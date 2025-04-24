- KFF Health News Original Stories 2
A Chicago Hospital Bows to Federal Pressure on Trans Care for Teens
In the wake of an executive order by President Donald Trump opposing gender-affirming surgeries for minors, hospitals are pausing procedures — even those already scheduled. Families fear the eventual loss of all gender-affirming care for their transgender kids. (Kristen Schorsch, WBEZ Chicago, 4/24)
An Arm and a Leg: Winning a Two-Year Fight Over a Bogus Bill
How one “Arm and a Leg” listener stayed encouraged during a two-year fight over a bill she didn’t owe. (Dan Weissmann, 4/24)
Political Cartoon: 'He Has A Lot of Nerve?'
KFF Health News provides a fresh take on health policy developments with "Political Cartoon: 'He Has A Lot of Nerve?'" by Bob and Tom Thaves.
Here's today's health policy haiku:
LIVES IN THE BALANCE
Federal slashing.
Infectious disease spreads fast.
There are lives at stake!
- Nicky Tettamanti
If you have a health policy haiku to share, please Contact Us and let us know if we can include your name. Haikus follow the format of 5-7-5 syllables. We give extra brownie points if you link back to an original story.
Opinions expressed in haikus and cartoons are solely the author's and do not reflect the opinions of KFF Health News or KFF.
Summaries Of The News:
988 Suicide Hotline For LGBTQ+ Youth Is Vulnerable To Trump Budget Cuts
The proposed plan to defund the crisis line, which has received more than 1.2 million contacts since 2022, is among the programs threatened for elimination under the government's budget proposal. Also in the news: milk testing, food safety labs, drug data, addiction research, and more.
Axios:
HHS Leaked Budget Draft Proposes Cutting Suicide Hotline's LGBTQ+ Services
A Trump administration budget proposal that calls to strike a number of programs from the federal health bureaucracy would also seek to eliminate funding for specialized crisis services for LGBTQ+ youth. The national 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline's LGBTQ+ Youth Specialized Services has received more than 1.2 million crisis contacts since 2022. Scrapping the program, advocates say, would put young people at risk. (Lotz, 4/23)
The Washington Post:
FDA’s Milk Testing Program Pause Is Not Cause For Alarm, Experts Say
On Monday, the FDA halted its “proficiency testing program” for milk and dairy products, the agency said in an email to staff, according to news reports. Under that program, the FDA sends milk samples — some of which are intentionally tainted — to labs at dairy processing centers to test whether the labs correctly screen them. ... An FDA spokesperson confirmed to The Washington Post that the program is “currently paused” but said in an email that it will resume once transferred from its current home to another FDA laboratory, which they described as “an effort that is actively underway.” “In the meantime, state and federal labs continue to analyze food samples, and FDA remains committed to working with states to protect the safety of the pasteurized milk supply,” the spokesperson said. (Heil, 4/23)
On layoffs and the restructuring of HHS —
CBS News:
FDA Head Falsely Claims No Scientists Laid Off, As Agency Shutters Food Safety Labs
The head of the Food and Drug Administration has repeatedly claimed in recent interviews that no scientists have been laid off at his agency, but one of the scientists in a food safety lab shuttered by the FDA's cuts says he is either "blatantly lying" or "out of touch." "There were no layoffs to scientists or food inspectors," FDA Commissioner Dr. Marty Makary told CNN on Wednesday. Makary previously said in an April 17 interview with Megyn Kelly that there "were not cuts to scientists, or reviewers, or inspectors. Absolutely none." (Tin, 4/23)
Axios:
Key FDA Drug Data Goes Missing Amid DOGE Cuts
Food and Drug Administration databases that physicians and public health experts rely on for key drug safety and manufacturing information have been neglected due to DOGE-directed layoffs, leaving health professionals flying blind on basic questions about certain drugs they're prescribing, current and former FDA officials tell Axios. (Reed, 4/24)
The Washington Post:
The ‘5 Things’ Emails Are Going By The Wayside, As Musk Readies His Exit
