Who’s Policing Opioid Settlement Spending? A Crowdsourced Database Might Help
Billions in opioid settlement money was meant to be spent on treating and preventing addiction — but what happens if it’s misspent? Some advocates say attorneys general need to pay closer attention. If they don’t, a new tool might empower the public. (Aneri Pattani, 7/11)
The Foster Care System Has a Suicide Problem. Federal Cuts Threaten To Slow Fixes.
Children and young adults in the U.S. foster care system suffer from mental health disorders and die by suicide at far higher rates than the general population, yet the system doesn’t uniformly screen and treat children who are at risk. (Cheryl Platzman Weinstock, 7/11)
KFF Health News' 'What the Health?': KFF Health News' 'What the Health?' Podcast: Digesting Trump’s Big Budget Law
President Donald Trump’s big budget bill became his big budget law on July 4, codifying about $1 trillion in cuts to the Medicaid program. But the law includes many less-publicized provisions that could reshape the way the nation pays for and receives health care. Meanwhile, at the Department of Health and Human Services, uncertainty reigns as both staff and outside recipients of federal funds face cuts. Rachel Roubein of The Washington Post, Tami Luhby of CNN, and Rachel Cohrs Zhang of Bloomberg News join KFF Health News’ Julie Rovner to discuss these stories and more. Also this week, Rovner interviews KFF Health News’ Julie Appleby, who reported the latest KFF Health News’ “Bill of the Month” feature, about some very pricey childhood immunizations. (7/10)
Here's today's health policy haiku:
REDIRECTING VACCINE POLICY
It will now proceed
without needless obstructions
such as expertise.
- Timothy Kelley
If you have a health policy haiku to share, please Contact Us and let us know if we can include your name. Haikus follow the format of 5-7-5 syllables. We give extra brownie points if you link back to an original story.
Opinions expressed in haikus and cartoons are solely the author's and do not reflect the opinions of KFF Health News or KFF.
Ballooning Deficit Caused By Trump's Megabill Could Force Medicare Cuts
Unless Congress — with help from the Democrats — waives PAYGO Act requirements triggered by the legislation Republicans tout as "One Big Beautiful Bill," Medicare could still see as much as $500 billion in cuts, even though the program was spared in the actual bill. In other fallout from the tax and immigration bill, some Planned Parenthood affiliates stop accepting Medicaid.
Modern Healthcare:
How The $1T Medicaid Cuts Law Is Also A $500B Medicare Cuts Law
President Donald Trump and Republicans pledged not to touch Medicare, but the massive tax law enacted over Democratic objections set up more than $500 billion in Medicare cuts — unless Democrats bail the GOP out. Because Trump’s “One Big Beautiful Bill” is projected to balloon the federal budget deficit by $3.4 trillion over 10 years, it triggered automatic spending cuts under the Statutory Pay-As-You-Go Act of 2010, known as the PAYGO Act. The White House Office of Management and Budget must find $340 billion a year in spending reductions. (McAuliff, 7/10)
The Hill:
Planned Parenthood Affiliates Stop Accepting Medicaid In Wake Of 'Big, Beautiful Bill'
Two regional Planned Parenthood affiliates have stopped accepting Medicaid, citing a provision in the GOP’s massive tax-and-spending bill signed into law by President Trump earlier this month. The move has sparked legal challenges, patient confusion and warnings of widespread health care disruption. Planned Parenthood locations in Washington, D.C., and Colorado posted notices this week alerting patients that Medicaid coverage is no longer accepted at their health centers. (Kaplan, 7/11)
Stat:
There’s Now A Chance For Bipartisan Health Care Policies, But Partisan Tensions Are Running High
Republicans’ first major policy bill this year was a partisan affair: They cut Medicaid funding by some $1 trillion to help fund tax cuts prized by President Trump. (Wilkerson, 7/11)
KFF Health News’ ‘What The Health?’ Podcast:
Digesting Trump’s Big Budget Law
As he had wanted, President Donald Trump signed his big budget bill into a big budget law in a White House ceremony on July 4, cementing, among other things, billions of dollars in cuts to health programs such as Medicaid. The new law will also reshape rules for the Affordable Care Act, Medicare, and other health programs. Meanwhile, the threat of layoffs continues to hang over the heads of employees at the Department of Health and Human Services, and funding for health-related contracts and grants remains stalled. (Rovner, 7/10)
KFF Health News:
The Foster Care System Has A Suicide Problem. Federal Cuts Threaten To Slow Fixes
