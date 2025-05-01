Public Health

Medical Xpress: Compromised Synapse-Clearing Ability Linked To Autism A growing body of research suggests that neurobiological changes, particularly abnormalities in dendritic spines, tiny protrusions on nerve cells where synapses form, may be a hallmark of ASD. In particular, studies have found an unusually high number of these spines in individuals with autism. This overabundance of synaptic connections could disrupt normal communication pathways in the brain, potentially contributing to the behavioral and cognitive features seen in ASD. (4/30)

CBS News: Project Lifesaver Tracking Devices Are Relief To Parents Of Kids With Autism Who May Wander Wednesday marked the last day of Autism Awareness Month, and in Northwest Indiana, a tiny tool is providing huge relief to parents of children with autism who may be prone to wandering off. Several local fire and police departments are signed up for a program called Project Lifesaver. The program involves distribution of a purple plastic device on a wristband, which looks like a watch — but does not tell time. It reveals location. A first responder carries a transmitter to track the device. (Victory, 4/30)

Vermont Public: 'This Is What Autism Looks Like.' 3 Vermonters On Their Late-In-Life Diagnoses After decades of navigating various mental and physical health struggles, three Vermonters sought out an autism diagnosis for themselves in their late 40s and 50s. (Williams Engisch, 4/30)

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Canceled Appointments, Pleas To Shred Records: Talks Of Autism Registry Put Families On Edge When Dr. Amy Van Hecke picked up the phone on April 24, she was surprised to learn of a parent who wanted to discontinue a planned evaluation of their child's autism. Losing a spot on the waiting list ― which can sometimes stretch years ― risks setting the treatment of a child back significantly, Van Hecke said. Another call came into Van Hecke's clinic with a separate but related request: a family wanted their medical records destroyed. (Eilbert, 5/1)

The Washington Post: Why Many People With Autism Fear RFK Jr.’s Focus On The Condition RFK Jr’s focus on autism sparks fear among autistic people, who say they are being dehumanized and seen as not valued members of society. (Morris, 5/1)

Disability Scoop: Trump Administration Shuts Out Advocates, Researchers In Probe Targeting Autism As the Trump administration lays out ambitious plans to address autism, many longtime leaders and well-known experts in the field have been left out, stakeholders indicate. National autism advocacy groups and top researchers tell Disability Scoop that they have not had any contact with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Meanwhile, the Interagency Autism Coordinating Committee — a panel comprised of government officials and members of the autism community tasked with coordinating federal autism efforts — has not met since January. (Diament, 5/1)

NBC News: New Research Contradicts RFK Jr.'s Claim That Severe Autism Cases Are Rising When Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced the government’s new autism findings this month, he painted a grim and highly controversial picture: Not only was autism becoming more prevalent, he said, but “most cases now are severe.” The notion that severe symptoms are becoming more common isn’t substantiated by scientific evidence. Rather, new research being announced this week at the annual meeting of the International Society for Autism Research in Seattle suggests that the share of autism cases with moderate or significant symptoms remained relatively consistent from 2000 to 2016. (Bendix, 4/30)

The findings, which will be presented this week at the International Society for Autism Research, show that only mild autism cases rose between 2000 and 2016. Meanwhile, the White House has so far declined to include key autism advocacy groups and researchers in its efforts to address autism.

Diabetes Death Rates At Lowest Level Since Start Of Pandemic: CDC

Diabetes deaths peaked in 2021 at the height of the covid pandemic, but they've been trending down. Although levels are still higher than before the start of covid, they are the lowest they have been in years, preliminary data show. Simultaneously, breast cancer deaths among young women fell between 2010 and 2020.

CBS News: Diabetes Deaths Fall To Lowest Levels In Years, In Early CDC Figures

Diabetes deaths in the U.S. have fallen to some of the lowest rates in years, according to new preliminary figures published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, reversing a surge in mortality that was seen during the COVID-19 pandemic. There were 26.4 deaths per 100,000 people from diabetes, according to early death certificate data for the third quarter of 2024 published this month by the CDC's National Center for Health Statistics. (Tin, 4/30)

In other public health news —

MedPage Today: Breast Cancer Mortality In Young Women Declined Precipitously After 2010

While the incidence of breast cancer in young women has been increasing over the last 20 years, breast cancer deaths in this age group fell significantly between 2010 and 2020, researchers found. Among women ages 20 to 49, incidence-based mortality declined from 9.70 per 100,000 women in 2010 to 1.47 per 100,000 in 2020, reported Adetunji Toriola, MD, PhD, MPH, of the Siteman Cancer Center at the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, at the American Association for Cancer Research annual meeting in Chicago. (Bassett, 4/30)

ABC News: Active Ingredient In Weight Loss Drug Wegovy May Help Treat Type Of Fatty Liver Disease: Study

The active ingredient in the popular weight loss drug Wegovy may help treat a type of fatty liver disease, according to new research. The disease, known as metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), occurs where fat builds up in the liver, leading to inflammation, according to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases. (Chang, 4/30)

Stat: Sedative Medetomidine, Or 'Dex,' Complicates Battle Against Fentanyl

The era of “tranq” may be ending. But tranq, as the powerful veterinary tranquilizer xylazine is known in the illicit drug supply, is being replaced at least in part by a dangerous new sedative: medetomidine. (Facher, 5/1)

AP: What’s That Rash? Put Some Thought Into Asking Google For Medical Help

Dr. Google is often on call for worried patients, but it may not give the best advice. Doctors say internet searches for medical information should be done cautiously, especially with artificial intelligence playing a growing role. Information from the right websites can teach patients about symptoms and prepare them for a doctor’s visit. But a poorly done search might inflame anxiety well before someone reaches the waiting room. It’s important to know the source of the information you find and to avoid trying to diagnose your health issue. (Murphy, 4/30)

On aging and happiness —

The New York Times: Young People Are Not As Happy As They Used To Be, Study Finds

The happiness curve is collapsing. For decades, research showed that the way people experienced happiness across their lifetimes looked like a U-shaped curve. Happiness tended to be high when they were young, then dipped in midlife, only to rise again as they grew old. But recent surveys suggest that young adults aren’t as happy as they used to be, and that U-shaped curve is starting to flatten. (Caron, 4/30)