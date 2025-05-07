Viewpoints: What Impacts Will Tariffs Have On Pharmaceuticals?; US Can’t Afford To Lose Young Scientists
Editorial writers discuss these public health issues.
Bloomberg:
Tariffs On Big Pharma Won't Make The US Self-Sufficient
By all indications, the pharmaceutical industry won’t be spared from tariffs. In April, the Commerce Department took its first step toward imposing levies on drug imports. The goal, according to the White House, is to encourage companies to manufacture in the US. (5/7)
Stat:
The U.S. Is Losing A Generation Of Young Scientists
I recently sat with a young scientist in my office, tears in her eyes, who was asking for advice: Her grant had been canceled by the government. Years of hard work and training seemed to vanish in an instant. (Daphna Shohamy, 5/7)
The New York Times:
Can New Weight-Loss Drugs Help In A World Awash In Addictive Foods?
We may now be at the brink of reclaiming our health. New and highly effective anti-obesity medications known as GLP-1s have revolutionized our understanding of weight loss, and of obesity itself. These drugs alone are not a panacea for the obesity crisis that has engulfed the nation, and we should not mistake them for one. But their effectiveness underscores the fact that being overweight or obese was never the result of a lack of willpower. (David A. Kessler, 5/7)
Stat:
The Biotech Industry Needs To Sell A Big Vision To Trump
On April 15, President Trump issued an awaited executive order on drug pricing, kicking off a new frenzy among lobbyists and consultants. That frenzy has gone into overdrive with the latest proposal from the White House to examine cuts to Medicaid drug reimbursement, slashing prices to extortionate levels foreign governments demand. (Joe Grogan, 5/7)
Paul Offit's Substack, Beyond the Noise:
RFK Jr.’s Anti-Vaccine Beliefs Are A Religious Conviction
Dear Sen. Cassidy, I appreciated your willingness to speak with me about my concerns about Robert F. Kennedy Jr. prior to his confirmation hearing before your Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee. Since his confirmation as secretary of Health and Human Services, Kennedy has begun to dismantle the public health infrastructure, particularly regarding vaccines. (Paul A. Offit, 5/7)
Kansas City Star:
Trump Justice Department Ridin’ With Biden In Abortion Case
The Trump administration is on the opposite side from the pro-Trump attorneys general of Kansas, Missouri and Idaho, over a lawsuit seeking to stop a lot of abortions. Well, there’s the kind of MAGA vs. MAGA action you don’t see every day. (Dion Lefler, 5/7)
The CT Mirror:
Connecticut Has A Chance To Address ER Overcrowding
Approximately 90% of emergency departments worldwide are overcrowded, leading to dangerous delays, reduced quality of care, and strain on medical staff. But if you’ve ever been to the emergency room, you know this already. (Sydney Hess, 5/6)