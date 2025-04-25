Viewpoints: The Vaccine Integrity Project Will Be A Shield In US; MAHA Will Make America Sicker
Editorial writers delve into these public health issues.
Stat:
The U.S. Needs An Alternative Organization To Protect Vaccine Guidance From Political Interference
Vaccines don’t save lives. Vaccinations do. And every dollar spent on routine immunization in the U.S. is estimated to save $11, not to mention that vaccinations have prevented countless deaths and suffering. (Margaret A. Hamburg and Harvey V. Fineberg, 4/24)
Chicago Tribune:
Donald Trump's Health Care Funding Cuts Will Hurt Everyday Americans
Access to quality health care is the most important right of citizens in a free society. Denial of health care coverage and services is cruel and inhumane. Consider that there is a 17-year life expectancy gap between the healthiest and wealthiest and poorest and sickest neighborhoods in Chicago, as reported by the Cook County Health Atlas. (Willie Wilson, 4/25)
St. Louis Post-Dispatch:
To Republicans In Congress — This Is The Reality Of Medicaid
The proposed cuts to Medicaid are unacceptable. As a health care worker at a St. Louis nursing home and a proud union member, the choice to abandon folks in need of lifesaving care goes against everything I am trained to protect. (Shunda Whitfield, 4/24)
The CT Mirror:
Now Is The Time To Invest In Community-Based Health And Human Service Programs
The General Assembly is deliberating the biennial budget, hoping to reach an agreement in the coming weeks on spending for the 2026 and 2027 fiscal years. Unlike any budget year in memory, they are doing so in the context of the threat of unprecedented federal funding cuts and a shaky economy that could have a devastating impact on people across Connecticut, including on the community nonprofits that serve the most vulnerable in our state. (Gian-Carl Casa, 4/25)
Stat:
What Will NIH Cuts Mean For My Rare Inherited Cancer Syndrome?
I was born with an inherited cancer syndrome, Li-Fraumeni syndrome (LFS). A mutation on my Tp53 cancer suppressor gene makes me susceptible to a host of cancers. Two of my daughters died of LFS-related cancers, as did my father and sister. People with LFS have an approximately 50% chance of developing some type of cancer by age 40, and up to a 90% chance by age 60. There is no cure. Our best hope right now is to try to catch any malignancies in the early stages. (Jim Higgins, 4/25)