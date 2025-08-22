- KFF Health News Original Stories 3
- Native Americans Want To Avoid Past Medicaid Enrollment Snafus as Work Requirements Loom
- The Price Increases That Should Cause Americans More Alarm
- Happy 60th, Medicare and Medicaid!
Native Americans Want To Avoid Past Medicaid Enrollment Snafus as Work Requirements Loom
As states prepare to implement changes to Medicaid required by President Donald Trump’s recent tax-and-spending law, tribal leaders say they are concerned Native American enrollees could lose their coverage, despite exemptions made by Congress. (Jazmin Orozco Rodriguez, 8/22)
The Price Increases That Should Cause Americans More Alarm
The cost of health insurance is rising faster than the price of eggs or gasoline. (Elisabeth Rosenthal, 8/22)
KFF Health News' 'What the Health?': Happy 60th, Medicare and Medicaid!
This summer marks the 60th anniversary of Medicare and Medicaid, the twin government programs that have shaped the health care system into what it is today. In this special episode, KFF Health News’ Julie Rovner interviews two experts on the history, significance, and future of these programs: Medicare historian and University of North Carolina professor Jonathan Oberlander and George Washington University professor emerita Sara Rosenbaum, who has studied Medicaid since nearly its beginning and has helped shape Medicaid policy over the past four decades. (8/21)
Here's today's health policy haiku:
EXCUSES OR INTENTIONS?
Waste, fraud, and abuse:
Great messaging holds until
rural care shuts down.
- Mike Thompson
If you have a health policy haiku to share, please Contact Us and let us know if we can include your name. Haikus follow the format of 5-7-5 syllables. We give extra brownie points if you link back to an original story.
Opinions expressed in haikus and cartoons are solely the author's and do not reflect the opinions of KFF Health News or KFF.
In Blow To Medical Research, Supreme Court Says Trump Can Halt NIH Grants
The 5-4 ruling lifts a lower court ruling that forced the National Institutes of Health to restore funding for more than 1,700 health research grants. In a searing rebuttal, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson accused her colleagues of making it so that "this administration always wins," Politico wrote.
Politico:
Supreme Court Lets Trump Admin Cut Off Health Grants It Says Advance DEI Or ‘Gender Ideology Extremism’
The Supreme Court is allowing the Trump administration to cut off health research grants it contends advance diversity, equity and inclusion efforts or promote “gender ideology extremism.” By a 5-4 vote, the justices lifted an order a federal court judge in Boston issued forcing the National Institutes of Health to restore funding for more than 1,700 grants focused on heart disease, HIV/AIDS, Alzheimer’s disease, alcohol and substance abuse and mental health issues. (Gerstein, 8/21)
On the global fight against HIV and AIDS —
The New York Times:
Trump Budget Office Is Withholding H.I.V. Funds That Congress Appropriated
The Trump administration is ignoring a directive from Congress and refusing to fully fund a landmark H.I.V. program that is widely credited with saving millions of lives over the past two decades. The Office of Management and Budget, headed by Russell T. Vought, has apportioned only $2.9 billion of $6 billion appropriated by Congress for the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief in the 2025 fiscal year spending bill, according to budget documents and members of the program’s staff. (Nolen, 8/21)
The Guardian:
Botswana Was Once ‘At Risk Of Extinction’ From HIV. Now It Is A World Leader In Eliminating The Virus In Children
The pioneering African country is lauded for slashing rates of mother-to-child transmission to just 1.2% and is holding trials that may now hold the key to curing young people. (Cox, 8/22)
On changes to Medicaid and Medicare —
Fierce Healthcare:
HHS To Form Outside Committee On Reshaping Medicare, Medicaid
The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) will seek external experts for a new committee tasked with providing strategic guidance on the care provided by government insurance programs. The HHS announced Thursday that the Healthcare Advisory Committee will offer recommendations to Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Administrator Mehmet Oz, M.D., seeking to "improve how care is financed and delivered" across Medicare, Medicaid, the Children's Health Insurance Program and the Affordable Care Act's exchanges. (Minemyer, 8/21)
KFF Health News:
Native Americans Want To Avoid Past Medicaid Enrollment Snafus As Work Requirements Loom
Jonnell Wieder earned too much money at her job to keep her Medicaid coverage when the covid-19 public health emergency ended in 2023 and states resumed checking whether people were eligible for the program. But she was reassured by the knowledge that Medicaid would provide postpartum coverage for her and her daughter, Oakleigh McDonald, who was born in July of that year. Wieder is a member of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes in Montana and can access some health services free of charge through her tribe’s health clinics. But funding is limited, so, like a lot of Native American people, she relied on Medicaid for herself and Oakleigh. (Orozco Rodriguez, 8/22)
KFF Health News:
KFF Health News' 'What The Health?': Happy 60th, Medicare And Medicaid!