Elliott Hinkle experienced depression and suicidal thoughts even before entering the foster care system in Casper, Wyoming, at age 15. At the time, Hinkle, who is transgender, struggled with their sexual identity and gender issues, and their difficulties continued in foster care. They felt like they had no one to confide in — not their foster parents, not church leaders, not their caseworker. (Platzman Weinstock, 7/11)
About SNAP —
North Carolina Health News:
SNAP-Ed Nutrition Program Falls Victim To Federal Budget Axe
As Congressional Republicans wrangled final votes for the federal budget that became law last week, a harsh reality was setting in for Molly De Marco, a research scientist at the UNC Center for Health Promotion and Disease Prevention. Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program Education, or SNAP-Ed, was one of the federally funded initiatives on the chopping block. (Blythe, 7/11)
FDA Posts 200 Letters Citing Initial Concerns About Approved Drugs
The FDA published a database of letters sent to drugmakers during the review process of medications that provide information on the agency's initial feedback or requirements for more data. These communications are not usually made public.
Reuters:
US FDA Publishes 200 Complete Response Letters From Archive In Transparency Drive
Typically, the FDA sends the letters, or CRLs, to drugmakers whose treatments are not approved, detailing reasons and whether additional data is required, but companies have historically exercised discretion on what information from the CRL is shared with investors. The letters published on Thursday were issued in response to applications the FDA had received between 2020 and 2024, the agency said, adding it was in the process of sharing additional letters. (Satija, 7/10)
Bloomberg:
FDA Offers To Trade Faster Drug Reviews For Lower US Prices
Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Marty Makary said his agency may fast-track new drugs from pharmaceutical companies that “equalize” the cost of their medicines between the US and other countries, an unusual proposition from the regulator that’s long avoided contentious pricing debates. The comments, made in an interview on Bloomberg Television’s Wall Street Week with David Westin, offer insight into an idea floated to help the administration achieve one of President Donald Trump’s main health-care goals: ensuring foreign countries aren’t getting a better deal on drugs. Trump demanded that Americans get similar or lower prices as consumers in other countries in an executive order signed in May. (Cohrs Zhang and Hornblower, 7/11)
CIDRAP:
FDA Approves Moderna COVID Vaccine For Kids Under 12 At Higher Risk
Vaccine maker Moderna announced today that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted full approval of its Spikevax (mRNA-1273) COVID vaccine for children 6 months to 11 years old. But, because federal officials in May restricted its recommendations for COVID-19 vaccines to adults 65 and older and to people of all ages who are at increased risk for severe disease, Spikevax will be available only to kids in that age range who are at higher risk. (Wappes, 7/10)
Stat:
FDA Rejects Capricor's Duchenne Cell Therapy
The Food and Drug Administration rejected a marketing application from Capricor Therapeutics for a cell therapy to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy, the company said Friday. In its letter to Capricor, the FDA said the company’s application “does not meet the statutory requirement for substantial evidence of effectiveness” and requested additional clinical data, the company said. (Feuerstein, 7/11)
In other administration news —
Fierce Healthcare:
HHS Rescinds Undocumented Immigrant Access To Federal Health Benefits
The Department of Health and Human Services has rescinded a policy from 1998 that gave undocumented immigrants access to certain federal health benefits, such as Head Start and mental health programs. Issued by President Bill Clinton, the Personal Responsibility and Work Opportunity Reconciliation Act of 1996 was passed into law and deemed a major welfare reform. (Tong, 7/10)
MedPage Today:
NIH To Cap How Much Journals Can Charge Authors For Open Access
The NIH plans to cap how much researchers can pay to have NIH-funded work published in major journals, the agency announced this week. The exact amount of that cap, however, has yet to be determined. In an email to MedPage Today, the agency said the "specific reasonable cost allowance is still under consideration," but it's expected to be set by October at the start of the 2026 fiscal year. (Fiore, 7/10)
The Desert Sun:
Obamacare Is Most Affordable In These States. Is California One?
