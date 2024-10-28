Louisiana Must Stop Homeless Sweeps Without Proper Notice, Judge Rules
Homeless encampments were cleared ahead of Taylor Swift's concerts this weekend. In other news, mental health initiatives from across the country, accidental THC in pizza, and more.
The Washington Post:
Judge Halts Homeless Removals That Began Before Taylor Swift Concerts
A Louisiana judge on Friday halted officials from clearing homeless encampments in downtown New Orleans without proper notice, a ruling issued after two homeless people filed a lawsuit alleging that they were improperly expelled ahead of Taylor Swift concerts in the city this weekend. Swift performed at New Orleans’s Caesars Superdome on Friday and Saturday, with one more concert Sunday night as part of her Eras Tour, which is set to conclude in December. The Louisiana governor’s office said the removals are intended to prepare New Orleans for major events, including Super Bowl LIX in February. (Somasundaram, 10/27)
The Boston Globe:
Home Base Expansion In Charlestown Focuses On Treatment Of Brain Injuries For Veterans
The grand opening of two new clinics at Home Base, a nonprofit run by the Red Sox Foundation and Mass General Brigham, drew political leaders, business executives, veterans, and members of the public. Home Base teamed up with Suffolk Construction and the Wounded Warrior Project on the $5.1 million project that added 5,500 square feet of new clinical space. Retired Brigadier General Jack Hammond, who joined dignitaries to cut a big blue ribbon, called the expansion “a big step forward.” (McDonald, 10/26)
Columbus Dispatch:
Mobile Community Team Responds To Mental Health Crises With No Police
Dee Dill loves his work because it's a lot of listening to familiar experiences. As a peer support specialist on the Community Mobile Team, it's Dill's job to deal with mental health crises in real time. ... The Community Mobile Team, a mental health crisis response team, is a pilot program of the mental health nonprofit Netcare Access, which gets funding from the Franklin County Alcohol, Drug and Mental Health Board. (Hendrickson, 10/28)
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel:
State Superintendent Proposes Largest Investment In Youth Mental Health
State Superintendent Jill Underly announced Wednesday she will be proposing more than $304 million in youth mental health investments for the 2025-27 biennial budget in November. The announcement, made during a visit to Pulaski High School outside of Green Bay, comes just two years after Gov. Tony Evers proposed $500 million in mental health services for the 2023-25 biennial budget. That amount, however, was whittled down to less than $80 million by the time the budget made its way through the Republican-controlled Legislature. (Eilbert, 10/24)
The Hill:
Wisconsin Pizzeria Apologizes After Customers Get High From Pizzas Accidentally Contaminated With THC
A Wisconsin-based pizza restaurant has issued an apology after it was discovered that some of the pizza served to customers was contaminated with THC. Officials with Public Health Madison and Dane County stated in a news release that Famous Yeti’s Pizza in Stoughton had unintentionally served pizza contaminated with THC between Tuesday, Oct. 22, and Thursday, Oct. 24. ... Famous Yeti’s Pizza addressed the incident Thursday on its Facebook page, providing an explanation and apology: "Today it was confirmed that pizza had been sold with dough mistakenly prepared with Delta9 contaminated oil." (Newhouse, 10/26)
KFF Health News:
Black Americans Still Suffer Worse Health. Here’s Why There’s So Little Progress
One morning in late April, a small brick health clinic along the Thurgood Marshall Highway bustled with patients. ... Morris Brown, the family practice physician who owns the clinic, rotated through Black patients nearly every 20 minutes. Some struggled to walk. Others pulled oxygen tanks. And most carried three pill bottles or more for various chronic ailments. But Brown called them “lucky,” with enough health insurance or money to see a doctor. (Clasen-Kelly and Rayasam, 10/28)