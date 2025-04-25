- KFF Health News Original Stories 3
KFF Health News Original Stories
Moms in Crisis, Jobs Lost: The Human Cost of Trump’s Addiction Funding Cuts
In many cases, the money flowed to addiction recovery programs that help rebuild lives by driving people to medical appointments and court hearings, crafting résumés and training them for new jobs, finding them housing, and helping them build social connections unrelated to drugs. (Aneri Pattani, 4/25)
What ‘Fertilization President’ Trump Can Learn From State Efforts To Expand IVF Access
State-level efforts to regulate fertility coverage reveal the gauntlet of budgetary and political hurdles such initiatives face — obstacles that have led to millions of people being left out even when mandates become law. (Sarah Kwon, 4/25)
KFF Health News' 'What the Health?': Can Congress Reconcile Trump’s Wishes With Medicaid’s Needs?
When Congress returns next week, it will be writing a budget reconciliation bill that’s expected to cut taxes but also make deep cuts to Medicaid. But at least some Republicans are concerned about cutting a program that aids so many of their constituents. Sarah Karlin-Smith of the Pink Sheet, Tami Luhby of CNN, and Alice Miranda Ollstein of Politico join KFF Health News’ Julie Rovner to discuss this story and more. Also, Rovner interviews KFF Health News’ Rae Ellen Bichell about her story on how care for transgender minors is changing in Colorado. (4/24)
Here's today's health policy haiku:
CELEBRATING PUBLIC HEALTH HEROES
The skies are mourning.
How comforting to be seen!
We shall rise again.
- Yolande Pokam Tchuisseu
If you have a health policy haiku to share, please Contact Us and let us know if we can include your name. Haikus follow the format of 5-7-5 syllables. We give extra brownie points if you link back to an original story.
Opinions expressed in haikus and cartoons are solely the author's and do not reflect the opinions of KFF Health News or KFF.
Summaries Of The News:
NIH Has Whacked $2.3B In Research Grants Since Trump Took Office
Stat analyzed the funding cuts that have taken place and noted that the changes appear to be "the beginning of the end of the federal-academic partnership that has been propelling American biomedical innovation to untouchable heights for close to eight decades," per scientific leaders.
Stat:
NIH Grant Awards Plummeted $2.3 Billion Under President Trump
The National Institutes of Health has scaled back its awards of new grants by at least $2.3 billion since the beginning of the year, with the biggest shortfalls hitting the study of infectious diseases, heart and lung ailments, and basic research into fundamental biological systems, a new STAT analysis has found. (Molteni, Parker and Wosen, 4/24)
NPR:
HHS Reverses Course And Restores Funding For Women's Health Initiative
The Trump administration is restoring financial support for a landmark study of women's health, an official said Thursday, reversing a defunding decision that shocked medical researchers. "These studies represent critical contributions to our better understanding of women's health," said a statement from Andrew Nixon, a spokesman for the Department of Health and Human Services. (Stein, 4/24)
The New York Times:
Trump Cuts Threaten Agency Running Meals On Wheels
Every Monday, Maurine Gentis, a retired teacher, waits for a delivery from Meals on Wheels South Texas. ... But Ms. Gentis is anxious about what lies ahead. The small government agency responsible for overseeing programs like Meals on Wheels is being dismantled as part of the Trump administration’s overhaul of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Roughly half its staff has been let go in recent layoffs and all of its 10 regional offices are closed, according to several employees who lost their jobs. (Abelson, 4/24)
The Colorado Sun:
USDA Cuts Program That Funds Mental Health Lifeline To Farmers
Colorado farmers and ranchers lost access to a critical lifeline when the U.S. Department of Agriculture last week froze funding for a program that supports the mental health of a population whose suicide rate is at least two times higher than the average population, and whose profession is marked by uncertainties in the weather, market and cost of operating. (Ross, 4/25)
MedPage Today:
Remember That Simulation Training You Did? HHS Cuts Could Affect The Research For It
How do you train hospital staff to do a "warm" handoff from one team to another? What's the best way to make sure nothing gets missed in the communication? Improving that handoff -- in particular, the one that occurs between the hospital operating and recovery rooms -- was the idea behind a simulation-based training study that Matthew Weinger, MD, and his team designed; the study was funded by the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ). (Frieden, 4/24)
Stat:
Trump's First 100 Days: Dreams Crushed. Futures In The Balance
In October, at a private event for the Center for Renewing America, Russell Vought, the conservative think tank’s leader who now leads President Donald Trump’s Office of Management and Budget, laid out his plan to dramatically remake the federal government. It included defunding agencies, rolling back civil service protections, and generally just making life hell for government workers. “We want to put them in trauma,” he said. At the National Institutes of Health, that pain has arrived sharply and swiftly. (4/25)
Stat:
With FDA In Turmoil, The ‘Revolving Door’ With Industry Is Spinning Faster
Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has railed against what he sees as a “revolving door” between workers at drug companies and the Food and Drug Administration. But his department’s actions now seem to be causing that door to spin ever faster. (DeAngelis, Mast and Chen, 4/25)
HHS Backtracks On Autism Registry
NIH Director Jay Bhattacharya caused a firestorm of confusion when he announced plans to create a registry. Instead, HHS will commence a $50 million research effort into the causes of autism and improved treatments, STAT reports. Meanwhile, HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s speech at the Rx and Illicit Drug Summit was punctuated by protests.
