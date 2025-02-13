- KFF Health News Original Stories 3
- Republican States Claim Zero Abortions. A Red-State Doctor Calls That ‘Ludicrous.’
- Montana Looks To Regulate Prior Authorization as Patients, Providers Decry Obstacles to Care
- Top California Democrats Clash Over How To Rein In Drug Industry Middlemen
- Political Cartoon: 'Always Awake at Work?'
- Outbreaks and Health Threats 1
- Flu Season Still To Peak; Experts Say Expect More Illnesses, Deaths To Come
Republican States Claim Zero Abortions. A Red-State Doctor Calls That ‘Ludicrous.’
In several red states, officials say few or no abortions happened in 2023, raising alarm among researchers about the politicization of vital statistics. (Sarah Varney, 2/13)
Montana Looks To Regulate Prior Authorization as Patients, Providers Decry Obstacles to Care
Patients and providers say health insurers’ preapproval requirements lead to delays and denials of needed medical treatments. Insurers argue that prior authorization keeps costs down. (Mike Dennison, 2/13)
Top California Democrats Clash Over How To Rein In Drug Industry Middlemen
Frustrated by spiraling drug costs, California lawmakers want to increase oversight of pharmaceutical industry intermediaries known as pharmacy benefit managers. It’s unclear whether they can persuade Gov. Gavin Newsom to get on board. (Christine Mai-Duc, 2/13)
Political Cartoon: 'Always Awake at Work?'
KFF Health News provides a fresh take on health policy developments with "Political Cartoon: 'Always Awake at Work?'" by Mike Flanagan.
Here's today's health policy haiku:
PERILOUS POLICY
CDC info
essential for good health care.
Adrift without it.
- Anonymous
If you have a health policy haiku to share, please Contact Us and let us know if we can include your name. Haikus follow the format of 5-7-5 syllables.
Opinions expressed in haikus and cartoons are solely the author's and do not reflect the opinions of KFF Health News or KFF.
The podcast “An Arm and a Leg” is collecting stories from listeners about what they’ve done to get the prescription drugs they need when facing sticker shock. If you’re interested in contributing, you can learn more and submit your stories here.
Summaries Of The News:
Vaccine Skeptic Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Confirmed As Next HHS Secretary
The Senate voted 52-48 along party lines Thursday to appoint him to lead the Health and Human Services Department. Sen. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky was the only Republican to vote no. Kennedy, 71, will oversee billions of dollars in health care spending and will have free rein to implement his Make America Healthy Again program.
The New York Times:
Senate Confirms Kennedy, A Prominent Vaccine Skeptic, As Health Secretary.
Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the vaccine skeptic and former presidential candidate who fled his family’s party and threw his “medical freedom” movement behind President Trump, has been confirmed by the Senate as the nation’s next health secretary. The vote 52-48, capped a remarkable rise for Mr. Kennedy and a curious twist in American politics. He was confirmed by a Republican Senate, without a single Democratic vote, in a chamber where his father, Robert F. Kennedy, and his uncles, John F. Kennedy and Edward M. Kennedy, all held office as Democrats.
Politico:
Why The Health Care Industry Is Letting RFK Jr. Cruise To Confirmation
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s expected Senate confirmation on Thursday to lead the nation’s health agencies threatens upheaval for America’s $4 trillion health care industry. The industry is doing little and hoping for the best. From drugmakers to doctors’ organizations, groups thought to have the clout to steer policy and funding in Washington because they enjoyed bipartisan support and huge lobbying budgets have remained silent about Kennedy. They haven’t spoken up even though he has accused them of fraud and conspiracy, and promised to hold them accountable. (Payne, 2/12)
Politico:
RFK Jr. Taps Former Border Patrol Agent As Senior Adviser
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has tapped a retired border patrol chief to be one of his senior advisers, in a sign of the outsized role that the government’s health department could once again play in managing the fallout of President Donald Trump’s deportation policies. Chris Clem, a longtime U.S. Border Patrol agent who supported Kennedy’s 2024 run for president, joined the Health and Human Services Department in recent weeks, two people familiar with the appointment said and an HHS spokesperson confirmed. (Cancryn, 2/12)
The New York Times:
Behind R.F.K. Jr.’s Vow To ‘Follow The Science’ On Vaccines
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. spent the first day of his back-to-back confirmation hearings deftly avoiding questions about his views on vaccines. On the second day, when a prominent Republican senator insisted there was no link between vaccines and autism, Mr. Kennedy shot back that a new study “showed the opposite.” “I just want to follow the science,” Mr. Kennedy declared. (Gay Stolberg and Jewett, 2/12)
Medicaid And SNAP Might Suffer Deep Budget Cuts If GOP Plan Proceeds
The House Republicans' plan announced Wednesday outlined $4.5 trillion in cuts over 10 years. It doesn't specify which programs would be cut, Huffpost reported, but analysts suggested it was clear the cuts would come from social programs that help lower-income populations.