On July 30, 1965, President Lyndon B. Johnson signed landmark legislation creating Medicare and Medicaid. Sixty years later, the programs represent a fifth of the federal budget and provide coverage to nearly 1 in 4 Americans. In addition, the way Medicare and Medicaid structure and pay for medical care has set the standard for the private sector as well. On this week’s special episode of KFF Health News’ “What the Health?” podcast, host Julie Rovner interviews two experts on the history, development, impact, and future of Medicare and Medicaid. (8/21)
Name-Brand Pharmaceuticals From EU Will Carry 15% Tariff, Per Trade Deal
The agreement struck between the Trump administration and the European Union, which goes into effect Sept. 1, holds tariffs for generic pharmaceuticals at roughly 2.5%.
ABC News:
US And EU Release Details For Tariffs On Cars, Pharmaceuticals
The United States and European Union on Thursday released new details of their trade agreement, including tariff levels for consumer staples like pharmaceuticals and autos. The accord officially establishes a 15% tariff rate for pharmaceuticals from the EU, a top source of U.S. drug imports. Generic pharmaceuticals will be exempt from the new agreement, meaning such drugs will face a roughly 2.5% tariff rate in place prior to the Trump administration. The move ruled out the possibility of a higher tariff rate for pharmaceuticals, for which Trump had previously threatened levies as high as 250%. The new tariffs will take effect on Sept. 1, the joint framework said. (Zahn, 8/21)
KFF Health News:
The Price Increases That Should Cause Americans More Alarm
Wary of inflation, Americans have been watching the prices of everyday items such as eggs and gasoline. A less-noticed expense should cause greater alarm: rising premiums for health insurance. They have been trending upward for years and are now rising faster than ever. Consider that, from 2000 to 2020, egg prices fluctuated between just under $1 and about $3 a dozen; they reached $6.23 in March but then fell to $3.78 in June. Average gas prices, after seesawing between $2 and $4 a gallon for more than a decade starting in 2005, peaked at $4.93 in 2022 and recently fell back to just over $3. (Rosenthal, 8/22)
Chicago Tribune:
Health Insurers Propose Price Increases For ACA Plans
Illinois consumers may face sticker shock when they shop for health insurance plans on the state’s Affordable Care Act exchange this fall — with most companies proposing double-digit-percentage price increases as they grapple with uncertainty about changes at the federal level. (Schencker, 8/21)
The Texas Tribune:
Average ACA Premiums Could Rise By More Than 20% In Texas
Health insurance companies have requested an average premium increase of 24% for Affordable Care Act plans in Texas in 2026, a significant hike that could lead to destabilization in the marketplace and customers opting for less or no coverage. (Birenbaum, Keemahill and Wu, 8/21)
The New York Times:
Judge Orders ‘Alligator Alcatraz’ Detention Center In Florida To Shut Down For Now
A federal judge on Thursday ordered that no more immigrant detainees be sent to a center in the Florida Everglades, and that much of the facility be dismantled. The ruling rebuked the state and federal governments for failing to consider potential environmental harms before building the facility, known as Alligator Alcatraz. The judge gave both branches of the government 60 days to move out existing detainees and begin to remove fencing, lighting, power generators and other materials. The order also prohibits any new construction at the site. (Mazzei and Adams, 8/21)
The 19th:
Stacey Park Milbern’s Quarter Marks A Historic First For Disability Representation
The late disability justice co-founder and activist Stacey Park Milbern is the latest pioneering woman to receive her own quarter from the U.S. Mint. Milbern is the first woman in a wheelchair featured on U.S. currency and the first person whose wheelchair is actually shown. (Luterman, 8/21)
Public Health Leaders From 8 States Meet To Discuss Regional Collaboration
The Boston Globe:
Eight States, Including Mass., Met This Week In A Step Toward Public Health Independence From The Federal Government
A gathering in Providence of public health officials from eight states this week could lead to a new regional collaboration positioned to supplant the Trump administration’s oversight of some major public health services. Massachusetts health officials had already discussed the possibility of coordinating vaccine recommendations with neighboring states, rather than relying on federal health agencies for guidance. But in the wake of the meeting in Providence, officials said, participating states also considered how they could work collectively to maintain effective disease tracking and emergency response services in the face of the Trump administration’s damaging funding cuts and changing health priorities. (Laughlin, 8/22)
Politico:
The Fall Trip To The Pharmacy For A Covid Shot May Be Strewn With Obstacles
The millions of Americans who are used to getting their Covid-19 vaccines at a local pharmacy may face new hurdles this fall depending on where they live and whether federal health officials have decided they qualify. Pharmacists’ authority to vaccinate individuals varies across state lines. In some places, it’s dependent upon a federal advisory process that Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has upended. (Gardner, 8/22)