Stat:
No New Autism Registry, HHS Says Walking Back NIH Director's Claim
The federal health department is not creating a new registry of Americans with autism, a Department of Health and Human Services official said in a written statement Thursday. Instead, the official said, HHS will launch a $50 million research effort to understand the causes of autism spectrum disorder and improve treatments. (Broderick, 4/24)
On drug addiction and the opioid crisis —
Stat:
RFK Jr. Outlines Addiction Policy At Appearance To Mixed Reception
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s appearance at a major addiction and drug policy conference was marked by repeated interruptions on Thursday, as protesters and jeers forced him to pause and wait for noise to subside at least five times during his 36-minute speech. (Facher, 4/24)
KFF Health News:
Moms In Crisis, Jobs Lost: The Human Cost Of Trump’s Addiction Funding Cuts
When the Trump administration cut more than $11 billion in covid-era funds to states in late March, addiction recovery programs suffered swift losses. An Indiana organization that employs people in recovery to help peers with substance use disorders and mental illness was forced to lay off three workers. A Texas digital support service for people with addiction and mental illness prepared to shutter its 24/7 call line within a week. A Minnesota program focused on addiction in the East African community curtailed its outreach to vulnerable people on the street. (Pattani, 4/25)
ProPublica:
How A Chinese Prison Helped Fuel U.S. Fentanyl Crisis
China’s vast security apparatus shrouds itself in shadows, but the outside world has caught periodic glimpses of it behind the faded gray walls of Shijiazhuang prison in the northern province of Hebei. Chinese media reports have shown inmates hunched over sewing machines in a garment workshop in the sprawling facility. Business leaders and Chinese Communist Party dignitaries have praised the penitentiary for exemplifying President Xi Jinping’s views on the rule of law. (Rotella, 4/23)
AP:
San Francisco Inches Closer To Adopting Drug Policy With Abstinence As Its Primary Goal
Reeling from drug overdose deaths and scenes of people smoking fentanyl on sidewalks, San Francisco moved closer Thursday to adopting a “recovery first” drug policy that sets abstinence from illicit drugs as its primary goal, a proposal that has prompted heated debate in the city that pioneered harm reduction. Opponents of Supervisor Matt Dorsey’s proposal say its emphasis on stopping drug use alienates those who are not ready to quit, while proponents say the city has been far too permissive and making drug use safer does not help break the cycle of addiction. (Har, 4/25)
In related news about the administration's health agenda —
CBS News:
Trump's Surgeon General Nominee, Dr. Janette Nesheiwat, Faces Scrutiny Over Credentials
President Trump's nominee to be the U.S. surgeon general, the Fox News contributor and family medicine physician Dr. Janette Nesheiwat, has described herself as a double board-certified physician with a degree from the University of Arkansas School of Medicine — credentials the president touted in his announcement. But those claims about her certification and schooling appear to be misleading. (Ruetenik, 4/24)
FDA Commissioner Makary Says He Will Leave Access To Mifepristone As Is
During an appearance at the Semafor World Economy Summit on Thursday, Makary stated that he would reexamine the issue if new data emerged regarding the safety of the drug, Bloomberg reported. In other news, the ACLU and NFPRHA are suing the Trump administration for withholding Title X funds; the Pentagon will resume gender-affirming care; and more.