When Elon Musk and President Donald Trump commanded all federal workers to submit weekly emails listing five accomplishments, they warned of harsh consequences: Failure to comply would count as a resignation. Musk called the emails an accountability measure needed to ensure that staff even had a “pulse.” ... Some federal agencies have stopped requiring the messages. A shrinking number of departments mandate strict compliance, while others say they are requiring the emails but are not checking for compliance or tracking responses in any way that is detectable to all employees. Many federal workers who still answer the message are either churning out lightly modified versions of the boilerplate each week — or treating the whole thing as a joke, such as by submitting replies in a foreign language. (Natanson, Siddiqui and Davies, 4/21)
MedPage Today:
Groups Decry Loss Of Funding For 'Critically Important' GI Disease Network
Physicians and patient advocates are sounding the alarm after the NIH abruptly withdrew a grant renewal application for the Consortium of Eosinophilic Gastrointestinal Disease Researchers (CEGIR), the only clinical care network for eosinophilic gastroenteritis patients in the U.S. As the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (AAAAI) explained in a press release, the NIH earlier this month withdrew the 5-year renewal application for the "critically important" CEGIR funding, citing a new policy change and a technicality pertaining to one paragraph on foreign components. (Henderson, 4/23)
Stat:
NIH Director Voices Support For Head Of Addiction Research Institute
The director of the National Institutes of Health gave a ringing endorsement to the nation’s top addiction researcher, Nora Volkow, this week in his first public remarks on the drug overdose crisis — a potential signal that her position as leader of the National Institute on Drug Abuse is, at least for now, secure. (Facher, 4/23)
In related news about the environment —
CNN:
FEMA Losing Roughly 20% Of Permanent Staff, Including Longtime Leaders, Ahead Of Hurricane Season
The agency tasked with delivering billions of dollars in assistance to communities devastated by natural disasters is about to lose a huge portion of its workforce, including some of its most experienced and knowledgeable leaders who manage disaster response. With hurricane season just weeks away, about 20% of FEMA’s permanent full-time staff – roughly 1,000 workers – are expected to take a voluntary buyout as part of the latest staff reduction effort from Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency, according to several sources briefed on the looming departures. (Cohen, 4/23)
Harvest Public Media:
Regional Climate Centers Shut Down Abruptly Last Week. Here's Why It Matters
Several U.S. regional climate centers shut down Thursday — including those in the Midwest, Great Plains and South. Those three centers are responsible for collecting weather data across 21 states, as well as sharing drought conditions and other online tools. But their operations ceased at midnight on Thursday due to a lapse in federal funding, which comes from the Department of Commerce through the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. (Arzate, 4/23)
The New York Times:
Glitch On Apple Weather And Google Shows Scary Air Quality In Chicago
Readings from several popular weather apps had people across Chicago spending much of Wednesday wondering whether their air was safe to breathe — until the dangerously unhealthy levels were revealed to be a glitch. Early in the morning, Google’s air quality map showed that Chicago had the worst air in the country. Apple’s weather app, too, showed that the Air Quality Index had climbed into the 400s, a reading so hazardous that people are encouraged to stay indoors. (Graff, 4/23)
The New York Times:
Smoke From New Jersey Wildfire Could Blanket New York City
Much of the New York City region was under an air quality advisory on Thursday morning as smoke from one of New Jersey’s largest wildfires in two decades made its way north. (McCann, 4/24)
Gut Toxin Might Be Tied To Steep Increase In Early-Onset Colon Cancer
Researchers found that the toxin’s negative effects begin in childhood. In other news, contrary to what has been said, the food industry says no agreement is in place with the HHS to remove artificial food dyes.
