Abortion Opponents Seek High Court’s OK For In-Your-Face Interactions
Activists want the 8-foot protest-free zone around abortion clinics lifted. Also, The New York Times breaks down Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump's stance on abortion quote by quote.
USA Today:
Supreme Court Asked To Get Rid Of Abortion Clinic Protest-Free Zones
The goal, says one group involved in the case, is to get close enough to make eye contact with women as they enter an abortion clinic. (Groppe, 10/28)
The New York Times:
Trump’s Changing Messages On Abortion, In 670 Quotes
Donald Trump has softened his rhetoric, contradicted himself and nearly dropped “pro-life” from his vocabulary. Yet there is no evidence that his views on abortion have changed. (Sanger-Katz, Miller and Washington, 10/26)
Politico:
Voters Appear Ready To Reject Arizona’s Abortion ‘Compromise’
For the anti-abortion movement, Arizona was supposed to be different. After two years of losing abortion ballot measure fights around the country, conservatives held up the state’s 15-week ban as a winning post-Roe strategy — a middle ground they argued most Americans embrace. Instead, with just days left until Election Day, Arizonans are poised to handily reject the 15-week ban and add abortion protections to their state constitution, just as voters did in Michigan, Ohio and other red and purple states while facing six-week and near-total bans. It’s the latest evidence that even voters who tell pollsters they oppose second- and third-trimester abortions will, when given a chance, vote against government-imposed restrictions on the procedure — regardless of the number of weeks. (Ollstein, 10/26)
CBS News:
Abortion Rights Advocates Rally South Florida Voters To Say "Yes" To Amendment 4 Just Days Before 2024 Election
Florida voters could put the right to get an abortion in the state's constitution on Nov. 5. If Amendment 4 passes, it would limit the state's authority to restrict abortion. With less than 10 days before the 2024 election, supporters of the amendment rallied people to get to the polls. Broward County's Anya Cook has been in an "Ad for the Yes on 4" campaign. She shared with CBS News Miami what happened when her doctor told her that her unborn baby would not live. (Maugeri, 10/27)
The 19th and Inside Climate News:
Can Anti-Abortion Advocates Find Common Ground With The Climate Movement?
As a teenager in eastern Tennessee, Jessica Moerman didn’t think she could be both a scientist and a Christian. An evangelical who grew up in the foothills of the Great Smoky mountains, Moerman was “spoiled with the grandeur of God’s creation,” and remembers learning about nature and conservation from her father, a hunter. It helped fuel her deep interest in environmental science, but that felt at odds with her goal of going into the ministry. (Gopal, 10/25)