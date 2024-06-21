Government Pauses Processing Of International Nurse Visas
The pause will be in place until fiscal year 2025, which Modern Healthcare says will leave "thousands" of qualified nurses in limbo even as health system staffing gaps remain. Apprenticeships, AI warnings for patients' deteriorating conditions, and more are also in the news.
Modern Healthcare:
International Nurse Visa Pause Extended Despite Staffing Gaps
The government paused its processing of new visa applications until fiscal 2025, leaving thousands of international nurses in limbo as they look to fill health systems’ pervasive staffing gaps. Each year, a pool of around 8,600 eligible, internationally educated nurses compete with other professionals that have bachelor’s-level degrees for 40,000 employment-based visa slots. (Devereaux, 6/20)
Modern Healthcare:
How Apprenticeships, Float Pools Help Providers Fight Labor Costs
Providers are relying on out-of-the-box thinking to navigate historically high labor costs that show no sign of easing. Hospitals, health systems and other providers are investing billions of dollars to attract and retain the talent they need. Inflation and higher wage expectations are driving up costs, and contract workers remain necessary in some markets to fill care gaps. Meanwhile, a limited supply of workers is stoking fierce competition between healthcare organizations and with other industries. (Hudson, 6/20)
CNN:
Emergency Medical Service Encounters For Firearm Injuries Spiked During Pandemic And Remained Elevated Last Year, Study Finds
Rates of emergency medical services encounters for firearm injuries spiked in 2021 to more than 25% over 2019 levels, but they began to fall in the following years. However, rates were still higher in 2023 than before the Covid-19 pandemic began, a new study says. (Christensen, 6/20)
Politico:
When AI Predicts Trouble, Doctors Take Note
AI-powered alerts that warn doctors when their patients’ conditions are in danger of deteriorating could save lives, according to researchers at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City. How so? Researchers divided 2,740 Mount Sinai medical-surgical unit patients into two groups. ... Patients in the AI intervention group were 43 percent more likely to receive a more rapid response and care, including medicine to support their hearts and blood circulation, and were less likely to die within 30 days compared with the control group. (Svirnovskiy, Schumaker, Payne and Reader, 6/20)
Roll Call:
Should Doctors In Congress Earn Money For Their Side Job?
Andy Harris has a line he likes to give his House colleagues when the issue of outside employment is raised. “I tell members, tongue-in-cheek, that I could flip burgers at McDonald’s and earn additional income. But I can’t do it practicing my profession,” said the Maryland Republican, an anesthesiologist by training, in a recent interview. He’s mostly right. (Papp, 6/20)