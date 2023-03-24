Autism Rates Rise Again, And More Quickly For Black, Hispanic Kids

Autism cases in the U.S. continued to trend upward from 2018 to 2020, growing from 1 in 44 kids to 1 in 36. Among Black and Hispanic children, the rise was even more steep, with diagnoses surpassing white youth. News outlets note that more diagnoses may stem from better awareness and screening.

The New York Times: Autism Prevalence Rises Again, Study Finds

The prevalence of autism spectrum disorder in American children rose between 2018 and 2020, continuing a long-running trend, according to a study released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday. In 2020, an estimated one in 36 8-year-olds had autism, up from one in 44 in 2018. The prevalence was roughly 4 percent in boys and 1 percent in girls. The rise does not necessarily mean that autism has become more common among children, and it could stem from other factors, such as increased awareness and screening. (Anthes, 3/23)

USA Today: 'Public Health Crisis': Autism Rates Rise Again, With 1 In 36 Children Diagnosed

Autism rates rose again between 2018 and 2020, the most recent year data is available, up from 1 in 44 children to 1 in 36. Many factors are likely to contribute to these rising rates, including that diagnoses among children of color have been catching up to – and are now passing – white children. (Weintraub, 3/23)

AP: Autism Now More Common Among Black, Hispanic Kids In US

For the first time, autism is being diagnosed more frequently in Black and Hispanic children than in white kids in the U.S., the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday. Among all U.S. 8-year-olds, 1 in 36 had autism in 2020, the CDC estimated. That’s up from 1 in 44 two years earlier. But the rate rose faster for children of color than for white kids. The new estimates suggest that about 3% of Black, Hispanic and Asian or Pacific Islander children have an autism diagnosis, compared with about 2% of white kids. That’s a contrast to the past, when autism was most commonly diagnosed in white kids — usually in middle- or upper-income families with the means to go to autism specialists. (Stobbe, 3/23)

Rhode Island and Nevada consider special driver's licenses for those with autism —

The Providence Journal: Bill For RI Driver's Licenses With 'Autism' Label Gets Pushback

A proposal to create special driver's licenses and car decals bearing the word "autism" is generating backlash. Advocates described the legislation introduced by two Westerly Democrats — at the request of an autistic teenager — as well-intentioned but misguided. The bill, which will probably be revised, aims to ensure that an autistic driver is not perceived as a threat during a police stop. But opponents say that it could lead to harassment and discrimination. "It is literally labeling us and putting us into a box, rather than uplifting and supporting us," said Camille Shea. (Farzan, 3/23)

Fox5 Vegas: Las Vegas Man With Autism Spectrum Disorder Says New Drivers License Bill Would Be ‘Life Changing’

Advocates are throwing their support behind a bill that would make traffic stops safer for people with disabilities. AB161 would allow drivers to indicate if they communicate differently on their driver’s licenses or registration. Anwar Allums lives his day-to-day life battling with an autism spectrum disorder. Last year, he said pulled over by police and his words would not come out. “When I get in any high-stress situation my motor functions can seize and it is hard for me to talk,” said Allums. (Masten, 3/6)

