CDC Warns Pregnant People To Avoid Cuba In Oropouche Virus Outbreak
The disease is spread by small flies and some types of mosquitoes and can cause sudden fever, severe headaches, and chills. Meanwhile, the first human case of mosquito-borne Eastern equine encephalitis since 2020 in Massachusetts was reported.
The Washington Post:
CDC Issues Advisory On Oropouche Virus Disease That Has Turned Deadly
The CDC advisory issued Friday recommends that pregnant people reconsider nonessential travel to Cuba, which reported its first confirmed case in June. (Sun, 8/17)
The Boston Globe:
First Human Case Of EEE Since 2020 Confirmed In Massachusetts
A man in his 80s who was exposed in Worcester County is the state’s first human case of Eastern equine encephalitis since 2020, and risk levels for the mosquito-borne illness have been elevated in that region, Massachusetts health officials announced Friday. Generally spread to humans through the bite of an infected mosquito, the disease is rare, yet serious and potentially fatal to people of all ages, officials said. (Alanez, 8/16)
Los Angeles Times:
Human Case Of Flea-Borne Typhus In Fountain Valley Is O.C.'s Fifth
Orange County vector control officials are urging residents to keep their pets, bodies and homes flea free after a human case of flea-borne typhus was detected in the city of Fountain Valley this month. The infection of an unidentified individual in the vicinity of Slater Avenue and Magnolia Street marks the fifth human case of the bacterial disease — carried by fleas and spread to other species through fecal matter — in Orange County this year. (Cardine, 8/16)
Bloomberg:
Deadly Bacteria Is A Growing Threat To Beach Vacations Across The US
Beating the heat in the US is a little harder this summer than it used to be: E. coli and cyanobacteria are causing widespread beach closures at lakes and rivers. It’s a problem exacerbated by climate change-fueled warmer waters and more prolific downpours, which are creating perfect conditions for bacteria to flourish. (Battle Abdelal, 8/17)
The New York Times:
As Bird Flu Spreads, Disease Trackers Set Their Sights On Pets
Trupanion, a Seattle-based pet insurance company, is partnering with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to create a disease tracking system for pets, the company announced this week. The system will draw on insurance claims submitted to Trupanion in real time when sick dogs and cats visit the veterinarian. “The concept is to proactively detect potential threats to pets and public health,” said Dr. Steve Weinrauch, the chief veterinary and product officer at Trupanion. (Anthes, 8/16)
On mpox —
Reuters:
Bavarian Nordic To Ramp Up Production Of Mpox Vaccine
Danish biotech firm Bavarian Nordic said on Saturday it plans to ramp up production of its mpox vaccine and work with international health organizations to ensure fair access as the disease has been declared a global public health emergency. The company, one of the few drug firms that have an mpox vaccine, said it has informed the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that it can manufacture 10 million doses of the vaccine by the end of 2025, and could already supply up to 2 million doses this year. (8/17)
KFF Health News:
Journalists Discuss African Mpox Upsurge, EpiPen Alternative, And Medicaid Unwinding
