Outbreaks and Health Threats

Dozens More E. Coli Cases Linked To McDonald's; Quarter Pounders Back On Menu Already

The number of people infected in the outbreak has risen from 49 to 75, the FDA said Friday. The burgers will be sold without onions, which are thought to be the source of contamination. Plus: updates on listeria outbreaks, bird flu, covid, and more.

Reuters: E. Coli Infections Tied To McDonald's Burgers Rise To 75, US FDA Says

The number of people infected by the E. coli outbreak tied to McDonald's Quarter Pounder hamburgers increased to 75 from 49, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Friday. Of the 61, on whom information was available, the health regulator said 22 persons have been hospitalized. Two of them have developed hemolytic uremic syndrome, a serious condition that can cause kidney failure. (Rajesh and Venugopal, 10/25)

NPR: McDonald's Will Begin Selling Its Quarter Pounders Again Amid E. Coli Outbreak

McDonald’s says it will resume selling the Quarter Pounder in all its restaurants this week, as 75 people have become sick due to E. coli detected in an onion supply. The company said in a Sunday statement it is serving the burgers without onions, which were supplied by California-based Taylor Farms. The company said 900 restaurants across 12 states were receiving onions from Taylor Farms. (Archie, 10/28)

Reuters: McDonald's E. Coli Crisis Reveals Why Vegetable Contamination Is Harder Problem Than Beef

Moves by major U.S. fast-food chains to temporarily pull fresh onions off their menus on Thursday, after the vegetable was named as the likely source of an E. coli outbreak at McDonald's, laid bare the recurring nightmare for restaurants: Produce is a bigger problem for restaurants to keep free of contamination than beef. (Cunningham, 10/25)

NBC News: What Food Safety Experts Steer Clear Of To Avoid E. Coli

An E. coli outbreak that has sickened at least 75, killing one, is a reminder of the contamination risk that can plague certain types of fresh produce, according to food safety experts. The four professors said they routinely avoid particular raw fruits and vegetables themselves, such as sprouts, bagged salad greens and cantaloupe. Though the investigation is ongoing, federal officials suspect prewashed, slivered onions that were served raw on McDonald’s Quarter Pounders are the likely source of the E. coli outbreak. For those who specialize in foodborne illness prevention, the news was not a surprise. (Chuck and Bendix, 10/26)

On listeria —

CBS News: Costco Recalls Salmon Over Listeria Concerns

Costco is recalling packages of salmon over concerns they could be contaminated with listeria. Acme Smoked Fish Corp, the shopping club's salmon provider, sent a notice to Costco shoppers this week informing them of the recall of Kirkland Signature Smoked Salmon, due to potential contamination with listeria monocytogenes bacteria. The notice was sent to customers who Costco records show purchased affected fish products between October 9-13. Only packages from lot number 8512801270 are affected. (Cerullo, 10/25)

ABC News: Wrongful Death Lawsuit Filed Against Boar's Head In Deadly Listeria Outbreak

A wrongful death lawsuit was filed Wednesday against Boar's Head by the family of a man who, they say, contracted listeria after consuming the company's deli meats. As of Sept. 25, at least 59 people have fallen ill across 19 states in the listeria outbreak linked to Boar's Head products. All 59 people were hospitalized and 10 have died, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). (Kekatos, 10/24)

On flu, bird flu, and covid —

Stat: Flu Season Will Complicate Tracking Spread Of H5N1 Avian Influenza

If one can point to anything good about the H5N1 bird flu outbreak in dairy cattle — to be honest, there’s nothing good about this situation — it’s the timing. Transmission of the virus through U.S. dairy herds took off when last winter’s flu season was effectively over, making the job of looking for people infected with H5N1 an easier task in theory, though there have been plenty of human hurdles impeding those efforts. (Branswell, 10/28)

CIDRAP: US COVID Markers Continue To Decline

After a long summer wave that peaked in August, COVID-19 activity continues to decline in most areas, with more downward trends seen in wastewater detections, test positivity, emergency department visits, and hospitalizations, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said in its latest respiratory virus updates today. Deaths remain at low levels. According to CDC provisional data, 341 deaths were reported last week. (Schnirring, 10/25)

Columbus Dispatch: Ohio COVID Deaths Near 1,000 For 2024. Vaccinations Urged

While the summer surge has slowed, Ohio's COVID-19 numbers are still a problem worthy of the Ohio Department of Health's warning, as cases remain in the thousands and dozens of deaths persist weekly. The state health department director, Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, cautioned Ohioans Thursday to stay vigilant about the coronavirus. “COVID-19 has not gone away, and it remains a very real threat,” Vanderhoff said in a press release. (Hendrickson, 10/25)