Stat:
CDC Attacker Likely Attempted To Enter Campus Days Before Shooting
The man who attacked the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention probably tried to enter the agency’s Atlanta campus days before the shooting, investigators believe. The shooter, identified by authorities as Patrick Joseph White, appears to have been captured in security camera footage trying to enter the campus visitor’s center late in the afternoon on Aug. 6, according to an internal email to CDC staff, reviewed by STAT. The email said “the likelihood is very high” the person in the video is White. Investigators believe White “was conducting reconnaissance” for the shooting, which he carried out two days later, the email states. (Payne, 8/21)
The New York Times:
Year Will End With 300,000 Fewer Federal Workers, Trump Official Says
There will be some 300,000 fewer federal workers on the government payroll by the end of December than there were in January, according to the Trump administration’s top human resources official. That amounts to the loss of about one in eight federal civilian workers, and would be the largest single-year reduction since World War II. But in an interview with The New York Times on Thursday, the director of the Office of Personnel Management, Scott Kupor, painted the coming few months as a period of relative stability after a time of tremendous upheaval. (Sullivan, 8/22)
Planned Parenthood Sues To Retain Medicaid Pay For Non-Abortion Care
NBC News:
Planned Parenthood Files Legal Challenge In South Carolina To Protect Medicaid Funding
A new legal challenge from Planned Parenthood seeks to preserve Medicaid payments for its health centers in South Carolina after a Supreme Court decision put the federal funding in jeopardy. On Thursday, Planned Parenthood South Atlantic filed an amended complaint in federal court challenging the constitutionality of executive orders from Republican Gov. Henry McMaster that block Medicaid reimbursements for organizations providing abortions, even though the funds are used to provide other medical care. The South Carolina clinics provide services such as contraception, cancer screenings, annual exams and testing for sexually transmitted diseases. (Harris, 8/21)
Iowa Public Radio:
Iowa Is Facing A Shortage Of OB-GYN Doctors. The State's Abortion Law May Be Driving Some Out
For more than a decade, Jonna Quinn fought to keep what she once thought was her perfect life — and job — in Mason City. Quinn was an OB-GYN at a hospital nearby. She was initially thrilled to work just an hour away from where she grew up. But little by little, she said the hospital started restricting care, like certain birth control options and fertility treatments, based on its affiliation with the Catholic Church. At the same time, her unit was becoming increasingly short-staffed. (Krebs, 8/21)
Becker's Hospital Review:
The Path To Closing The Black Maternal Health Gap: McKinsey
Increasing access and coverage for healthcare services for all women, with a specific focus on Black women, is crucial to closing racial disparities in maternal outcomes, according to a report from the McKinsey Institute for Economic Mobility. In 2023, the maternal mortality rate for Black women was approximately 50 deaths per 100,000 live births, compared to 15 deaths for white women, 12 for Hispanic women and 11 for Asian women, according to CDC data published in February. (Twenter, 8/21)
Newsweek:
Doctors Warn Against 'Unnecessary' Menopause Services
Menopausal women have been warned against spending time and money on "unnecessary" direct-to-consumer services that might not actually be of benefit. A group of doctors have warned against the risks or benefits of hormone therapy being exaggerated, the over-promotion of supplements and testing and marketing being disguised as advocacy. (Millington, 8/21)
CNN:
Irate Parents Turn To Legal Action Over The Marketing Of So-Called ‘Toddler Milks’
“Toddler milks” are marketed to parents who have been using infant formula as a necessary next step in their child’s nutritional journey, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics. Critics say these expensive concoctions — first introduced into the United States in the 1990s — are not nutritionally necessary, may be contributing to childhood obesity, and should not be sold at all. (LaMotte, 8/21)
AP:
James Dobson, Focus On The Family Founder And Key Leader On The Christian Right, Dies At 89
James Dobson, who founded the conservative Christian ministry Focus on the Family and was a politically influential campaigner against abortion and LGBTQ+ rights, died on Thursday. He was 89. Born in 1936 in Shreveport, Louisiana, Dobson was a child psychologist who launched a radio show to counsel Christians on parenting and started Focus on the Family in 1977. Alongside fundamentalist giants like Jerry Falwell and Pat Robertson, he became a force in the 1980s for pushing conservative Christian ideals in mainstream American politics. (Catalini and Meyer, 8/21)
The plant — which was acquired last year by Novo Nordisk and has a history of troubled inspections — was cited for having cat hair, pests, and bacteria, a recent FDA inspection showed.
