Inability To Travel For Appointments Causes 1 In 5 To Skip Health Care
Over 1 in 5 adults in the U.S. over the previous year have skipped a medical appointment because of a lack of access to a vehicle or public transport, a new study says. In other news, the "messy truth" about AI in medicine, and a correction to a medical study co-authored by Stanford's president.
Axios:
Over 1 In 5 Skip Health Care Due To Transportation Barriers
More than 1 in 5 U.S adults without access to a vehicle or public transportation missed or skipped a medical appointment in the previous year, according to a new study that sheds light on a key social driver of health equity. (Bettelheim, 4/28)
Also —
Fox News:
AI-Powered Mental Health Diagnostic Tool Could Be The First Of Its Kind To Predict, Treat Depression
As the world of artificial intelligence blooms, some players in the health care industry are looking to make a major difference in public health. HMNC Brain Health — a Munich, Germany-based health tech company — is one of those. It's attempting to use novel AI-powered technologies to address mental health issues. (Stabile, 4/26)
Stat:
A Research Team Airs The Messy Truth About AI In Medicine
In public, hospitals rave about artificial intelligence. They trumpet the technology in press releases, plaster its use on billboards, and sprinkle AI into speeches touting its ability to detect diseases earlier and make health care faster, better, and cheaper. But on the front lines, the hype is smashing into a starkly different reality. (Ross, 4/27)
San Francisco Chronicle:
Scientific Journal Corrects Study Co-Authored By Stanford President
A German scientific journal has issued a correction to a 2008 brain study co-authored by Stanford President Marc Tessier-Lavigne, The Chronicle has learned. The study is one of at least six scholarly articles under investigation by the university’s trustees for potentially falsified data. The correction issued by the EMBO Journal concerns a study by 11 authors, including Tessier-Lavigne, showing how two proteins signal nerve cells in the brain to stop growing or to change direction. The study’s purpose was to shed light on how brain damage might be repaired. (Asimov, 4/27)