Bloomberg:
FDA Leader Says He Has No Plan To Act On Abortion Pill Access
Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Marty Makary said he has no plans to change government policy on the abortion pill mifepristone, a hot-button issue in the US since the Supreme Court overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade decision in 2022. Makary would reconsider the issue if new data emerged that signaled a safety issue with the drug that is now used in more than half of US abortions, he said during an appearance at the Semafor World Economy Summit on Thursday. (Cohrs Zhang and Nix, 4/24)
The Hill:
Reproductive Health Group, ACLU Sue Trump Administration Over Title X Funding
One of the country’s largest reproductive health advocacy groups is suing the Trump administration for withholding millions of dollars in federal family planning grants earlier this year. The National Family Planning and Reproductive Health Association (NFPRHA) and the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia on Thursday, claiming the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) “unlawfully withheld” $65.8 million in Title X funds to 16 family planning groups. (O’Connell-Domenech, 4/24)
KFF Health News:
What ‘Fertilization President’ Trump Can Learn From State Efforts To Expand IVF Access
For nearly three agonizing years, Mariah Freschi and her husband have been trying to have a second baby. The California mother recently underwent surgery to remove her blocked fallopian tubes, leaving in vitro fertilization as her only option to get pregnant. But the cost quoted by her Sacramento-area clinic was $25,000 — out of reach for Freschi, a preschool teacher, and her husband, a warehouse worker. (Kwon, 4/25)
Reproductive health news from Illinois and Colorado —
WIFR:
Illinois Abortion Clinic To Shut Down After Ordinance Ruling
The owner of a Rockford abortion clinic embroiled in a years-long zoning dispute plans to shut down the location, rather than challenge a decision from Illinois’ Fourth District appellate court. Dr. Dennis Christiansen, a Wisconsin-based obstetrician and gynecologist who owns the clinic, says he expects services at the site to wrap up within the next couple weeks. He then plans to sell the building. Christiansen says his decision comes after an Illinois appellate court reversed a judgement by Rockford’s Zoning Board of Appeals earlier this month. The court upheld a challenge filed by the Rockford Family Initiative and neighbors, claiming the operation of the clinic under a special use permit violated several ordinances. (4/23)
The Colorado Sun:
Colorado’s Medicaid Program Now Covers Doula Services
When Halle Payne became pregnant with her second child, she didn’t have much trust in the health care system. During her first pregnancy, when she was just 19 years old, doctors found what they believed to be a fibroid on her ovary. She was in her second trimester, and her providers recommended monitoring it during subsequent check-ups. (Singer, 4/25)
On LGBTQ+ health care —
Politico:
Pentagon To Resume Medical Care For Transgender Troops
The Pentagon will resume gender-affirming care for transgender service members, according to a memo obtained by POLITICO, an embarrassing setback to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s efforts to restrict their participation. The memo says the Defense Department is returning to the Biden-era medical policy for transgender service members due to a court order that struck down Hegseth’s restrictions as unconstitutional. (Detsch, McLeary and Cheney, 4/24)
NBC News:
DOJ Will Investigate Doctors Who Provide Trans Care To Minors, Attorney General Says
Attorney General Pam Bondi issued a memo this week seeking to further curtail access to transgender health care for minors. In the memo, Bondi said the Justice Department will use a variety of existing U.S. laws to investigate providers of such care, as well as drug manufacturers and distributors. She directed U.S. attorneys to use laws against female genital mutilation to investigate doctors who “mutilate” children “under the guise of care” and to prosecute these “offenses to the fullest extent possible.” (Yurcaba, 4/24)
USDA Scraps Rule That Would Have Curtailed Salmonella-Tainted Poultry
Under a Biden administration effort, companies would not have been able to sell turkey or chicken meat that exceeded an acceptable level of the bacteria, which is known to cause food poisoning. Also, researchers are sounding the alarm about the U.S. measles vaccination rate.