Stat:
Major U.S. Drug Manufacturing Plant Did Not Properly Investigate Cat Hair, Pests, And Other Problems, FDA Finds
Cat hair, pests, bacteria, and equipment failures. These were among the concerns of a recent regulatory inspection of a key, but historically troubled, manufacturing plant that Novo Nordisk bought last year as part of its parent company’s acquisition of Catalent, one of the largest contract manufacturers serving the pharmaceutical industry. A copy of a Food and Drug Administration inspection report was obtained by STAT. The plant — located in Bloomington, Indiana, and one of three that Novo acquired late last year — conducts a variety of tasks, from filling vials and syringes with medicines to labeling and packaging. (Silverman and Chen, 8/21)
Newsweek:
Ozempic Linked To Reduced Cancer Risk
People with obesity who take weight loss and diabetes drugs like Ozempic and Mounjaro could face a lower risk of cancer compared to those with obesity who do not. Looking at 14 cancers, of which 13 were associated with obesity, scientists discovered people taking glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists (GLP-1RAs)—the official name for the class of drugs—had a small reduction in risk of any of the cancers. (Millington, 8/21)
Stat:
FDA Agrees To Speed Review For An Ultra-Rare Disease Drug
The Food and Drug Administration has agreed to decide by late next month whether to approve an ultra-rare disease drug developed by Stealth BioTherapeutics, a significant step after the company claimed it may have to close its doors if an agency endorsement is not made in coming weeks. (Silverman, 8/21)
Stat:
Ionis Drug For Hereditary Angioedema Approved By FDA
Ionis Pharmaceuticals won approval from the Food and Drug Administration on Thursday for a drug that prevents painful swelling attacks triggered by a rare genetic condition. The therapy, Dawnzera, was approved for hereditary angioedema (HAE) after a pair of late-stage trials found that it significantly reduced the rate of swelling attacks, including among patients who switched from taking therapies already on the market to Ionis’ drug. (Wosen, 8/21)
Modern Healthcare:
Court Approves Blue Cross’ $2.8B Antitrust Deal With Providers
A federal judge has approved the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association’s $2.8 billion agreement with numerous healthcare providers to settle antitrust allegations and reform the operations of its 33 member companies. Judge R. David Proctor, of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Alabama-Southern Division, approved the settlement Tuesday. The $2.8 billion will be distributed among as many as 3.3 million hospitals, physicians and other healthcare providers, Proctor wrote in the final order. (Tepper, 8/21)
The Boston Globe:
Former Mass General Surgeon, A Pioneer In Gender Reassignment, Faces Lawsuits
Surgeon Curtis Cetrulo became a leading light of a cutting-edge program at Massachusetts General Hospital soon after it opened in 2018, crafting penises for transgender men — and helping plant a flag in Boston amid intensifying national competition for such procedures. By then, Cetrulo was already well known in plastic surgery circles. He had led a Mass. General team two years earlier that completed the country’s first successful transplant of a penis, involving a 64-year-old man who had lost his penis to cancer. (Kowalczyk, 8/21)
Modern Healthcare:
Where Food Is Medicine Programs Are Heading
Some call it food is medicine. Others say food as medicine. Either way, the efforts to keep people healthier through better nutrition are garnering more attention as need and interest from healthcare leaders grows. Health and Human Services Department Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who has targeted processed foods and food additives, has called out food-is-medicine programs as a way to improve health and mental health. (DeSilva, 8/20)
State inspectors said Thursday they had discovered about 20 bodies stashed behind a hidden door at Davis Mortuary in Pueblo. Some of the bodies may have been awaiting cremation for about 15 years, authorities said. In other news, a sixth person has died from Legionnaires' disease in New York.