Huffpost:
House Republicans Eye Big Cuts To Medicaid And Food Assistance
House Republicans on Wednesday unveiled a broad outline of their plans for the federal budget, using cuts to social programs to help pay for trillions of dollars in tax cuts. The budget outline indicates Republicans are planning $4.5 trillion in tax cuts over ten years. Spending cuts would offset part of that cost, but only part, so that meeting the blueprint’s goals would add trillions of dollars to the country’s deficit. The document doesn’t specify exactly what programs to cut. But analysts say the clear implication is that Republicans are looking for deep reductions in programs like Medicaid and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, both of which serve low-income Americans, given the GOP ruling out cuts to Medicare or Social Security. (Cohn, Delaney and Bobic, 2/12)
Politico:
Energy And Commerce Committee's Medicaid Problem Just Got Tougher
It was always going to be tough for House Energy and Commerce Chair Brett Guthrie to rally his members around cuts to Medicaid; his job could soon get even harder. The House GOP budget blueprint unveiled Wednesday would direct several congressional committees to achieve at least $1.5 trillion in spending cuts across programs under their panels’ purviews — necessary to offset a party-line, budget reconciliation bill to enact President Donald Trump’s domestic agenda. ... The bulk of those savings would have to come from making changes to Medicaid, which currently insures more than 70 million Americans. And, in an interview Wednesday, Guthrie acknowledged that one major savings option probably won’t have the support to pass the House. (Leonard, 2/12)
Politico:
Johnson Says He's Not Changing Budget Resolution Ahead Of Committee Vote
Speaker Mike Johnson told reporters Wednesday evening that he’s not planning to make changes to his budget plan, despite hard-liner demands for deeper spending cuts and other adjustments. Several hard-liners on the Budget Committee told GOP leaders Wednesday they want at least $500 billion more in guaranteed spending cuts and a series of other changes. The current budget resolution, which leaders are hoping to pass through the committee Thursday, includes a minimum of $1.5 trillion in spending cuts. (Hill, 2/12)
MedPage Today:
GOP, Dems On Two Different Tracks At House Health Hearing
Democrats and Republicans on the House Ways & Means Health Subcommittee appeared to hold two different hearings Tuesday on improving healthcare -- or at least it might have seemed that way to anyone watching the event. (Frieden, 2/12)
Updates on Medicaid expansion in Idaho and Wisconsin —
Idaho Capital Sun:
Idaho Bill That Could Repeal Medicaid Expansion Advances To House, Despite Negative Public Testimony
By one vote, the Idaho House Health and Welfare Committee on Wednesday advanced a bill critics said would repeal Medicaid expansion. House Bill 138, by Rep. Jordan Redman, R-Coeur d’Alene, requires Idaho to enact 11 Medicaid policy changes or repeal Medicaid expansion — a policy that lets more low-income Idahoans be eligible for the health insurance assistance program. If any of those policies aren’t in effect by July 2026, the bill would repeal Medicaid expansion, a law passed in 2018 by nearly 61% of Idaho voters. (Pfannenstiel, 2/12)
Wisconsin Examiner:
Overwhelming Support For Medicaid Postpartum Expansion In Senate Health Committee
Members of the Wisconsin Senate Health Committee expressed support on Wednesday for a bill that would extend Medicaid coverage for postpartum mothers to a year after the birth of a child. Typically, people in Wisconsin are only eligible for Medicaid coverage if they make up to 100% of the federal poverty level, but pregnant women can receive Medicaid coverage in Wisconsin if they have an annual income of up to 306% of the federal poverty level. While a newborn whose mother is a Medicaid recipient receives a year of coverage, mothers risk losing their coverage after 60 days if they don’t otherwise qualify for Medicaid. The bill — SB 23 — seeks to change this by extending Medicaid coverage for postpartum mothers from 60 days to a full year after childbirth. (Spears, 2/13)
In Medicare news —
Modern Healthcare:
Medicare Advantage Marketing Regulation May Be Driving ACA Fraud
Unscrupulous insurance marketers vexed by a federal push against Medicare Advantage fraud found a more hospitable environment on the health insurance exchanges, brokers say. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services implemented regulations earlier this decade to address concerns that beneficiaries shopping for private Medicare plans were being misled and victimized. Meanwhile, health insurers became more bullish about the growing marketplaces, and leading carriers began offering commissions for exchange plan sales, making this market more attractive to brokers and other third-party marketing firms. (Tepper, 2/12)
