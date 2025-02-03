Trump’s Tariffs Could Bump Up Costs For Health Care-Related Items
Pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and personal protective equipment such as gowns and gloves could be affected by tariffs, which the president has said will stay in place "until those countries stop the flow of fentanyl and undocumented immigrants into the United States," Stat reports.
Stat:
Trump Tariffs On China, Canada, Mexico Could Raise Health Care Costs
On Saturday, President Trump ordered import taxes on goods from Canada, China, and Mexico, a move that could raise costs for consumers across the economy, including in health care. (Wilkerson, 2/2)
Global News:
From Hearing Aids To Pacemakers, Tariffs May Drive Up Medical Device Costs
Whether pacemakers, insulin pumps or artificial hip joints, Canadians may face a spike in health costs if U.S. President Donald Trump imposes a 25 per cent tariff on imports from Canada, set to take effect Saturday. With the looming tariff, Medtech Canada, a national association representing 120 medical technology companies, warned the cost of health technologies could rise significantly — in both countries — if tariffs are implemented. (Dangerfield, 1/31)
The Washington Post:
China’s Role In Fentanyl Crisis Blamed As Trump Imposes Tariffs
When President Donald Trump imposed new tariffs on Chinese goods Saturday, he homed in on a persistent sore spot in the U.S.-China relationship: Beijing’s role in the global fentanyl trade, which has fueled a deadly opioid crisis in the United States. Announcing the new levies, Trump described the additional 10 percent tariff on all Chinese goods as a way to hold China accountable for its promises to stop “poisonous fentanyl and other drugs from flowing into our country.” He accused the ruling Chinese Communist Party of having “subsidized and otherwise incentivized” companies to ship fentanyl and related chemicals to the United States. (Northrop and Chiang, 2/3)
NPR:
America's Fentanyl Crisis Is Improving But President Trump Used The Drug To Justify Tariffs
President Trump says illegal street fentanyl is one of the main justifications for sweeping trade tariffs he plans to impose against Canada, China and Mexico on Tuesday. A statement issued by the White House describes the synthetic opioid as fueling a "national emergency" that warranted tough action. Experts say the reality is far more complex. (Mann, 2/2)