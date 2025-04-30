Administration News

Federal Spending Grew Even As DOGE Axed Agencies, Culled Health Sector

According to the nonpartisan Penn Wharton Budget Model, which tracks weekly Treasury data, total spending rose by 6.3%, or $156 billion, since Donald Trump took office, compared to the first four months of 2024, Politico reported.

Politico: DOGE Has Made A Big Impact On Washington. But Government Spending Is Up

DOGE has cut a wide swath — shrinking the federal workforce to 1960s levels. But its impact in other ways has been more narrow than both supporters and detractors might realize. Government spending is actually increasing amid all the DOGE cuts, with notable exceptions including foreign aid and education. ... DOGE, after promising $2 trillion in savings, now says it has saved the government $160 billion. ... In fact, the government has actually been spending more compared to this time last year, the model found. (Cai and Sentner, 4/29)

The New York Times: Trump’s Cuts To Science Funding Could Hurt U.S. Economy, Study Shows

Cutting federal funding for scientific research could cause long-run economic damage equivalent to a major recession, according to a new study from researchers at American University. In recent months, the Trump administration has sought to cancel or freeze billions of dollars in grants to scientists at Columbia, Harvard and other universities, and has moved to sharply curtail funding for academic medical centers and other institutions. Deeper cuts could be on the way. As soon as this week, the White House is expected to propose sharp reductions in discretionary spending, including on research and development, as part of the annual budget process. (Casselman, 4/30)

More updates from the Trump administration —

The Washington Post: CDC Reinstates Workers Who Screen Coal Miners For Black Lung Disease

The Trump administration on Tuesday temporarily reinstated dozens of fired federal workers who help screen coal miners for black lung, a deadly and incurable disease caused by inhaling toxic coal dust. The unusual move comes after The Washington Post reported that the layoffs had forced the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH), a division of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, to suspend the Coal Workers’ Health Surveillance Program for the first time in a half-century. (Joselow, 4/29)

MedPage Today: CDC Advisory Committee's Days Are Numbered

With several members receiving termination letters and its webpage archived, public health experts believe the days are numbered for CDC's Healthcare Infection Control Practices Advisory Committee (HICPAC). HICPAC develops guidance for preventing and controlling healthcare-associated infections. While the committee operates with less attention than CDC's well-known Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), it made headlines in recent years after some groups pushed back on revisions to one of its infection control guidances. (Fiore, 4/29)

Stat: Women's Health Initiative In Limbo Despite RFK Jr.'s Promised Support

The word came down at 9 a.m. Pacific on April 14 that they were done. Marcia Stefanick of Stanford and three other leaders of regional centers that for decades have researched women’s health heard from their study’s national leaders that their funding would end with the fiscal year. (Cooney, 4/29)

The New York Times: Citing N.I.H. Cuts, A Top Science Journal Stops Accepting Submissions

Environmental Health Perspectives, widely considered the premier environmental health journal, has announced that it would pause acceptance of new studies for publication, as federal cuts have left its future uncertain. For more than 50 years, the journal has received funding from the National Institutes of Health to review studies on the health effects of environmental toxins — from “forever chemicals” to air pollution — and publish the research free of charge. (Rosenbluth and Mandavilli, 4/29)

Also —

NBC News: Kennedy Planning $20 Million HHS 'Take Back Your Health' Ad Campaign

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. plans to launch a sweeping, four-year public relations campaign called “Take Back Your Health” that could cost tens of millions of dollars, according to a document obtained by NBC News. ... The document, a request for proposals, calls for public relations firms to bid to run the campaign. The winning firm would employ up to 30 people to manage the campaign and oversee the purchase of up to three ads a day on five major television networks. (Strickler, 4/29)

NBC News: Pfizer CEO Says Tariff Uncertainty Is Deterring Further U.S. Investment In Manufacturing, R&D

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla on Tuesday said uncertainty around President Donald Trump’s planned pharmaceutical tariffs is deterring the company from further investing in U.S. manufacturing and research and development. Bourla’s remarks on the company’s first-quarter earnings call came in response to a question about what Pfizer wants to see from tariff negotiations that would push the company to increase investments in the U.S. It comes as drugmakers brace for Trump’s levies on pharmaceuticals imported into the country — his administration’s bid to boost domestic manufacturing. (Constantino, 4/29)