California is one of the most affordable states for buying health insurance through marketplaces established by the Affordable Care Act, commonly referred to as "Obamacare," according to a new analysis. ... That's among the best rates in the United States.California ranked 42nd out of 50 in the company's "States Where People Spend the Most and Least on Health Insurance" report, which took the average cost of a "silver" tier health insurance plan in each state and compared it to the median household income. Vermont ranked 1st, with about 20% of a household's income going to health insurance. (Byik, 7/10)
Regarding vaccines —
MedPage Today:
Here's What To Know About The MMR Vaccine, Fetal Debris, And DNA
HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has claimed that the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine contains "fetal debris" and "DNA particles" -- but experts say this is just not true. Kennedy's claim refers to the rubella component of the MMR vaccine, developed in the 1960s using a human cell line derived from fetal tissue obtained through elective abortion. However, experts say there is no fetal "debris" in the final vaccine product. (Salem, 7/10)
ABC News:
House Democrats Demand Answers From CDC Over Recent Changes To Vaccine Advisory Panel
House Democrats on the Oversight Committee are calling for an urgent briefing with staff from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), demanding answers over recent moves that have taken place among the agency's vaccine advisory panel, ABC News can exclusively report. (Kekatos, 7/10)
Also —
AP:
Millions Will Die From AIDS By 2029 If US Funding Isn't Replaced, UN Warns
Years of American-led investment into AIDS programs has reduced the number of people killed by the disease to the lowest levels seen in more than three decades and provided life-saving medicines for some of the world’s most vulnerable. But in the last six months, the sudden withdrawal of U.S. money has caused a “systemic shock,” U.N. officials warned, adding that if the funding isn’t replaced, it could lead to more than 4 million AIDS-related deaths and 6 million more HIV infections by 2029. (Cheng, 7/11)
Nearly 1 in 3 US Teens Has Prediabetes, CDC Data Indicate
The estimate, which was previously 1 in 5, is being questioned by scientists who note the absence of a peer-reviewed published paper or raw data, along with the unexplained change in the methodology used to calculate the figures.
AP:
Prediabetes In Teens: CDC Finds Nearly 1 In 3 US Youth Have It
A new federal estimate shows a rise in prediabetes among American adolescents, a finding that is spurring concerns about the health of U.S. children — and the way Trump administration health officials are conducting research and communicating information, experts said. In 2023, nearly 1 in 3 U.S. youngsters ages 12 to 17 had prediabetes, according to recently released data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That is far higher than a previous estimate that the condition affects about 1 in 5 kids. (Aleccia, 7/10)
NBC News:
Mattel Launches Barbie With Type 1 Diabetes And A Glucose Monitor
Barbie is expanding its repertoire with the launch of a doll that has Type 1 diabetes and is outfitted with medical devices, such as a wearable insulin pump, commonly used by people with the condition. Mattel announced the newest member of its Barbie Fashionistas line on Tuesday, saying that it not only lets children see themselves in the doll, but also encourages play "that extends beyond a child’s own lived experience." The doll has a continuous glucose monitor attached to her arm and an insulin pump attached to her waist. (Madani, 7/9)
NPR:
Why A New Opioid Alternative Is Out Of Reach For Some Pain Patients
Jerry Abrams, a 64-year-old marketing strategist in Minneapolis, used to run marathons. But two decades of degenerative spine disease have left him unable to run — and he's grieving. For Abrams, losing running felt like "the loss of a loved one – that friend who's been with you every day you needed him. "You know, having that taken away from you because of pain is the hardest thing of all," he says. (Lupkin, 7/10)
NBC News:
This Influencer Shares Her Active Life. Offline, She's Fighting For Treatment Of A Painful Condition
A scroll through Aurora McCausland’s wildly popular social media accounts — she has more than 300,000 followers across TikTok and Instagram — shows an active young mom dancing, cleaning and tackling major renovation projects in her Utah home. Behind the scenes, though, is a painful reality: McCausland has lipedema, a progressive and debilitating disease that causes fat in connective tissue to build up disproportionately, most often in the legs, ankles and hips. (Edwards, Patterson, Herzberg and Gilbard, 7/10)
CNN:
Lower Your Risk Of Early Death By Some 40% With This Lifestyle Change
Doing exercises that increase your heart and breathing rate on a regular basis may reduce your risk of an early death across all causes by up to 40%, according to a new meta-analysis of 85 studies that looked at 7 million people worldwide. (LaMotte, 7/10)
Common Pain Drug Gabapentin Linked To Dementia Diagnoses In Adults
Research shows that patients with six or more prescriptions for gabapentin, commonly used to treat lower back pain, were 29% more likely to be diagnosed with dementia and 85% more likely to be diagnosed with mild cognitive impairment within 10 years of their initial pain diagnosis.