NBC News:
Rise In Colon Cancer Among Young People May Be Tied To Gut Toxin Known To Cause DNA Damage
A gut toxin that’s been linked to colorectal cancers for more than two decades may be contributing to the sharp rise of the disease in younger people, according to landmark research published Wednesday in the journal Nature. ... Since the mid 2000s, studies have repeatedly shown that this toxin can inflict distinct DNA damage on colon cells that’s difficult to repair and can eventually lead to the development of cancer. (Cox, 4/23)
More public health news on food dyes and autism —
Bloomberg:
Food Industry Says There’s No Agreement With RFK Jr.’s HHS To Cut Dyes
The US Department of Health and Human Services said Tuesday it plans to work with food companies to phase out use of many artificial food colorings by 2026, but industry lobbyists say there’s no agreement in place to remove the dyes, according to people familiar with the matter. In its announcement, HHS said it planned to eliminate artificial food dyes by working with companies that rely heavily on them. HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said his agency and the Food and Drug Administration had an “understanding” with the industry about their removal on a voluntary basis. (Kubzansky and Cohrs Zhang, 4/23)
On autism —
Axios:
RFK Jr.'s Autism Registry Plan: Here's What To Know
Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is launching a disease registry to track Americans with autism. Advocacy groups and experts have called Kennedy's characterization of autism as a "preventable disease" unfounded and stigmatizing. (Lalljee and Rychlewski, 4/24)
The Washington Post:
What Causes Autism? What We Know (And Don’t Know) According To Science
The consensus after 30 years of research is that “if you are autistic, you were born with it,” said David Amaral, a professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences at the University of California at Davis and editor in chief of the scientific journal Autism Research. Genetics plays a large role. Autism is also 80 to 90 percent heritable, research shows. Environmental factors can also influence prenatal brain development. (Sima, 4/23)
Measles Case Near Dallas Is First In An Urban Area During Current Outbreak
A middle school student north of Dallas has tested positive. Meanwhile, Illinois has confirmed its first case in the state. Plus: A study in mice shows that covid is still contagious a week or more after the mouse has died; a single dose of Xofluza cuts down on household transmission of flu; and more.
Bloomberg:
Measles Outbreak: Dallas Area Reports First Case, In Middle School Child
A middle schooler in the Dallas-Fort Worth area has tested positive for measles, the first known case in the urban area, a health official from Collin County confirmed. The young person is located in Lucas, about 30 miles north of Dallas. The health official said the student attends Willow Springs Middle School, in the Lovejoy Independent School District. The district reported 96% of seventh graders were vaccinated for measles in the 2023-2024 school year. (Nix, 4/23)
Capitol News Illinois:
First Measles Case In State Is Confirmed In Southern Illinois
The Illinois Department of Public Health confirmed Wednesday afternoon the first case of measles in the state. The measles diagnosis involving an adult in far southern Illinois was confirmed through laboratory testing, according to a press release sent out by IDPH. This is the only IDPH-confirmed case in the state. (Hundsdorfer, 4/23)
The Colorado Sun:
New Measles Case Confirmed In Denver, The Fourth In 2025
Colorado reported a new case of measles Wednesday, the fourth one confirmed in the state this year. But the state’s top doctor earlier in the week expressed optimism about the overall measles situation in Colorado, noting that all the cases so far appear to have fizzled out, vaccinations are increasing and health care providers are more alert to the possibility of seeing an infection. (Ingold, 4/24)
The Detroit News:
Second Baby Infected With Measles In Michigan County
A second 1-year-old in Ingham County has been infected with measles, health officials confirmed Wednesday. The Ingham County Health Department said the infected boy had been exposed to a 1-year-old girl whose infection was confirmed earlier this month. (Reinhart, 4/23)
On covid and flu —
AP:
Novavax Says Its COVID-19 Shot Is On Track For Full FDA Approval After Delay
Novavax’s closely watched COVID-19 vaccine is on track for full approval after additional discussions with the Food and Drug Administration, the company said Wednesday. The news sent company shares soaring more than 21% in morning trading and appeared to resolve concerns that Trump administration officials might be holding up a decision on the shot. Novavax makes the nation’s only traditional protein-based COVID-19 vaccine. It is still being sold under emergency use authorization — unlike mRNA vaccines made by Pfizer and Moderna that have earned full FDA approval for certain age groups. (Perrone and Neergaard, 4/23)
CIDRAP:
Studies Detail High Rates Of Long COVID Among Healthcare, Dental Workers