AP:
Inspectors Find Decomposing Bodies At Colorado Funeral Home
State inspectors in Colorado found about 20 decomposing bodies behind a hidden door in a funeral home owned by a county coroner, who told them he may have given fake ashes to next of kin who sought cremations, authorities disclosed Thursday. The bodies were discovered in a room behind a door hidden by a cardboard display during an inspection of Davis Mortuary in Pueblo, about 110 miles (177 kilometers) south of Denver. Inspectors found a “strong odor of decomposition” after arriving at the business on Wednesday. Brian Cotter — the owner and Pueblo County coroner — had asked them not to enter the room, according to a document from state regulators. (Brown and Slevin, 8/21)
AP:
6th Death Reported In Legionnaires' Disease Outbreak In New York City
New York City officials have discovered a sixth death linked to a Legionnaires’ disease outbreak in Central Harlem, where more than 100 people have been diagnosed with the ailment, health authorities said Thursday. The person died earlier this month outside of New York City. Their death was recently discovered during the city health department’s ongoing investigation of the outbreak that began in late July, the agency said. The department reported a fifth death on Monday. (8/21)
The CT Mirror:
Prospect Medical Holdings Says CT Hospital Bidder News Imminent
A lawyer for Prospect Medical Holdings said during a court hearing on Wednesday that the company will announce initial bids for its Connecticut hospitals as soon as Friday, while also petitioning the court to force Yale New Haven Health to comply with a deal they inked to buy the hospitals over two years ago. (Golvala, 8/21)
The Baltimore Sun:
Maryland Violates 10-Day Law As Defendants With Mental Illness Languish In Jail For Months
Individuals under court order for placement in state-run psychiatric facilities, on average, find themselves languishing nearly two months in local jails for their mandated hospital bed, with at least 10 instances of people waiting more than 200 days since 2023, according to records obtained by The Baltimore Sun. (Gaskill, 8/21)
Atlanta Journal-Constitution:
Regional Approach Needed For Homeless In Metro Atlanta, Officials Say
Officials in DeKalb County say the city of Atlanta did not seek their input on an ambitious plan to end homelessness in downtown before the 2026 FIFA World Cup next summer, and that a regional approach is needed to address the problem in a serious way. Fulton County Commission chairman Robb Pitts also said he wasn’t briefed on the city’s “Downtown Rising” plan, and only “read about it.” (Williams, 8/22)
AP:
New Policies At Philadelphia's Mutter Museum Address Display Of Human Remains
A medical museum in Philadelphia has redrawn its policies on the collection and display of human remains, limiting its acceptance of additional specimens and working to follow “evolving modern medical ethical standards” in how it handles the 6,500 organs, bones and other body parts in its collection. The College of Physicians of Philadelphia, which owns the Mutter Museum, announced this week it is restricting the taking of photos and videos of human remains, allowing it only with the museum’s permission. Photography by the public will remain prohibited. (Lau and Scolforo, 8/21)
CIDRAP:
Idaho Health Officials Announce Third Measles Case
Idaho health officials yesterday announced the state's third recent case, which involves an unvaccinated child from Bonner County, located in the state's far-north panhandle. In a statement, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare (DHW) and the Panhandle Health District said there are no known links between the new infection and two other recently announced cases. (Schnirring, 8/21)
ABC News:
More Shrimp Recalled Due To Possible Radioactive Contamination, FDA Says
Multiple brands of raw and cooked frozen shrimp have been added to an ongoing recall of frozen shrimp due to possible radioactive contamination, according to the Food and Drug Administration. The frozen shrimp products are sold by Southwind Foods, LLC, of Carson, California, according to an FDA alert issued on Thursday. The bagged, frozen raw and cooked shrimp from the latest recall were sold between July 17 and Aug. 8 in nine states -- Alabama, Arizona, California, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Pennsylvania, Utah, Virginia and West Virginia -- the FDA said. The products were sold under the brand names Sand Bar, Arctic Shores, Best Yet, Great American and First Street, according to the recall notice. (Benadjaoud and Deliso, 8/21)
The Washington Post:
In Maryland, Water Cremation Offers A Greener Way To Handle Dead Bodies
Inside a white brick building in West Baltimore, a long silver chamber full of water seesawed back and forth over a platform. Within it, a body dissolved. Skin, flesh and organs turned into amino acids and sugars with each tip of the chamber. In a matter of hours, all that remained were bones and the leftover watery solution. This process, which is called alkaline hydrolysis, but is known more colloquially as water cremation, has been gaining popularity across the country since it was first used in the funeral industry in 2011, according to the Cremation Association of North America. (Munro, 8/18)
The Wall Street Journal:
A New Reality For Terminal Cancer: Longer Lives, With Chronic Uncertainty
Gwen Orilio didn’t know how long she had to live after her stage-four lung cancer diagnosis. The disease had already infiltrated her eye, so the 31-year-old didn’t bother opening a retirement account. Ten years later, Orilio is still alive. And she still has metastatic cancer. Keeping her going is a string of new treatments that don’t cure the disease but can buy months—even years—of time, with the hope that once one drug stops working a new one will come along. (Abbott, 8/17)
NPR:
The Transitions Of Aging: How Parents And Adult Children Can Adjust
As people age, they may be surprised to find that younger folks don't understand what they're going through, but adult children or caretakers can do a lot to help older people adjust to a new reality. (Milne-Tyte, 8/21)
The 19th:
He Graduated Early To Get Gender-Affirming Surgery Before College. Then His Hospital Cut Him Off.