Newsweek:
Dementia Diagnoses Rise In Adults Prescribed With Common Pain Drug
A commonly prescribed pain medication — gabapentin — often considered a safer alternative to opioids for those who suffer from low back pain is now under scrutiny after being linked to increased risks of dementia and mild cognitive impairment (MCI). According to a large-scale observational study published in the journal Regional Anesthesia & Pain Medicine, patients who received frequent gabapentin prescriptions were significantly more likely to develop dementia and/or MCI. (Azzurra Volpe, 7/10)
CIDRAP:
Screening All Patients For Hepatitis C Testing In ED May Find More Cases Than Targeted Approach
A new randomized clinical trial conducted at three US emergency departments (EDs) concludes that screening all adults for hepatitis C virus (HCV) testing identifies significantly more cases than screening based on individual patient risk, although low proportions sought treatment. (Van Beusekom, 7/10)
MedPage Today:
Combo Therapy Boosts Survival In Resectable Biliary Tract Cancer
Camrelizumab, an investigational immunotherapy, on top of adjuvant capecitabine (Xeloda) and radiotherapy, improved survival outcomes in patients with resectable biliary tract cancers (extrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma [EHC] and gallbladder cancer [GBC]) in a randomized phase II Chinese study. (Bassett, 7/10)
CIDRAP:
In 2 Trials, Less Toxic TB Antibiotics Show Promise
The newly published results of two small clinical trials suggest that two novel antibiotics could provide safer alternatives to a highly toxic antibiotic currently used in drug-resistant tuberculosis (DR-TB) treatment regimens. (Dall, 7/10)
Missouri Repeals Voter-Approved Paid Sick Leave Provision
Republican Gov. Mike Kehoe signed legislation that lifts the sick leave requirement beginning Aug. 28. Other states making news: Michigan, New Mexico, Texas, and California.