Researchers have estimated approximately 8% of Americas have ever experienced long COVID, or lasting symptoms, following an acute COVID-19 infection. Now two recent international studies suggest that the percentage is much higher among healthcare workers and dental professionals. ... Globally, HCWs have been at an increased risk for COVID-19 infections since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020, due to both exposure to the virus and work conducted in a high-stress environment that may exacerbate the risk of long-term post-viral symptoms. (Soucheray, 4/23)
CIDRAP:
Mouse Study Suggests Prolonged Post-Mortem SARS-CoV-2 Infectivity
A study on the post-mortem infectivity of influenza A virus (IAV), respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), and SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, in euthanized transgenic mice tissues suggests persistent contagiousness ranging from a few hours for flu to a week or more for COVID. For the study, published this week in the Journal of Infection, Chinese researchers collected tissue samples from virus-infected mouse cadavers at three temperatures ... for a predetermined period to estimate the post-mortem stability and transmission potential of the viruses. (Van Beusekom, 4/23)
MedPage Today:
Antiviral Reduced Transmission Of Influenza To Close Contacts
A single dose of the antiviral baloxavir marboxil (Xofluza) led to a lower incidence of influenza virus transmission to household contacts compared with placebo, a phase IIIb randomized trial showed. Five days after receiving the intervention, the adjusted incidence of transmission of laboratory-confirmed influenza was 9.5% with baloxavir compared with 13.4% with placebo, resulting in an adjusted relative risk reduction of 29%, reported Arnold Monto, MD, of the University of Michigan School of Public Health in Ann Arbor, and colleagues in the New England Journal of Medicine. (Haelle, 4/23)
On rabies —
CBS News:
Bat Found At Park In Orange County Tests Positive For Rabies
Orange County health officials on Wednesday warned the public after a bat that was found at a park last week tested positive for rabies. The bat, which was discovered on the ground near a walking path at Rancho Santa Margarita Lake on Thursday, April 17 at around 2:30 p.m., according to the Orange County Health Care Agency. (Fioresi, 4/23)
Prominent Abortion Doctor Retires, Shutters Colorado Clinic After 50 Years
Dr. Warren Hern, who provided late-term abortions for women "in the worst moments of their lives" and who faced constant threats, opened his private clinic in 1975. More news comes from Texas, Florida, New York, and California.
The Colorado Sun:
Boulder Clinic That Offered Abortions In Later Pregnancy Closes
A 50-year-old Boulder abortion clinic that was criticized and threatened with violence over the decades for performing abortions in later pregnancy has closed. (Brown, 4/23)
The 19th:
People In States With Abortion Bans Are Twice As Likely To Die During Pregnancy
Pregnant people living in states with abortion bans are almost twice as likely to die during pregnancy or soon after giving birth, a report released Wednesday found. The risk is greatest for Black women in states with bans, who are 3.3 times more likely to die than White women in those same states. (Luthra, 4/23)
In other health news from across the U.S. —
The Texas Tribune:
Texas House Approves $3 Billion Dementia Research Institute
The Texas House on Wednesday passed a Senate bill that would create a $3 billion Texas research fund for dementia, but another measure to activate the funding for it could face obstacles in the chamber on Monday. (Langford, 4/23)
CBS News:
Appeals Court Rules Against Florida In Medicaid Payment Dispute
A federal appeals court Tuesday sided with a Southwest Florida health-care provider in a years-long dispute with the state about payments for treating patients in the Medicaid program. A three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a district judge's decision in favor of Family Health Centers of Southwest Florida, which filed the lawsuit after the state Agency for Health Care Administration largely rejected a request for an increased Medicaid reimbursement rate. (4/23)
Politico:
NY Budget Deal Nears Finish Line
State lawmakers met this afternoon to hammer out the final details of the proposed $252 billion budget. And Gov. Kathy Hochul is getting some — but not all — of what she wanted. Talks are winding down around her push to lower the standard for involuntary commitment of the mentally ill to hospitals, but lawmakers are signaling they won’t relent on unresolved issues like funding for patients’ post-discharge plans. And some fellow Democratic lawmakers think the thrust of Hochul’s proposal is more bluster than effective policy. (Beeferman, 4/23)
AfroLA:
Black Women Were At Increased Risk For Lead Absorption During The L.A. Wildfires
In the first three days of the L.A. wildfires, lead levels detected in the air increased 110 times, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The toxic chemical burned off of old homes, businesses, and cars, filling the air with small particles that eventually rained down over large swaths of the county. (Moss, 4/23)
Crozer Health Diverts Patients As Owner's Closure Plans Get Approved
A day after a federal bankruptcy judge approved Prospect Medical Holdings' plans, Crozer Health hospitals began sending emergency patients to other hospitals. Crozer has provided EMS support for 50% of the calls in Delaware County, and now longer wait times and greater distances are expected.
