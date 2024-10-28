Viewpoints: Why Is The Health Of Aging Candidates So Secretive?; Opioid Crisis’ Negative Impact On Pharmacists
Stat:
Experts On Aging Really, Really Don’t Want To Talk About The Election
Every day, my inbox bursts with opinions about everything from poop transplants to climate change. When news in medicine happens, someone will inevitably email me offering an op-ed. Except on one topic: the health of the major presidential candidates. Almost no one wants to touch it. (Torie Bosch, 10/27)
The New York Times:
What We Lose When Pharmacists Are Forced To Act Like Cops
Pharmacists were among the first health care professionals to see signs of America’s impending opioid crisis. Years before soaring overdose rates made national news, pharmacists like Mr. Bauer faced an influx of patients who asked for early refills on painkillers, traveled long distances from their homes and paid in cash — all red flags for potential drug misuse. (Elizabeth Chiarello, 10/28)
Bloomberg:
IV Shortage Puts Parenteral Nutrition Patients Last In Line
Manny is one of the estimated 40,000 people in the US who relies on parenteral nutrition. It’s a mix of proteins, fats, sugars and vitamins delivered directly into the veins of people unable to digest food. This small, vulnerable group has been acutely impacted by the current shortage of IV fluids — and they are falling through the cracks. (Lisa Jarvis, 10/27)
Stat:
The Clinical And Ethical Challenges Of Alzheimer’s Blood Tests
During an annual checkup, the patient says: “Doc, I saw a commercial about a blood test that can tell if I’ll develop Alzheimer’s. I watched my mother go through it. I want to get tested.” He’s referring to the new Alzheimer’s blood-based biomarkers. Despite not showing any symptoms of Alzheimer’s — he manages his own finances, drives, shops, and cooks elaborate meals for his wife — he’s clearly worried. (Naveen Reddy and Kristine Yaffe, 10/27)
Stat:
A New Farm Bill Can Save Lives And The Planet
American life expectancy is falling further behind that of other wealthy countries. Many factors account for this trend, but our increasing consumption of ultra-processed food plays a major role in early and preventable deaths. U.S. agriculture subsidies encourage the production of commodity crops like corn and soybeans, which are mostly made into processed foods or used for animal feed and biofuel production. (Logan Harper, 10/28)