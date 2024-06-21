Gen Xers More Likely To Have Cancer Than Baby Boomers, Study Finds
The rate increases "appeared in all racial and ethnic groups except Asian or Pacific Islander men," researchers found. Also in the news: depression, migraines, and food insecurity.
NPR:
Gen X Cancer Rates Projected To Outpace Boomers
As they head into their golden years, Gen-Xers are more likely to be diagnosed with cancer than the generation born before them, the Baby Boomers, a new National Cancer Institute study finds. If current cancer trends continue, the paper published this month in JAMA Network Open concludes, “cancer incidence in the U.S. could remain unacceptably high for decades to come.” What’s driving the projected rise in rates of invasive cancer remains an open question. (Cohen, 6/20)
CNN:
6 Types Of Depression Identified In Stanford Study
For some people with depression, finding the right medication can be a process of trial and error lasting for months or even years, which can worsen symptoms. But what if doctors, when diagnosing someone with depression, could assess exactly how depression is affecting a patient’s brain and prescribe a treatment that gets it right the first time? (Rogers, 6/20)
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution:
A Sizzling Summer May Be Even More Painful For Migraine Sufferers
As temperatures continue to rise, so will cases of migraine headaches. That’s the latest from a new study helmed by University of Cincinnati College of Medicine researchers. (Boyce, 6/20)
Fortune Well:
America's Kids Are Going Hungry Over The Summer
Classes ending in June means boundless joy for kids, right? Not if they’re among the 30 million students who qualify for the federally-assisted meal program and who now likely face “summer hunger”—the result of food-insecure families losing access to the free breakfasts and lunches their children rely on at school throughout the rest of the year, bringing more anxiety, health issues, and academic decline. (Greenfield, 6/21)