CBS News:
Crozer Health Hospitals Begin Diverting Patients After Judge Approves Prospect's Closure Plans
Crozer Health hospitals in Delaware County, Pennsylvania, began diverting patients from their emergency departments Wednesday morning, one day after a federal bankruptcy judge approved Prospect Medical Holdings' plan to close the health system. New patients are no longer being admitted to Crozer hospitals. Patients brought to its locations will be treated and either released or transferred to other hospitals in the area. (Dougherty, Monroe, Specht, Seiders, Wright and Holden, 4/23)
CBS News:
Delaware County EMS Already Feeling Impact From Crozer Health Hospitals Closure
The closing of Crozer Health is impacting more than just employees and patients. Emergency medical services are now faced with driving patients to other hospitals that are farther away. Crozer Health began diverting patients from its emergency departments Wednesday and is no longer admitting new patients. Local hospitals have already reported an increase in patient admissions. (Holden and Specht, 4/23)
More health industry updates —
The New York Times:
Leaders Of Mental Health Giant Promised Big Bonuses To Deal With Federal Investigations
Acadia Healthcare’s chief executive was awarded a $1.8 million bonus to respond to “unprecedented governmental inquiries” into allegations of holding psychiatric patients against their will. (Thomas and Silver-Greenberg, 4/24)
WFSU:
Tallahassee Memorial CEO Speaks About Swirl Of Uncertainty Surrounding Hospital's Future
Uncertainty about the future of Tallahassee Memorial Hospital brought a large crowd to Tuesday's meeting of the Network of Entrepreneurs and Business Advocates at the Capital City Country Club. They were there to hear from the hospital's CEO, Mark O'Bryant. (Flanigan, 4/23)
KFF Health News:
A Chicago Hospital Bows To Federal Pressure On Trans Care For Teens
He’s 17 and lives in the Chicago suburbs. He loves theater and recently helped direct a play at his high school. He takes competitive AP courses and is working on his Eagle Scout project. And he’s been on a journey for four years. Once a week, the transgender teen injects testosterone into his body. He’s had his eggs frozen in case he wants to have his own biological children one day. He talked with his parents and his psychologist and decided he was ready for the next step of treatment: top surgery to remove breast tissue. (Schorsch, 4/24)
Modern Healthcare:
UNM Hospital Cuts 53 Executive Positions
UNM Hospital cut 53 executive positions as the academic medical center braces for federal funding reductions. The Albuquerque, New Mexico-based provider eliminated nonclinical jobs, some of which were vacant positions, a spokesperson said. UNM Hospital is one of many academic medical centers that have restructured their workforce to prepare for National Institutes of Health grant funding disruptions and potential Medicaid cuts. (Kacik, 4/23)
Fierce Healthcare:
Blue Shield Of California Exposed Data Of 4.7M Members To Google
Blue Shield of California shared members' private health information with Google for nearly three years, the insurance giant revealed earlier this month. The data leak potentially impacts the protected health information of 4.7 million people, according to the company's submission to the Department of Health and Human Services' Office for Civil Rights' breach portal. (Landi, 4/23)
Modern Healthcare:
BCBS Lawsuit Settlement Stops Employer From Suing Elevance: Judge
An employer's fight to understand what it is spending on its workers' healthcare just encountered a legal hitch. A federal judge in Alabama ruled Tuesday that a landmark $2.7 billion Blue Cross and Blue Shield antitrust settlement means supply chain company Owens & Minor cannot sue Elevance Health over a program involving its employees' claims data. (Tepper, 4/23)
KFF Health News:
KFF Health News’ ‘An Arm and a Leg’: Winning A Two-Year Fight Over A Bogus Bill
In July 2022, “An Arm and a Leg” listener Meagan experienced a bout of vertigo that landed her in the emergency room. For more than two years after, Meagan endured what felt like a never-ending series of communications with the hospital over a medical bill she knew she didn’t owe. Meagan spoke with host Dan Weissmann about what kept her motivated to keep fighting and the legal tactic that finally led to a breakthrough. (4/24)
A Road Map For Other Hospitals: UPMC Shares Xylazine Treatment Playbook
Xylazine, an animal tranquilizer also referred to as the "zombie drug," is sometimes found mixed with illegal opioid drugs and has "gruesome" side effects. Other pharma news is on quitting vaping, legal battles over weight loss drugs, and more.
