Viewpoints: Texas Is Now Going After Teen Contraception; How Did Covid End Up In Antarctica?
Editorial writers tackle contraception, covid, and colonoscopies.
The Washington Post:
Texas Wants Parental Consent For Birth Control, Not Just Abortion
More proof that the assault on reproductive freedom doesn’t stop with abortion: Now teens in Texas can’t obtain contraceptives without their parents being informed and granting approval. The inevitable result will be more unintended pregnancies and more desperate girls in a state where almost all abortions are banned. (Ruth Marcus, 3/18)
Bloomberg:
Antarctica: Covid Measures Saved Lives But Couldn't Stop Spread
Covid-19 wasn’t supposed to get to Antarctica. If any place had a hope of keeping the virus out, it would be a continent with no permanent residents and an annual visiting population of only 5,000. And every control measure was in place — testing, a strict quarantine of everyone visiting, as well as lots of deep sanitation, masks and social distancing. (F.D. Flam, 3/16)
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel:
The Prep Isn't Fun, But Take It From Me: Getting This Medical Test Can Save Your Life
I’m 54, and I just got my first colonoscopy. I’m glad I did. My doctor removed four polyps during a 25-minute procedure. Two of the four were the type that, if left alone, could have the potential to turn into colon cancer. Last year, I did an at-home test that came back negative and was told I didn't need to do it again for three years. (James E. Causey, 3/19)
Stat:
Colonoscopy Prep: Liquid-Only Diets Unnecessary, GI Doctor Says
Since colorectal cancer is on the rise in people younger than age 50, national guidelines have recently pushed the starting age for colorectal cancer screening down to 45. We need to spread the word. Yet we specialists continue to provide outdated and disproven recommendations on colonoscopy bowel preparation that make the process more difficult for the millions of patients who undergo colonoscopy every year: We tell them to adopt a clear liquid diet the day before their procedure. (Benjamin Lebwohl, 3/19)