St. Louis Post-Dispatch:
Missouri’s Paid Sick Leave Law To End In August After Repeal
Seven months after voters endorsed a plan requiring Missouri employers to provide paid sick leave benefits to workers, Gov. Mike Kehoe signed legislation overturning the initiative. The measure, which will go into effect in August, was among a handful of bills acted upon by the Republican chief executive Thursday, including a plan to cut the state’s capital gains tax that will reduce state revenues by an estimated $400 million annually. (Erickson, 7/10)
The Hill:
YWCA Kalamazoo's Medicaid Challenge Rejected
A Michigan judge rejected a challenge to the state’s longtime ban on taxpayer-funded abortions for low-income residents. The lawsuit argued that the ban had no standing after Michiganders voted in 2022 to pass a constitutional amendment ensuring the right to an abortion. Judge Brock A. Swartzle ruled the group that filed the lawsuit had no standing to file the challenge. The Michigan American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), along with the law firm Goodwin Procter, filed the lawsuit on behalf of the YWCA Kalamazoo, which provides financial help to people seeking abortion care. (O’Connell-Domenech, 7/10)
New from New Mexico and Texas —
Axios:
Trinity Test-Area Residents To Finally Get Reparations 80 Years Later
New Mexicans impacted by the Trinity Test are getting closer to receiving compensation after eight decades of health problems and rare cancers stemming from the world's first atomic explosion. (Contreras, 7/10)
The Guardian:
Doctor Who Lost Job Over ‘Regrettable’ Texas Flood Post Says Sorry
A pediatrician who is no longer working for a chain of clinics affiliated with a prominent Houston hospital system after a social media post that wished voters in a Donald Trump-supporting county of central Texas “get what they voted for” amid flash flooding that killed nearly 120 – including many children – has publicly apologized. “I speak to you as a mother, a neighbor, a pediatrician, and a human being who is deeply sorry,” Dr Christina Propst wrote after Blue Fish Pediatrics announced on Sunday she was no longer an employee there because of a social media post that the clinic said did “not reflect the value, standards or mission” of the chain. (Vargas, 7/10)
The Washington Post:
Budget Limits And Bureaucracy At DHS Delayed FEMA’s Texas Deployment
Two days before torrential rains turned the Guadalupe River into a raging flood, a veteran official with the Federal Emergency Management Agency told The Washington Post that one of the main concerns for this disaster season was the agency’s ability to quickly deploy specialized search and rescue teams. The Trump administration’s new rules mean disaster specialists can no longer “make decisions” on their own. (Sacks and Natanson, 7/10)
Settlement developments —
San Francisco Chronicle:
California Health Insurance Settlement: How To File A Claim
A proposed $228.5 million class action settlement could mean cash payments for thousands of Northern California residents and employers who paid for health insurance premiums between 2011 and 2021. The case stems from claims that Sutter Health used unfair contract terms that forced insurance companies to overpay for hospital services. Plaintiffs argue that this resulted in inflated premiums for individuals and businesses. (Vaziri, 7/10)
KFF Health News:
Who’s Policing Opioid Settlement Spending? A Crowdsourced Database Might Help
After years of legal battles, state attorneys general won billions of dollars in opioid settlements from drug companies accused of fueling the addiction crisis. They declared victory at press conferences, and some touted the deals during their gubernatorial campaigns. But now that the windfall is being spent, are attorneys general doing enough to ensure it’s used for the intended purposes? (Pattani, 7/11)
Health Systems Bolstering Ranks By Offering Loan Repayment For Pledges
Medical providers are employing methods to counter the Trump administration’s rules that make it harder for students to borrow money. Plus, the Joint Associations Group has a counterproposal to Trump’s research overhead cuts.
Fierce Healthcare:
Major Health Systems Commit $100M In Loan Repayment To New Recruits
Clasp, a recruitment tool for health systems, announced $100 million in no-cosigner education loan repayment from major health systems. The commitments were made by Boston Children’s Hospital, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Northwestern Medicine, Novant Health, Ohio Health and additional national organizations in the eye care and veterinary space. (Gliadkovskaya, 7/10)
Stat:
An Academic Coalition Finalizes An Alternative To Billions Of Dollars Of Cuts To Indirect Payments
A coalition of academic organizations has finalized a proposed alternative to the Trump administration’s plan to cut billions of dollars in research overhead payments. The 10 groups that represent universities, medical centers, and other organizations that are part of this effort, known as the Joint Associations Group, or JAG, haven’t yet presented their finalized model to the academic community. (Wosen, 7/10)
Politico:
Dentists Are Struggling To Counter RFK Jr. On Fluoride
