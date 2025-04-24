Gut Toxin Might Be Tied To Steep Increase In Early-Onset Colon Cancer
Researchers found that the toxin’s negative effects begin in childhood. In other news, contrary to what has been said, the food industry says no agreement is in place with the HHS to remove artificial food dyes.
NBC News:
Rise In Colon Cancer Among Young People May Be Tied To Gut Toxin Known To Cause DNA Damage
A gut toxin that’s been linked to colorectal cancers for more than two decades may be contributing to the sharp rise of the disease in younger people, according to landmark research published Wednesday in the journal Nature. ... Since the mid 2000s, studies have repeatedly shown that this toxin can inflict distinct DNA damage on colon cells that’s difficult to repair and can eventually lead to the development of cancer. (Cox, 4/23)
More public health news on food dyes and autism —
Bloomberg:
Food Industry Says There’s No Agreement With RFK Jr.’s HHS To Cut Dyes
The US Department of Health and Human Services said Tuesday it plans to work with food companies to phase out use of many artificial food colorings by 2026, but industry lobbyists say there’s no agreement in place to remove the dyes, according to people familiar with the matter. In its announcement, HHS said it planned to eliminate artificial food dyes by working with companies that rely heavily on them. HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said his agency and the Food and Drug Administration had an “understanding” with the industry about their removal on a voluntary basis. (Kubzansky and Cohrs Zhang, 4/23)
On autism —
Axios:
RFK Jr.'s Autism Registry Plan: Here's What To Know
Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is launching a disease registry to track Americans with autism. Advocacy groups and experts have called Kennedy's characterization of autism as a "preventable disease" unfounded and stigmatizing. (Lalljee and Rychlewski, 4/24)
The Washington Post:
What Causes Autism? What We Know (And Don’t Know) According To Science
The consensus after 30 years of research is that “if you are autistic, you were born with it,” said David Amaral, a professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences at the University of California at Davis and editor in chief of the scientific journal Autism Research. Genetics plays a large role. Autism is also 80 to 90 percent heritable, research shows. Environmental factors can also influence prenatal brain development. (Sima, 4/23)