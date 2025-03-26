FDA Approves New Antibiotic To Fight Urinary Tract Infections
UTIs affect about half of all women, with about 30% suffering from recurring UTIs as the bacteria becomes more resistant to available antibiotics. Other research is on robot-assisted prostatectomies and erectile function; the link between marriage and dementia; and more.
CNN:
Millions Of Women Get Painful UTIs That Keep Coming Back. A New Kind Of Antibiotic May Help Break The Cycle
The US Food and Drug Administration has approved a new type of antibiotic to treat urinary tract infections. The pill, gepotidacin, will be sold under the brand name Blujepa and is expected to be available in the second half of 2025. (Goodman, 3/25)
MedPage Today:
Nerve-Sparing Technique During Prostatectomy Helps Preserve Erectile Function
A nerve-sparing technique to guide robot-assisted radical prostatectomy (RARP) for prostate cancer eased the surgery's negative effects on erectile function, a phase III study showed. (Bassett, 3/25)
CBS News:
Nearly One-Third Of Americans Diagnosed With Sleep Apnea Are Not Currently Being Treated, Study Shows
New research from the National Sleep Foundation finds that nearly 90% of Americans said sleep apnea is a serious condition, but nearly one-third diagnosed are not currently being treated. "You're at increased risk for cardiovascular events, metabolic disorders, cognitive dysfunction, emotional and mental health problems," said Joseph Dzierzewski, senior vice president of Research & Scientific Affairs at the National Sleep Foundation. (Stahl, 3/25)
MedPage Today:
Surprising Findings From New Research About Dementia And Marriage
Unmarried people had a lower risk of dementia than those who were married, data from an 18-year cohort study of 24,000 older adults suggested. ... All unmarried groups also had a lower risk of progression from mild cognitive impairment to dementia, the researchers wrote in Alzheimer's & Dementia. Findings were similar for men and women and were significant for Alzheimer's disease and Lewy body dementia. (George, 3/25)
The Washington Post:
‘Short Burst’ Of Stair Climbing Can Improve Leg Strength In Older Adults
Climbing stairs as fast as possible could be an effective way for older adults to strengthen their legs, a study suggests. It builds on past research showing that a staircase can be an effective source of exercise. Researchers in Belgium randomly assigned 46 healthy adults, ages 65 to 80, to either a leg-press machine workout or a stair-climbing exercise. The study showed that both the machine workout and climbing two flights of stairs a few times twice a week for 12 weeks led to gains in muscle power and functionality. (Amenabar, 3/25)