Dentists are proving no match for Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in the battle over fluoride. Utah and Florida have this year banned the cavity-fighting mineral from drinking water and several other Republican-led states are considering it. Oklahoma has dropped its recommendation that localities fluoridate. Net effect: The nearly three-quarters of Americans who drank fluoridated water before Kennedy became secretary of Health and Human Services is set to plummet. (Nguyen, 7/10)
Health industry updates —
Stat:
Stem Cell Research Biobank Is Holding A Going-Out-Of-Business Sale
The California Institute for Regenerative Medicine has for a decade owned a human stem cell biobank that was once the largest of its kind in the world. But the agency and its partners are now racing to sell off thousands of precious samples in a massive fire sale before many of them are discarded. (Wosen, 7/11)
Modern Healthcare:
Rush University System For Health Launches DTC Telehealth
Direct-to-consumer telehealth companies will soon face competition from a legacy health system. Chicago-based Rush University System for Health is launching a nationwide telehealth service for primary, urgent and specialty care. The service, dubbed Rush Connect+, will begin as a direct-to-consumer offering that accepts insurance. (Turner, 7/10)
Modern Healthcare:
Genesis HealthCare Files For Bankruptcy
Nursing home operator Genesis HealthCare filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection Wednesday as part of a financial restructuring. Genesis plans to use $30 million of debtor-in-possession financing, cash on hand and cash flow from operations to satisfy ongoing obligations, according to the filing made in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court Northern District of Texas Dallas Division. (Hudson, 7/10)
Modern Healthcare:
Best Buy Health Layoffs To Hit 161 Employees
Best Buy Co. plans to lay off 161 employees from its healthcare division, according to a worker adjustment and retraining notification in California. The layoff notification was filed on Tuesday, only two weeks after Best Buy announced it was selling Current Health, the at-home care company it acquired nearly four years ago, back to founder Christopher McGhee. The cuts will be effective in September. (Turner, 7/10)
Viewpoints: Big Beautiful Law Will Be Ugly For Rural Hospitals; Medicaid Recipients Can't Replace Farmworkers
Opinion writers examine these public health issues.
Modern Healthcare:
The 'Big, Beautiful' Law And It's Looming Toll On Rural Healthcare
The “One Big Beautiful Bill” is now law. On its surface, the law is framed as a sweeping fiscal package — tax reform, debt ceiling adjustments and regulatory rollbacks. But nestled within its thousands of pages are the most consequential changes to U.S. healthcare in more than a decade. For those of us delivering healthcare in rural America, the effects will be severe and deep. (Dr. Holland Haynie, 7/10)
The Washington Post:
Want Medicaid Coverage? Go Pick Some Vegetables.
Medicaid isn’t a welfare program, it’s a health insurance program. The money being spent on Medicaid recipients isn’t money going to dudes loafing on their couches; it’s money going to doctors treating those dudes for medical conditions. (Philip Bump, 7/10)
The Washington Post:
Why The U.S. Losing Its Measles Elimination Status Matters
So far this year, 1,288 measles cases have been confirmed. In Texas, the epicenter of the largest outbreak, 753 people have been infected. If cases keep climbing, the U.S. risks forfeiting its measles elimination status. This is consequential for many reasons. (Leana S. Wen, 7/10)
The Boston Globe:
Stop Treating Nursing Homes Like Psych Wards
It was a typical afternoon at the nursing home. I had just finished with a patient and was catching up on notes at the nurse’s station when I heard a crash and someone yelling. When I arrived, I found one of my frail, elderly patients on the floor, injured, with a much younger resident nearby, visibly agitated and shouting. Resident-on-resident altercations are not new in long-term care, but they are disturbingly common. A study published in the Annals of Internal Medicine found that 20 percent of nursing home residents experience some form of mistreatment from other residents. (Asif Merchant, 7/11)
Stat:
Doctors Should Create A Psychologically Safe Space For All Patients
Recently, a long-standing patient came in for her routine office follow-up appointment for management of hypertension and arthritis. After a warm greeting, she told me there was a matter she needed to discuss before we began. She said that I did not seem to be listening as attentively as usual during her last visit and explained the specific instance. I said I was grateful for her feedback and, going forward, would be more mindful of things that may sometimes cause distraction. (Jeffrey Millstein, 7/11)
Stat:
The New Tax Law Caps Federal Grad PLUS Loans For Future Doctors
I was 5 when I decided I wanted to become an OB-GYN, captivated by shows like “Bringing Home Baby” and “Deliver Me” on the Discovery Health Channel. In my young mind, birth looked beautiful, peaceful, and supported. (Timberly Washington, 7/11)