CBS News:
UPMC Creates Treatment Blueprint For Patients With Wounds And Withdrawal Symptoms From Xylazine-Laced Drugs
UPMC in Pennsylvania is one of the first health systems to write a blueprint for treating patients experiencing gruesome side effects from drugs laced with xylazine. The UPMC team published the guidelines in the Substance Use and Addiction Journal to share the easy-to-follow roadmap for other hospitals to use. (Guay, 4/23)
In other pharma and biotech news —
Stat:
Quitting Vaping With Varenicline Effective For Young People: Study
The young people who wanted to quit e-cigarettes didn’t necessarily think they were addicted. But they did think nicotine cravings were a problem. When they enrolled in a Massachusetts General Hospital trial, they told researchers they couldn’t study in the library or work at their desks for long before getting the urge to vape. “They really didn’t like that loss of control,” said Eden Evins, director of the Center for Addiction Medicine at Mass General. (Todd, 4/23)
Bloomberg:
Merck Gardasil HPV Vaccine Goes From Boom To Bust On Cheaper Chinese Shots
Merck & Co. Chief Executive Officer Robert Davis was tired of talking about China. On an earnings call in February, he answered question after question about plunging demand for his company’s vaccine against cancer-causing HPV in China, which previously powered Merck’s growth. (Garde, Kan and Tong, 4/23)
Stat:
Eli Lilly Opens New Legal Front In Battle Against Compounded GLP-1s
Amid ongoing battles over alternate supplies of blockbuster weight loss drugs, Eli Lilly filed new lawsuits against four telehealth firms and their affiliates, but is using a new line of attack — the drugmaker accused two of the companies of engaging in the corporate practice of medicine. (Silverman and Palmer, 4/23)
The New York Times:
Tariffs On China Aren’t Likely To Rescue U.S. Medical Gear Industry
Few domestic industries have been as devastated by the flood of cheap Chinese imports as manufacturers of face masks, exam gloves and other disposable medical gear that protects health care workers from infectious pathogens. ... But as President Trump unveiled his tariff regimen earlier this month, and Beijing retaliated with an 84 percent tax on American imports, the few remaining companies that make protective gear in the United States felt mostly unease. (Jacobs, 4/23)
Research Roundup: The Latest Science, Discoveries, And Breakthroughs
Each week, KFF Health News compiles a selection of health policy studies and briefs.
