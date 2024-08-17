Donate
Journalists Discuss African Mpox Upsurge, EpiPen Alternative, and Medicaid Unwinding
Journalists Discuss African Mpox Upsurge, EpiPen Alternative, and Medicaid Unwinding

KFF Health News’ senior fellow and editor-at-large for public health, Céline Gounder, discussed the World Health Organization’s declaration that the mpox outbreak in Africa is a global health emergency on CBS’ “CBS Mornings” on Aug. 15. On “CBS Mornings” on Aug. 12 Gounder discussed the FDA’s approval of the nasal spray neffy as an EpiPen alternative for severe allergic reactions. On CBS’ “CBS Weekend News” on Aug. 11 she discussed how New York City is preparing for longer mosquito seasons.

KFF Health News Colorado correspondent Rae Ellen Bichell discussed Medicaid unwinding in Colorado on Colorado Public Radio’s “Colorado Matters” on Aug. 14.

