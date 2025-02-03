Strike Us in the Heart: Send In Your Health Policy Valentines

Affordable health care makes the heart grow fonder … or however the saying goes. Make us swoon by sending us your sweetest “health policy valentines.” Submissions will be judged by an esteemed panel of experts. We’ll share favorites on our social media channels, and tenderhearted members of our staff will pick the winners, announced on Friday, Feb. 14.

Rules:

Submit your poem — whether conventional, free-form, or haiku — in the form below with the link to the related KFF Health News article.

(Optional) Include your X, Bluesky, or Instagram handle in the submission and let us know if it’s OK to give you a shoutout on social media.

Submit your poem by 11:59 p.m. ET on Sunday, Feb. 9.

To win, the poem must meet the following criteria:

The information contained must be related to health care and/or health policy that follows the love/valentines theme.

If shared on social media, your poem should be tagged using @KFFHealthNews and hashtag #HealthPolicyValentines.

The best ones will reference a KFF Health News article in the poem.

No use of artificial intelligence is allowed. Entries created or modified by AI will not be considered.

Submissions may be lightly edited for style and clarity before publication.

Prizes:

Julie Rovner will read the winning submission on KFF Health News’ “What the Health?” podcast on Feb. 13. An extra, creative treat: The top poem will be announced with a custom comic illustration drawn by staff illustrator Oona Zenda. That poem will also be featured in the KFF Health News “Morning Briefing” on Feb. 14, and we will show the winner some love on our social media pages, with the hashtag #HealthPolicyValentines.