or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, especially those without health insurance. The price cap takes effect June 1. (Gregg, 3/18)
Stat:
Orchard's Therapy For Neuron Disease In Children Wins FDA Approval
The Food and Drug Administration on Monday approved a gene therapy for metachromatic leukodystrophy, a devastating genetic disorder that eats away at affected children’s neurons. (Mast, 3/18)
FiercePharma:
Verastem Survey Shows Toll Rare Cancer Takes On Well-Being
Verastem Oncology has shared a different spin on what its near-approval treatment for low-grade serous ovarian cancer (LGSOC) could mean for patients, publishing survey results that dig into the effects of the disease on mental and physical health. The biotech is aiming to deliver the first approved drug in LGSOC, a rare, slow-growing form of ovarian cancer that disproportionately affects younger women. (Taylor, 3/18)
FiercePharma:
Schott Pharma Extends Its Glass Syringe Reach With $371M North Carolina Site
Amid constant drug shortages exacerbated by weak links in the supply chain, medical glass maker Schott Pharma is looking to fill the cracks with a new $371 million North Carolina facility. Along with making glass syringes for popular GLP-1 drugs used to treat diabetes and obesity, the site will be the first in the U.S. to manufacture refillable polymer syringes necessary for deep-cold storage and transportation of mRNA meds, the company said in a press release. (Becker, 3/19)
Crain's Chicago Business:
Walgreens Closes 2 Distribution Centers, Lays Off 646 Employees
Continuing its cost-cutting push, Walgreens Boots Alliance is closing two distribution centers in Florida and Connecticut and laying off hundreds of workers. The Deerfield-based retail, pharmacy and healthcare giant is closing a center in Orlando, Fla., where 324 workers will be laid off, and another in Dayville, Conn., where 322 employees will lose their jobs, Walgreens spokesperson Marty Maloney said in a statement. (Davis, 3/18)
Reuters:
Kroger To Sell Specialty Pharmacy Business To Elevance Health's CarelonRx
Grocer Kroger said on Monday it had entered a definitive agreement for the sale of its specialty pharmacy business to CarelonRx, a unit of U.S. health insurer Elevance Health. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. The retailer's specialty pharmacy business serves patients with chronic illnesses that require complex care. (3/18)