Stat:
Medicare Removes Sexual Orientation, Gender Questions From Forms
The U.S. agency that oversees Medicare is taking out questions on enrollment application forms that ask people about their sexual orientation and gender identity. (Herman, 2/12)
No. 2 NIH Official Suddenly Resigns As Institutes Face Staff, Funding Cuts
Dr. Lawrence A. Tabak did not state why he is abruptly leaving his post. Additional administration news is about the deferred-resignation program, the firing of civil servants, planned protests, an alternate CDC site, and more.
The New York Times:
Top N.I.H. Official Abruptly Resigns As Trump Orders Deep Cuts
The No. 2 official at the National Institutes of Health abruptly resigned and retired from government service on Tuesday, in another sign that the Trump administration is reshaping the nation’s public health and biomedical research institutions. The official, Dr. Lawrence A. Tabak, a dentist and researcher, was long considered a steadying force and had weathered past presidential transitions. ... One person familiar with the decision said Dr. Tabak had been confronted with a reassignment that he viewed as unacceptable. (Gay Stolberg, 2/12)
Politico:
Judge Allows Trump To Implement ‘Fork In The Road’ Deadline For Federal Workers
A federal judge is allowing the Trump administration to move forward with its plan to downsize the federal workforce by offering employees the option to resign now but stay on the payroll through September. U.S. District Judge George O’Toole, an appointee of Bill Clinton, did not address whether the deferred-resignation program is legal. Instead, the judge ruled Wednesday that several unions that sued over the program lack legal standing to pursue the issue in court. (Gerstein, 2/12)
Politico:
Education Department Moves To Fire Civil Servants
The Education Department terminated a swath of its civil service workforce on Wednesday, according to multiple people familiar with the matter. The precise number of affected employees was not immediately clear. Firing notices were distributed to workers in the department’s offices for civil rights, federal student aid and communications, as well as its legal department, according to people who relayed details and documents that substantiated the terminations to POLITICO on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive personnel matters. (Perez Jr. and Quilantan, 2/12)
The Hill:
75,000 Workers Took Trump, Musk Government Buyout
Roughly 75,000 federal workers across government have accepted a buyout offer, taking an unusual deal spearheaded by the Trump administration as it looks to reduce the federal workforce. A senior administration official confirmed the figure in the hours after a court rejected a bid by unions to quash the program. (Beitsch, 2/12)
Bloomberg:
Some Research Universities Face Credit Risk From NIH Funding Cut
Proposed cuts by the Trump administration to a type of federal funding from the National Institutes of Health would pose a credit challenge to universities that receive the funds, analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. said. The NIH has been ordered to slash funding for research at universities and hospitals, though on Monday a federal judge temporarily paused the change. A hearing date is scheduled for Feb. 21. (Rembert, 2/12)
Stat:
Trump Cuts Fuel Research Brain Drain, Young Scientists Look Abroad
A torrent of disruptive Trump administration policies is alarming scientists who fear the current political climate is weakening researchers’ resolve to stick with careers in academic science. Already, the anxiety is so deep that many scientists say it could undermine the country’s enduring position as the world leader in biomedicine. (Chen and Wosen, 2/12)
Stat:
Resistance Is Organizing Against Trump Attacks On Science
For the first month of the Trump administration, it appeared that there was little organized resistance to its attacks on the existing system of biomedical research. But resistance is starting to form. Unions representing fellows at the NIH and several universities are planning a protest at the headquarters of the Department of Health and Human Services next week. Simultaneously, a grassroots group of scientists is planning a protest in Washington, D.C., and state capitals around the country in March. (Oza, 2/13)
MedPage Today:
Archives Host Missing CDC Data
