Idaho Joins List Of States Making Ivermectin Available Over The Counter
The deworming medication commonly used in animals was embroiled in controversy during the early days of the covid-19 pandemic. The drug has not been shown to protect against covid. Still, having a human version readily available might help prevent people from taking toxic doses of the veterinary version, some experts say.
CNN:
Ivermectin Is Now Available Over The Counter In Some US States. What Is It Used For?
Ivermectin can now be purchased in Idaho just like Tylenol or ibuprofen, without the need for a prescription, after Gov. Brad Little signed a bill into law that permits the deworming medication to be sold over the counter. Two other states, Arkansas and Tennessee, have passed similar legislation. (Hetter, 4/24)
CBS News:
State House Halts Investigation Into Hope Florida, Casey DeSantis-Linked Foundation, Amid Lack Of Cooperation
After weeks of investigation, a state House leader said Thursday his panel is halting a probe into a foundation linked to First Lady Casey DeSantis' signature economic-assistance program, Hope Florida. Rep. Alex Andrade, a Pensacola Republican who chairs the House Health Care Budget Subcommittee, announced the decision after the Hope Florida Foundation's lawyer, Jeff Aaron, and leaders of nonprofits that received $5 million grants from the foundation refused to appear before the panel. (4/24)
Modern Healthcare:
Healthcare Expansion In North Carolina Heats Up
North Carolina health systems are vying for a limited number of hospital beds to try to expand their reach and keep up with population growth. Cone Health, Duke Health, Novant Health, Advocate Health and other North Carolina providers are pursuing acute care expansions. North Carolina, however, has a certificate of need law requiring the state to approve new healthcare projects based on access to care, competition and other factors. The law seeks to prevent oversaturation of services, potentially creating a set of health system winners and losers and limiting hospital capacity in one of the country's fastest growing states. (Kacik, 4/24)
CBS News:
Patients Who Needed Financial Assistance Said Nonprofit Hospitals In Massachusetts Didn't Help Them
There are 55 nonprofit hospitals in Massachusetts. Those hospitals receive tax benefits totaling more than $1.9 billion a year. In exchange for the tax breaks, the hospitals are required to provide financial assistance to patients who need it and give free care to the poor. But, some patients said they are in debt because they didn't get the help they were entitled to. (Fiandaca, 4/24)
St. Louis Post-Dispatch:
Healing Spaces’ Black Therapists Fill A Void In Mental Health Care In St. Louis
Kezia Jackson struggled through a rough time as a teenager. Her parents arranged for her to talk to a therapist. In the very first session, the therapist flippantly told Jackson why she believed she was acting out. “I was uncomfortable and offended, and I shut down,” Jackson says. She felt judged. She never went back, and her depression went untreated. She decided in high school she wanted to become a psychologist. (Sultan, 4/24)