CIDRAP:
US Youths' Mental Health Slide Began Before COVID Pandemic, Data Suggest
The proportion of US children and adolescents experiencing anxiety or depression rose before and during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the increase was unrelated to the physical or behavioral conditions studied, Children's Hospital of Chicago researchers report. Published yesterday in JAMA Pediatrics, the study used data from the National Survey of Children's Health from 2016 through 2022, which is administered annually to randomly selected US households and weighted to represent community-dwelling children and adolescents. A total of 21,599 to 54,103 participants took part each year. (Van Beusekom, 4/22)
CIDRAP:
Study: Return-To-School Policies Not Linked To Antibiotic Prescribing For Pink Eye
A review of US commercial health insurance data found no association between topical antibiotic dispensation for acute infectious conjunctivitis (pink eye) and state-level return-to-school policies, researchers reported today in JAMA Pediatrics. (Dall, 4/21)
Stat:
Lyme Disease Studies Point To Persistence And Treatment
A new study on Lyme disease sheds light on the persistence of symptoms; another new study points to an antibiotic that may be more effective. (Cooney, 4/23)
SciTechDaily:
Smart T-Cells Built To Last: Ultrasound-Activated Cancer Killers Target Solid Tumors
USC researchers have developed an innovative type of cancer-fighting immune cell, the EchoBack CAR T-cell, that uses focused ultrasound to activate and sustain a powerful, targeted attack on tumors. Unlike earlier versions, these cells remain effective for days without tiring and only activate near cancer, reducing damage to healthy tissue. (Harrison, 4/23)
SciTechDaily:
They Blew Up Tissues – And Found A Hidden World Of Molecules
Scientists have developed an innovative technique that combines expansion microscopy with mass spectrometry imaging to visualize hundreds of biomolecules in intact tissues at single-cell resolution. This breakthrough could transform our understanding of biological processes like aging and disease by revealing the molecular layout within tissues. With no need for specialized equipment, the method is easy to adopt, opening new doors for labs around the world. (4/23)
Also —
Stat:
New England Journal Of Medicine Gets Swept Up In U.S. Attorney Inquiry
Last week, at least one scientific journal received a letter from a top U.S. attorney asking it to respond to alleged bias. Now, one of the world’s leading medical journals, has received a similar inquiry as well. (Oza, 4/23)
Different Takes: Having A Blood Screening As A Newborn Changed My Life; Covid.gov Overhaul Is A Doozy
Opinion writers weigh in on these topics and others.
Stat:
The Volunteer Committee Advising On Newborn Screening Must Be Reinstated
I got a blood test as a newborn that changed the course of my life forever. The test, part of newborn screening performed on babies across the U.S. led to my being diagnosed with a rare inherited disorder, phenylketonuria (PKU). I avoided intellectual disability and other symptoms such as seizures because of my early diagnosis and treatment. Every year, that simple heel prick blood test, along with a heart and hearing screening, helps identify about 14,000 babies in the U.S. born with a number of unique conditions. But recently, the federal government made an alarming decision that will risk the preventable death and suffering of children with rare conditions like mine: The Advisory Committee on Heritable Disorders in Newborns and Children (ACHDNC) was terminated. (Lillian Isabella, 4/24)
The Washington Post:
Scroll Through Trump’s New Covid Website — And Have Your Mind Blown
A new website launched last week, covid.gov, and even though an editor once told me that writers should never instruct readers to “drop everything and look at this,” because then readers might never return to their articles, I must now ask you to drop everything and go look at this, and I will wait for you. (Monica Hesse, 4/24)
Bloomberg:
RFK Jr. Is The Real Wild Card In Protecting Obamacare Mandate
The US Supreme Court appears likely to preserve a key component of the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare) that requires insurers to fully cover preventive care such as colon and lung cancer screenings. That’s a huge relief. The case, Kennedy v. Braidwood Management, has enormous consequences for the health of millions of Americans. But the positive news comes with a big asterisk: A decision that maintains free preventive care would also put more power over what isn’t covered in the hands of Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (Lisa Jarvis, 4/24)
Chicago Tribune:
We Need To Strengthen — Not Cut — SNAP Benefits
Veronica Cox had a plan, and receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits to help feed her three kids wasn’t part of it. She got a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and worked in security for 10 years before debilitating pain in her hips — caused by a health issue she’s likely had since birth — forced her to stop working. (Kate Maehr and Julie Yurko, 4/24)
Kansas City Star:
Kansas, Don’t Charge Menstrual Products, Diapers Sales Tax
The 2025 Kansas legislative session, which wrapped up on April 11, focused mostly on divisive social issues — rather than addressing the economic challenges that Kansans are currently facing. Senate Bill 107, a sales tax exemption for period products, diapers and incontinence products, was introduced by Wichita-area state Sen. Oletha Faust-Goudeau in January. However, the entire session went by without so much as a hearing given to the bill. (Caitlyn Hammack, 4/24)