After learning the hard way that government data may not always be available or reliable, the research community is finding alternative ways to host important government health data and guidance online. The Alt CDC Bluesky account posted about one notable archive of CDC datasets hosted on the nonprofit Internet Archive. It houses hundreds of CSV files, metadata files, zip files, PDFs of infographics, and more -- uploaded before Jan. 28, 2025 -- available to download. Alt CDC also gave a shout out to the data archivists who made it possible. (Robertson, 2/12)
Talk to us —
Also —
Bloomberg:
WHO Eyes Endowment Fund As Trump Threatens To Pull US From Agency
The World Health Organization wants to establish a $50 billion endowment fund in a bid to diversify the global health agency’s finances, which have been threatened by the looming exit of the US. The “early-stage” idea could generate $1.5 billion to $2.5 billion annually to add to contributions from member states and the WHO Foundation, WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Wednesday in a call with journalists. (Wind, 2/12)
Stat:
As Trump Hits Pause On Anti-Bribery Law, Will Pharma Engage In Bad Behavior?
Between 2011 and 2020, 10 of the world’s largest pharmaceutical companies paid a combined $1.34 billion in fines to the U.S. government for bribing foreign officials in order to boost purchases of their medicines. The law that made it possible is the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, which has been credited with making changes in long-standing industry business practices. (Silverman, 2/12)
Louisiana Seeks Extradition Of NY Doc Accused Of Shipping Abortion Pills
Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill noted that even though New York won't turn over Dr. Margaret Carpenter to her state, other states to which the doctor travels could comply with the extradition order. Meanwhile, the Pentagon has revised its reproductive health care travel policy.
Louisiana Illuminator:
Louisiana Attorney General Signs Off On Extraditing NY Doctor In Abortion Pill Case
Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill signed an extradition form Wednesday for a New York physician, she announced in a news release. Her action comes less than two weeks after a Louisiana grand jury indicted the doctor for prescribing and shipping abortion pills to the state. “We will take any and all legal actions to enforce the criminal laws of this state,” Murrill wrote in her statement, adding that the extradition form was sent to Gov. Jeff Landry’s office for his approval. (O'Neil, 2/12)
North Dakota Monitor:
Abortion, Reproductive Rights Bills Rejected In North Dakota House
Four bills related to abortion and reproductive rights failed Wednesday in the North Dakota House. A so-called personhood bill would have allowed women who get abortions to be charged with murder. Two others sought to protect access to contraception and in vitro fertilization, while a fourth bill proposed what the sponsor called a “common-sense” approach to abortion access. All failed with significant margins, with the pro-IVF bill garnering the most support. (Achterling and Dalrymple, 2/12)
Minnesota Public Radio:
Republicans Advance Anti-Abortion Legislation During Control Of Minnesota House
Minnesota House Republicans advanced a pair of anti-abortion bills Wednesday through a committee, underscoring their intention to press ahead with measures now that could languish if power shifts to shared control next month. (Masters, 2/12)
KFF Health News:
Republican States Claim Zero Abortions. A Red-State Doctor Calls That ‘Ludicrous’
In Arkansas, state health officials announced a stunning statistic for 2023: The total number of abortions in the state, where some 1.5 million women live, was zero. In South Dakota, too, official records show zero abortions that year. And in Idaho, home to abortion battles that have recently made their way to the U.S. Supreme Court, the official number of recorded abortions was just five. (Varney, 2/13)
On fertility treatments for troops —
Military.Com:
Pentagon Reverses Course, Says Troops Will Be Reimbursed For Travel For Fertility Treatments
The Pentagon will continue to reimburse service members who travel to get fertility treatments, the department confirmed this week, walking back its earlier move to fully repeal its reproductive health care travel policy. Late last month, the Pentagon quietly updated its travel regulations to remove all the language allowing service members to get travel and transportation allowances for trips related to reproductive health care. That meant travel was no longer covered for either abortion or fertility treatments. (Kheel, 2/12)
Flu Season Still To Peak; Experts Say Expect More Illnesses, Deaths To Come
California hospitals are struggling to keep up with the influx of flu cases. Meanwhile, it is unclear whether the United States will take part in an international flu vaccine meeting later this month. Other outbreak news is on measles, mpox, and Oropouche virus.
