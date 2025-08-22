State Watch

Colorado Funeral Home Accused Of Hiding Decomposing Bodies

State inspectors said Thursday they had discovered about 20 bodies stashed behind a hidden door at Davis Mortuary in Pueblo. Some of the bodies may have been awaiting cremation for about 15 years, authorities said. In other news, a sixth person has died from Legionnaires' disease in New York.

AP: Inspectors Find Decomposing Bodies At Colorado Funeral Home

State inspectors in Colorado found about 20 decomposing bodies behind a hidden door in a funeral home owned by a county coroner, who told them he may have given fake ashes to next of kin who sought cremations, authorities disclosed Thursday. The bodies were discovered in a room behind a door hidden by a cardboard display during an inspection of Davis Mortuary in Pueblo, about 110 miles (177 kilometers) south of Denver. Inspectors found a “strong odor of decomposition” after arriving at the business on Wednesday. Brian Cotter — the owner and Pueblo County coroner — had asked them not to enter the room, according to a document from state regulators. (Brown and Slevin, 8/21)

AP: 6th Death Reported In Legionnaires' Disease Outbreak In New York City

New York City officials have discovered a sixth death linked to a Legionnaires’ disease outbreak in Central Harlem, where more than 100 people have been diagnosed with the ailment, health authorities said Thursday. The person died earlier this month outside of New York City. Their death was recently discovered during the city health department’s ongoing investigation of the outbreak that began in late July, the agency said. The department reported a fifth death on Monday. (8/21)

The CT Mirror: Prospect Medical Holdings Says CT Hospital Bidder News Imminent

A lawyer for Prospect Medical Holdings said during a court hearing on Wednesday that the company will announce initial bids for its Connecticut hospitals as soon as Friday, while also petitioning the court to force Yale New Haven Health to comply with a deal they inked to buy the hospitals over two years ago. (Golvala, 8/21)

The Baltimore Sun: Maryland Violates 10-Day Law As Defendants With Mental Illness Languish In Jail For Months

Individuals under court order for placement in state-run psychiatric facilities, on average, find themselves languishing nearly two months in local jails for their mandated hospital bed, with at least 10 instances of people waiting more than 200 days since 2023, according to records obtained by The Baltimore Sun. (Gaskill, 8/21)

Atlanta Journal-Constitution: Regional Approach Needed For Homeless In Metro Atlanta, Officials Say

Officials in DeKalb County say the city of Atlanta did not seek their input on an ambitious plan to end homelessness in downtown before the 2026 FIFA World Cup next summer, and that a regional approach is needed to address the problem in a serious way. Fulton County Commission chairman Robb Pitts also said he wasn’t briefed on the city’s “Downtown Rising” plan, and only “read about it.” (Williams, 8/22)

AP: New Policies At Philadelphia's Mutter Museum Address Display Of Human Remains

A medical museum in Philadelphia has redrawn its policies on the collection and display of human remains, limiting its acceptance of additional specimens and working to follow “evolving modern medical ethical standards” in how it handles the 6,500 organs, bones and other body parts in its collection. The College of Physicians of Philadelphia, which owns the Mutter Museum, announced this week it is restricting the taking of photos and videos of human remains, allowing it only with the museum’s permission. Photography by the public will remain prohibited. (Lau and Scolforo, 8/21)

CIDRAP: Idaho Health Officials Announce Third Measles Case

Idaho health officials yesterday announced the state's third recent case, which involves an unvaccinated child from Bonner County, located in the state's far-north panhandle. In a statement, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare (DHW) and the Panhandle Health District said there are no known links between the new infection and two other recently announced cases. (Schnirring, 8/21)