AP:
USDA Withdraws A Plan To Limit Salmonella Levels In Raw Poultry
The Agriculture Department will not require poultry companies to limit salmonella bacteria in their products, halting a Biden Administration effort to prevent food poisoning from contaminated meat. The department on Thursday said it was withdrawing a rule proposed in August after three years of development. Officials with the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service cited feedback from more than 7,000 public comments and said they would “evaluate whether it should update” current salmonella regulations. (Aleccia, 4/24)
On measles and vaccines —
Reuters:
US At Tipping Point For Return Of Endemic Measles
The United States is at a tipping point for the return of endemic measles a quarter century after the disease was declared eradicated in the country, researchers warned on Thursday. At current U.S. childhood vaccination rates, measles could return to spreading regularly at high levels, with an estimated 851,300 cases over the next 25 years, computer models used by the researchers suggest. (Lapid, 4/24)
CIDRAP:
CIDRAP Launches Vaccine Integrity Project To Help Safeguard US Vaccine Use
As the United States experiences a large measles outbreak and faces a continuing barrage of vaccine misinformation and cuts to public health programs, the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy (CIDRAP) at the University of Minnesota is launching a project to help ensure safe US vaccine use. Funded by an unrestricted gift of $240,000 from Alumbra, a foundation established by philanthropist Christy Walton, the Vaccine Integrity Project will be led by an eight-member steering committee of leading public health and policy experts from across the country. (Van Beusekom, 4/24)
On bird flu, influenza, and covid —
CBS News:
California Offering $25 Gift Cards To Encourage Bird Flu Testing
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now working with California on a project that is offering gift cards to encourage people to get tested or vaccinated near farms with bird flu, the state says. Some clinics in the state are giving $25 in gift cards to people in the community to get swabbed for a potential bird flu infection or to get a shot of the regular seasonal influenza vaccine. (Tin, 4/24)
The New York Times:
They Caught The Flu, And Never Came Home
Lauren Caggiano had felt sick for days by the time she tested positive for the flu in an emergency room on a February afternoon. Hours later, she was in the intensive care unit. By 4 in the morning, she was on a ventilator. Ms. Caggiano, a paralegal who lived in Oceanside, Calif., doted on her two dogs and had recently become a grandmother, died two days later. She was 49.“You don’t really think, if you’re in decent health, that’s going to be what gets you,” her son, Brandon Salgado, said. (Blum, 4/24)
Axios:
Driving With COVID Linked To Higher Crash Risk
Driving with a case of COVID raised the odds of having a car crash about as much as being at the legal threshold of DUI or running a red light, according to an analysis of pandemic-era public health and transportation records from seven states. (Bettelheim, 4/24)
Senator's Probe Of 340B Program Finds 'Transparency And Oversight Concerns'
Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy, a Louisiana doctor, released a report Thursday detailing "much-needed" reforms to the drug pricing program. Also: A House Democrat demands to know how the CDC will respond to Freedom of Information Act requests after relevant staff members were put on leave.
Fierce Healthcare:
Cassidy Backs Greater 340B Hospital, Pharmacy Transparency
A new report on the 340B Drug Pricing Program released Thursday by the chairman of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee calls for “much-needed” legislative reforms around transparency and oversight of the contentious discount program. Chairman Bill Cassidy, M.D., R-Louisiana, kicked off his investigation in late 2023 as a response to substantial increases in the program’s utilization among providers. (Muoio, 4/24)
Politico:
Once All-Powerful, Pharma’s Allies In Washington Are Fleeting
Big Pharma isn’t sure how to handle Donald Trump’s Republican Party. Trump is pledging to impose tariffs on drug imports, while Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has vilified the drug industry’s profits and questioned the safety of its products. Long a lobbying powerhouse in Washington, pharma’s struggling to settle on a strategy for defending itself, according to six industry lobbyists and three company officials who spoke to POLITICO. All were granted anonymity to reveal internal discussions. (Gardner and Lim, 4/24)
Also —
The Hill:
Oversight Democrat Questions How CDC Can Provide Public Records Without Staffers
Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-Va.), ranking member of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, is demanding to know how the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) plans to comply with Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests when the relevant staff have been put on administrative leave. Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. laid off or eliminated HHS staffers in charge of handling FOIA requests at the CDC, Food and Drug Administration and the National Institutes of Health, according to reporting earlier this month. (Choi, 4/24)
On Medicaid cuts —
CBS News:
House Republicans Face Dilemma Over Medicaid Cuts As They Vow To Protect Benefits
House Republicans are facing the difficult task of slashing $1.5 trillion — with hundreds of billions likely in Medicaid spending — to help offset the cost of President Trump's tax cuts. House leadership has denied that Medicaid — a joint federal-state health insurance program that provides care for more than 70 million low-income adults, children and people with disabilities — will be gutted. But it's unclear how Republicans plan to reach the level of spending cuts laid out in the budget resolution that Congress adopted earlier this month without drastically trimming the program. (Yilek, 4/24)
KFF Health News:
KFF Health News’ ‘What The Health?’: Can Congress Reconcile Trump’s Wishes With Medicaid’s Needs?