Months before his first class at Carlow University, Lee, a 17-year-old in Pennsylvania, found himself without a provider. (Kaufman, 8/21)
The New York Times:
A 1990 Measles Outbreak Shows How The Disease Can Roar Back
Few expected a major return of measles to the United States this year, a quarter-century after it was declared eliminated here. But return it has, with more than 1,300 confirmed cases this year and three deaths. Public health officials say they have seen nothing like it since the winter of 1990 to 1991, when measles last swept the country. For some, like Justin Johnson, who was 12 in that epidemic year, it was an eerie time. (Kolata, 8/20)
NPR:
He's The First -- And Only -- Neurosurgeon In Sierra Leone
Morie Abibu, a 56-year-old father of three, lies on a hospital bed in the humid Sierra Leonean heat. He is paralyzed from the neck down. After months of immobility, his soft muscles sag and pool on the bed, barely hanging onto bone. A mass is growing at the base of his skull, pressing against his spinal cord. And as it grows, it obstructs the nerves that control his breathing. He is slowly suffocating to death. Abibu needs neurosurgery to remove the deadly pressure. (Li, 8/17)
Bloomberg:
Do You Know What's In Your DNA? If Not, That's A Problem
Genetic information can be life-saving in a medical emergency, yet it’s still rarely collected from adults — even when doctors are struggling to make a diagnosis. New research shows Americans need both greater access to genetic testing and stronger legal protections against genetic discrimination. (F.D. Flam, 8/22)
The Washington Post:
'Ozempic For All' Is Starting To Make Economic Sense
By now, you’ve probably heard about the weight-loss benefits of GLP-1 drugs like Ozempic (semaglutide) and Mounjaro (tirzepatide), but scientists are still discovering that they have all kinds of other benefits too: They help prevent strokes and heart attacks, fight kidney disease and Parkinson’s, curb addiction, and lower risks for several particularly nasty cancers. (Gary Winslett, 8/21)
The New York Times:
MAHA Is A Bad Answer To A Good Question
How did a pandemic that was largely ended by vaccines lead to this policy regime? How did the president who presided over Operation Warp Speed — Donald Trump’s great success — become the president who appointed R.F.K. Jr. to lead our most important health institution? How is it possible that, five years after the Covid pandemic, experts now say that we are less prepared for the next pandemic than we were for the last one? (Ezra Klein, 8/22)
Time:
The AIDS Crisis Offers A Warning About Trump's Research Cuts
During a sweaty night in Houston 33 years ago, on Aug. 19, 1992, I spoke to the Republican National Convention and, via television, to millions of others. My speech, “A Whisper of AIDS,” took 13 minutes of the four or five years I was told I had left. I had AIDS. Everyone said it would kill me. However, I did not die. Thanks to incredible medical research, AIDS was converted from certain death to possible life for those with access to new drugs. ... If we’re willing to learn, our experience with AIDS offers some lessons. For example: Science, if persistently supported, can generate miracles. Science has kept me alive all these years. Science has virtually eradicated vertical (mother-to-child) HIV transmission for a few pennies per person. The miracles are within reach. But if scientific funding is stopped, so are the miracles. (Mary Fisher, 8/19)
The Washington Post:
HHS Using AI Effectively Is A Hallucination
From day one, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has made “radical transparency” a top priority, while promising to dramatically reform public health with the help of artificial intelligence. Today, the only thing seemingly transparent is that he’s failing to live up to his promise. (Raymond March, 8/22)
Stat:
ERs Shouldn’t Separate New Moms In Crisis From Their Babies
A woman came into triage with her 6-week-old baby, terrified. She had little support at home and was worried about caring for her new baby alone. Exhausted, she feared she might harm herself, and so she did what she had been told to do: She called her doctor. (Anneli M. Merivaara, 8/22)