US News & World Report Reveals Children’s Hospital Ratings
The rankings released by U.S. News & World Report have been the subject of recent controversy, and today, new ratings — this time for the country's top children's hospitals — have been revealed. USA Today reports San Francisco's attorney David Chu is investigating the ratings for alleged bias.
USA Today:
Best Hospitals For Kids: US News Releases Rankings Amid Legal Scrutiny
U.S. News & World Report released its latest rankings for the country’s top children’s hospitals Wednesday, a day after a scathing letter criticized the media company for its annual rating system. San Francisco City Attorney David Chiu alleged U.S. News’ rankings system is fraught with bias, questionable methodology and undisclosed financing, according to a letter obtained by USA TODAY Tuesday. Chiu said the letter is "more than a heads up." (Rodriguez, 6/21)
In other health care industry news —
The Washington Post:
Charges Dropped Against 2 Hospital Workers In Irvo Otieno Murder Case
The Virginia prosecutor who filed second-degree murder charges against 10 sheriff’s deputies and hospital workers in the March death of Irvo Otieno at a state mental health facility dropped the cases against two defendants Tuesday. Otieno, a 28-year-old Black man whose family said he was experiencing a mental health crisis, was handcuffed and bound at the legs when Henrico County sheriff’s deputies and employees at Central State Hospital held him down for about 11 minutes until he died, according to surveillance video and the medical examiner. (Rizzo, 6/20)
Modern Healthcare:
Healthcare Dealmaking Slows In 2023: PwC Report
Inflation, rising interest rates and uncertainty about changes to government heath programs could drag healthcare dealmaking in 2023, despite renewed interest in hospital and physician groups, according to an analysis the consulting firm PwC published Tuesday. (Tepper, 6/20)
Modern Healthcare:
UPMC, Washington Health System Plan To Merge
The University of Pittsburgh Medical Center and Washington Health System said Tuesday they plan to merge. The nonprofit systems' boards signed a letter of intent this month agreeing to integrate Washington Health into UPMC, following more research and discussion, according to a news release. (Hudson, 6/20)
Bloomberg:
Health-Care Startup Aledade Valued At $3.5 Billion After Fundraise
Aledade, a company that helps US doctors adapt their practices to new payment arrangements aimed at improving care and cutting costs, raised $260 million in venture capital to expand its network. (Tozzi, 6/21)
KFF Health News:
Listen To The Latest ‘KFF Health News Minute’
On the KFF Health News Minute this week: Doctors face hurdles seeking the mental health support they sometimes need, and the pitfalls of using an AI chatbot to help people with eating disorders. (6/20)