When Congress returns next week, it will be writing a budget reconciliation bill that’s expected to cut taxes but also make deep cuts to Medicaid. But at least some Republicans are concerned about cutting a program that aids so many of their constituents. (Rovner, 4/24)
Modern Healthcare:
Medicaid Work Requirement Lessons From Arkansas, Georgia
Republicans eyeing deep cuts to Medicaid are considering imposing work requirements on some beneficiaries. This policy's track record suggests it may not produce the savings the GOP craves without making a lot of people uninsured and subjecting providers to unpaid medical bills. (McAuliff, 4/23)
Closing Of Rockledge Hospital In Fla. Leaves More Than 60,000 Without ER
Orlando Health, citing poor conditions and neglect, shuttered the hospital and its emergency room on Wednesday, Central Florida Public Media reported. Meanwhile, businesses in Delaware County, Pennsylvania, have expressed worry over the loss of customers amid Crozer Health Hospitals' closure.
Central Florida Public Media:
Shuttered Rockledge Hospital Leaves Community Without Its Emergency Department
Andrea Hardeman Brown remembers being 18 years old and getting her first hospital job at Rockledge Hospital. "It was large enough to be efficient for high-acuity patients, but it was small enough to still have the feel of a community hospital where everybody knew your name," Brown said. Brown, 43, now works as a clinical liaison for Kindred Hospital in Melbourne, though until recently her work brought her into Rockledge Hospital. (Pedersen, 4/24)
CBS News:
Closing Crozer Health Hospitals In Pennsylvania Could Harm Nearby Businesses, Owners Say
The closure of Crozer Health, Delaware County's largest hospital system, is leaving a void in health care in the county, resulting in thousands of layoffs and increasing pressure on emergency medical services. It's also impacting businesses near the hospitals slated for closure. Sam & Sam Meats is a supermarket half a mile away from Crozer-Chester Medical Center in Upland. The owner, Samuel Kushto, said he often sees customers walking in wearing scrubs. (Wright, 4/24)
Aurora Beacon-News:
Mercy Medical Center Has Trauma Center Designation Revoked
Over allegations of staffing shortages, the Illinois Department of Public Health has revoked Mercy Medical Center in Aurora’s Level II Trauma Center designation. Previously, Mercy Medical Center in Aurora was designated by the state as a Level II Trauma Center, which means it was able to provide trauma care to patients with serious injuries, like those from car crashes, falls or violence, through 24-hour on-site or readily available essential services. (Smith, 4/24)
St. Louis Public Radio:
Mercy Begins Construction On Wentzville Hospital
Mercy has begun construction on a 75-bed hospital in Wentzville that will soon serve the region’s booming west suburbs. The facility will be built less than a half-mile from where Interstates 70 and 64 converge at Highway 61 in St. Charles County. Workers have cleared a 60-acre property previously filled with trees and started constructing a utility building, the first steps of what will eventually be a $650 million facility. (Fentem, 4/25)
WUSF:
Sarasota Memorial Opens Research And Education Facility
The future is now for the Sarasota Memorial Health Care System, which cut the ribbon Thursday on a long-awaited $75 million facility designed to merge its research and medical education programs under one roof. (Mayer, 4/24)
More health industry updates —
Modern Healthcare:
Yale New Haven Health Hacking Hits More Than 5.5M Patients
Hackers may have accessed the information of more than 5.5 million people in a recent security breach reported by Yale New Haven Health. In March, the New Haven, Connecticut-headquartered provider flagged unusual activity on its information technology systems, Yale said in a news release posted to its website earlier this month. An investigation found an unauthorized third-party had obtained copies of some patient data on March 8. (DeSilva, 4/24)
Modern Healthcare:
Mobile Integrated Healthcare Sees Rising Medicaid Interest
Health systems have been shouldering the cost of mobile integrated healthcare programs for at-risk patients, but some insurers may be ready to start picking up the tab as providers prove they can save money. UMass Memorial Health, Geisinger, Prisma Health and others that operate these at-home care programs say the service saves millions of dollars by preventing emergency room visits and rehospitalizations of chronically ill patients. (Eastabrook, 4/24)
Bloomberg:
UPS To Buy Andlauer For $1.6 Billion, Bolstering Health Business
United Parcel Service Inc. agreed to acquire Canada’s Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. for $1.6 billion, building out the package handler’s growing business transporting goods for health-care customers. AHG shareholders will receive C$55 a share in cash, according to a statement Thursday. The deal is expected to close in the second half of this year. (Clough, 4/24)
Axios:
Gen Z Increasingly Listens To Peers Over Doctors For Health Advice
Young adults around the world are increasingly taking health decisions into their own hands, according to new global survey results from communications firm Edelman. Adults under age 35, many who've come of age since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, still rely on their individual providers to help with medical choices. But they're also seeking information on their own more than ever. (Goldman, 4/24)
Idaho Joins List Of States Making Ivermectin Available Over The Counter
The deworming medication commonly used in animals was embroiled in controversy during the early days of the covid-19 pandemic. The drug has not been shown to protect against covid. Still, having a human version readily available might help prevent people from taking toxic doses of the veterinary version, some experts say.
