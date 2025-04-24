Research Roundup: The Latest Science, Discoveries, And Breakthroughs
Each week, KFF Health News compiles a selection of health policy studies and briefs.
CIDRAP:
US Youths' Mental Health Slide Began Before COVID Pandemic, Data Suggest
The proportion of US children and adolescents experiencing anxiety or depression rose before and during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the increase was unrelated to the physical or behavioral conditions studied, Children's Hospital of Chicago researchers report. Published yesterday in JAMA Pediatrics, the study used data from the National Survey of Children's Health from 2016 through 2022, which is administered annually to randomly selected US households and weighted to represent community-dwelling children and adolescents. A total of 21,599 to 54,103 participants took part each year. (Van Beusekom, 4/22)
CIDRAP:
Study: Return-To-School Policies Not Linked To Antibiotic Prescribing For Pink Eye
A review of US commercial health insurance data found no association between topical antibiotic dispensation for acute infectious conjunctivitis (pink eye) and state-level return-to-school policies, researchers reported today in JAMA Pediatrics. (Dall, 4/21)
Stat:
Lyme Disease Studies Point To Persistence And Treatment
A new study on Lyme disease sheds light on the persistence of symptoms; another new study points to an antibiotic that may be more effective. (Cooney, 4/23)
SciTechDaily:
Smart T-Cells Built To Last: Ultrasound-Activated Cancer Killers Target Solid Tumors
USC researchers have developed an innovative type of cancer-fighting immune cell, the EchoBack CAR T-cell, that uses focused ultrasound to activate and sustain a powerful, targeted attack on tumors. Unlike earlier versions, these cells remain effective for days without tiring and only activate near cancer, reducing damage to healthy tissue. (Harrison, 4/23)
SciTechDaily:
They Blew Up Tissues – And Found A Hidden World Of Molecules
Scientists have developed an innovative technique that combines expansion microscopy with mass spectrometry imaging to visualize hundreds of biomolecules in intact tissues at single-cell resolution. This breakthrough could transform our understanding of biological processes like aging and disease by revealing the molecular layout within tissues. With no need for specialized equipment, the method is easy to adopt, opening new doors for labs around the world. (4/23)
Also —
Stat:
New England Journal Of Medicine Gets Swept Up In U.S. Attorney Inquiry
Last week, at least one scientific journal received a letter from a top U.S. attorney asking it to respond to alleged bias. Now, one of the world’s leading medical journals, has received a similar inquiry as well. (Oza, 4/23)