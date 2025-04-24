Crozer Health Diverts Patients As Owner’s Closure Plans Get Approved

A day after a federal bankruptcy judge approved Prospect Medical Holdings' plans, Crozer Health hospitals began sending emergency patients to other hospitals. Crozer has provided EMS support for 50% of the calls in Delaware County, and now longer wait times and greater distances are expected.

CBS News: Crozer Health Hospitals Begin Diverting Patients After Judge Approves Prospect's Closure Plans

Crozer Health hospitals in Delaware County, Pennsylvania, began diverting patients from their emergency departments Wednesday morning, one day after a federal bankruptcy judge approved Prospect Medical Holdings' plan to close the health system. New patients are no longer being admitted to Crozer hospitals. Patients brought to its locations will be treated and either released or transferred to other hospitals in the area. (Dougherty, Monroe, Specht, Seiders, Wright and Holden, 4/23)

CBS News: Delaware County EMS Already Feeling Impact From Crozer Health Hospitals Closure

The closing of Crozer Health is impacting more than just employees and patients. Emergency medical services are now faced with driving patients to other hospitals that are farther away. Crozer Health began diverting patients from its emergency departments Wednesday and is no longer admitting new patients. Local hospitals have already reported an increase in patient admissions. (Holden and Specht, 4/23)

More health industry updates —

The New York Times: Leaders Of Mental Health Giant Promised Big Bonuses To Deal With Federal Investigations

Acadia Healthcare’s chief executive was awarded a $1.8 million bonus to respond to “unprecedented governmental inquiries” into allegations of holding psychiatric patients against their will. (Thomas and Silver-Greenberg, 4/24)

WFSU: Tallahassee Memorial CEO Speaks About Swirl Of Uncertainty Surrounding Hospital's Future

Uncertainty about the future of Tallahassee Memorial Hospital brought a large crowd to Tuesday's meeting of the Network of Entrepreneurs and Business Advocates at the Capital City Country Club. They were there to hear from the hospital's CEO, Mark O'Bryant. (Flanigan, 4/23)

KFF Health News: A Chicago Hospital Bows To Federal Pressure On Trans Care For Teens

He’s 17 and lives in the Chicago suburbs. He loves theater and recently helped direct a play at his high school. He takes competitive AP courses and is working on his Eagle Scout project. And he’s been on a journey for four years. Once a week, the transgender teen injects testosterone into his body. He’s had his eggs frozen in case he wants to have his own biological children one day. He talked with his parents and his psychologist and decided he was ready for the next step of treatment: top surgery to remove breast tissue. (Schorsch, 4/24)

Modern Healthcare: UNM Hospital Cuts 53 Executive Positions

UNM Hospital cut 53 executive positions as the academic medical center braces for federal funding reductions. The Albuquerque, New Mexico-based provider eliminated nonclinical jobs, some of which were vacant positions, a spokesperson said. UNM Hospital is one of many academic medical centers that have restructured their workforce to prepare for National Institutes of Health grant funding disruptions and potential Medicaid cuts. (Kacik, 4/23)

Fierce Healthcare: Blue Shield Of California Exposed Data Of 4.7M Members To Google

Blue Shield of California shared members' private health information with Google for nearly three years, the insurance giant revealed earlier this month. The data leak potentially impacts the protected health information of 4.7 million people, according to the company's submission to the Department of Health and Human Services' Office for Civil Rights' breach portal. (Landi, 4/23)

Modern Healthcare: BCBS Lawsuit Settlement Stops Employer From Suing Elevance: Judge

An employer's fight to understand what it is spending on its workers' healthcare just encountered a legal hitch. A federal judge in Alabama ruled Tuesday that a landmark $2.7 billion Blue Cross and Blue Shield antitrust settlement means supply chain company Owens & Minor cannot sue Elevance Health over a program involving its employees' claims data. (Tepper, 4/23)

KFF Health News: KFF Health News’ ‘An Arm and a Leg’: Winning A Two-Year Fight Over A Bogus Bill

In July 2022, “An Arm and a Leg” listener Meagan experienced a bout of vertigo that landed her in the emergency room. For more than two years after, Meagan endured what felt like a never-ending series of communications with the hospital over a medical bill she knew she didn’t owe. Meagan spoke with host Dan Weissmann about what kept her motivated to keep fighting and the legal tactic that finally led to a breakthrough. (4/24)