CNN:
Ivermectin Is Now Available Over The Counter In Some US States. What Is It Used For?
Ivermectin can now be purchased in Idaho just like Tylenol or ibuprofen, without the need for a prescription, after Gov. Brad Little signed a bill into law that permits the deworming medication to be sold over the counter. Two other states, Arkansas and Tennessee, have passed similar legislation. (Hetter, 4/24)
More health news from across the U.S. —
CBS News:
State House Halts Investigation Into Hope Florida, Casey DeSantis-Linked Foundation, Amid Lack Of Cooperation
After weeks of investigation, a state House leader said Thursday his panel is halting a probe into a foundation linked to First Lady Casey DeSantis' signature economic-assistance program, Hope Florida. Rep. Alex Andrade, a Pensacola Republican who chairs the House Health Care Budget Subcommittee, announced the decision after the Hope Florida Foundation's lawyer, Jeff Aaron, and leaders of nonprofits that received $5 million grants from the foundation refused to appear before the panel. (4/24)
Modern Healthcare:
Healthcare Expansion In North Carolina Heats Up
North Carolina health systems are vying for a limited number of hospital beds to try to expand their reach and keep up with population growth. Cone Health, Duke Health, Novant Health, Advocate Health and other North Carolina providers are pursuing acute care expansions. North Carolina, however, has a certificate of need law requiring the state to approve new healthcare projects based on access to care, competition and other factors. The law seeks to prevent oversaturation of services, potentially creating a set of health system winners and losers and limiting hospital capacity in one of the country's fastest growing states. (Kacik, 4/24)
CBS News:
Patients Who Needed Financial Assistance Said Nonprofit Hospitals In Massachusetts Didn't Help Them
There are 55 nonprofit hospitals in Massachusetts. Those hospitals receive tax benefits totaling more than $1.9 billion a year. In exchange for the tax breaks, the hospitals are required to provide financial assistance to patients who need it and give free care to the poor. But, some patients said they are in debt because they didn't get the help they were entitled to. (Fiandaca, 4/24)
St. Louis Post-Dispatch:
Healing Spaces’ Black Therapists Fill A Void In Mental Health Care In St. Louis
Kezia Jackson struggled through a rough time as a teenager. Her parents arranged for her to talk to a therapist. In the very first session, the therapist flippantly told Jackson why she believed she was acting out. “I was uncomfortable and offended, and I shut down,” Jackson says. She felt judged. She never went back, and her depression went untreated. She decided in high school she wanted to become a psychologist. (Sultan, 4/24)
Longer Looks: Interesting Reads You Might Have Missed
Each week, KFF Health News finds longer stories for you to enjoy. Today's selections are on prison, autism, brain health, and more.
The Marshall Project:
Fish Tanks, Plants and Podcast Studios — Some States Try a New Approach to Incarceration
When most people picture U.S. prisons, they don’t usually imagine green plants, vibrant murals, wooden furniture, cuddly dogs or fish tanks. In most facilities, they’d be right. But at SCI Chester, a medium-security prison outside Philadelphia, a small pilot unit known as “Little Scandinavia” is testing whether that kind of environment, modeled on the prisons of Nordic countries like Norway and Denmark, can not only change how prisons look, but also how they work. (Lartey, 4/19)
NBC News:
The Killing Of An Autistic Teen Highlights Potential Police Violence That People With Disabilities Face
When police opened fire on Victor Perez , the autistic, nonverbal 17-year-old with cerebral palsy was experiencing a mental health crisis. Advocates say his death reflects a potential for violence that people with disabilities, in particular, can experience when encountering police. Perez’s death is part of a much larger pattern, explained Zoe Gross, director of advocacy for the Washington, D.C.-based Autistic Self Advocacy Network, a group run by and for people with autism. Police with little awareness of autism are sometimes too quick to act. (Hampton, 4/22)
The New York Times:
Sex Hormones Are Brain Hormones. What Does This Mean For Treating Brain Diseases?
A growing understanding of how “reproductive” hormones sculpt the brain could transform the management of neurological conditions. (Gross, 4/22)
The Washington Post:
Why Catchy Songs Get Stuck In Your Head (And How To Stop It)
If you have ever had a song on repeat in your brain, you are not alone. Catching an earworm — or having “involuntary musical imagery” in psychological parlance — is exceedingly common and universal. (Sima, 4/24)
The New York Times:
When They Don’t Recognize You Anymore
People with dementia often forget even close family members as the disease advances. “It can throw people into an existential crisis,” one expert said. (Span, 4/20)
The New York Times:
Suicides And Rape At A Prized Mental Health Center
Timberline Knolls, a mental health center owned by Acadia Healthcare, skimped on staff. Then came a series of tragedies. (Silver-Greenberg and Thomas, 4/22)
The Guardian:
‘You Can Let Go Now’: Inside The Hospital Where Staff Treat Fear Of Death As Well As Physical Pain
René Damgaard, 67, lies in a hospital bed in the palliative care unit at Hvidovre hospital outside Copenhagen. It’s the first evening of May, and the window is open, letting mild air and the sound of a blackbird singing into the room. “This is the kind of weather you love the most. When you usually stand and fish at the sandbank,” says his niece, 53-year-old Mette Damgaard. She is leaning over the bed, her face very close to his. She has been sitting like this for a long time. (Vaaben, 4/22)
Viewpoints: The Vaccine Integrity Project Will Be A Shield In US; MAHA Will Make America Sicker
Editorial writers delve into these public health issues.
Stat:
The U.S. Needs An Alternative Organization To Protect Vaccine Guidance From Political Interference
Vaccines don’t save lives. Vaccinations do. And every dollar spent on routine immunization in the U.S. is estimated to save $11, not to mention that vaccinations have prevented countless deaths and suffering. (Margaret A. Hamburg and Harvey V. Fineberg, 4/24)
Chicago Tribune:
Donald Trump's Health Care Funding Cuts Will Hurt Everyday Americans
Access to quality health care is the most important right of citizens in a free society. Denial of health care coverage and services is cruel and inhumane. Consider that there is a 17-year life expectancy gap between the healthiest and wealthiest and poorest and sickest neighborhoods in Chicago, as reported by the Cook County Health Atlas. (Willie Wilson, 4/25)
St. Louis Post-Dispatch:
To Republicans In Congress — This Is The Reality Of Medicaid
The proposed cuts to Medicaid are unacceptable. As a health care worker at a St. Louis nursing home and a proud union member, the choice to abandon folks in need of lifesaving care goes against everything I am trained to protect. (Shunda Whitfield, 4/24)
The CT Mirror:
Now Is The Time To Invest In Community-Based Health And Human Service Programs
The General Assembly is deliberating the biennial budget, hoping to reach an agreement in the coming weeks on spending for the 2026 and 2027 fiscal years. Unlike any budget year in memory, they are doing so in the context of the threat of unprecedented federal funding cuts and a shaky economy that could have a devastating impact on people across Connecticut, including on the community nonprofits that serve the most vulnerable in our state. (Gian-Carl Casa, 4/25)
Stat:
What Will NIH Cuts Mean For My Rare Inherited Cancer Syndrome?
I was born with an inherited cancer syndrome, Li-Fraumeni syndrome (LFS). A mutation on my Tp53 cancer suppressor gene makes me susceptible to a host of cancers. Two of my daughters died of LFS-related cancers, as did my father and sister. People with LFS have an approximately 50% chance of developing some type of cancer by age 40, and up to a 90% chance by age 60. There is no cure. Our best hope right now is to try to catch any malignancies in the early stages. (Jim Higgins, 4/25)