Fortune:
Experts Warn 2024–25 Flu Season Hasn’t Peaked Yet, Will Get Worse Before It Gets Better
If you haven’t caught the flu this season, perhaps you know someone who has, or are concerned about the virus infiltrating your household. We are, by at least one measure, in the midst of the nation’s worst flu season in recent decades. At least 24 million illnesses, 310,000 hospitalizations, and 13,000 influenza-linked deaths—including 57 children—have plagued the U.S. this season, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Flu-related emergency department visits necessitated the CDC’s most severe “very high” ranking as of Feb. 7, as did influenza virus activity in national wastewater samples. (Leake, 2/12)
San Francisco Chronicle:
‘Our Hospital Is Full To The Brim’: California Slammed By Flu Cases
California is grappling with an unusually severe flu season this winter, with hospitalizations rising and concerns that the outbreak could last for weeks. The situation is particularly dire in the Bay Area, where Dr. Peter Chin-Hong, an infectious disease expert at UCSF, said flu activity has reached alarming levels. “2025 is the year of flu in the Bay Area,” he said, highlighting the overwhelming number of cases impacting emergency departments. (Vaziri, 2/12)
Stat:
Global Officials Unsure If U.S. Will Take Part In Critical Flu Vaccine Meeting
Later this month influenza experts from around the world will gather at the Crick Worldwide Influenza Center in London to pour over data in a multi-day effort, led by the World Health Organization, to decide which specific viruses next winter’s flu shot should target. For now, the WHO doesn’t know if U.S. government representatives will show up. Whether they do so could have an impact on the composition, and ultimately the effectiveness, of flu vaccines throughout the Northern Hemisphere and beyond. (Branswell, 2/13)
On measles, mpox, and Oropouche —
CBS News:
Measles Outbreak In Texas Was "Completely Preventable," Infectious Disease Expert Says
"It is troubling, because this was completely preventable," Dr. Amesh Adalja, an infectious disease physician and senior scholar at Johns Hopkins, told CBS News on Wednesday. "What we're seeing is, one of the places in Texas — it has the lowest vaccination rates, the highest school exemption rates from measles vaccination — having a measles outbreak, including hospitalizations of individuals who've been infected with measles." (Moniuszko and Higgins, 2/12)
CIDRAP:
Clade 1b Mpox Outbreak In DR Congo Linked To Sex Workers; New York Reports First Case
New research on the epidemiologic and genomic evolution of the clade 1b mpox outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) suggests 83% of cases were linked to sex work, three healthcare workers contracted the disease, and infected pregnant women frequently miscarried. ... In related news, New York state officials have confirmed clade 1b in a resident, the first such case in New York state and the fourth clade 1b case confirmed in the United States. (Soucheray, 2/12)
CIDRAP:
As Oropouche Cases Continue In The Americas, PAHO Urges Countries To Keep Their Guard Up
In an update on Oropouche virus activity, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) yesterday said in the first four weeks of the year, 3,765 cases have already been reported from six Americas countries, most of them from Brazil. Other countries reporting local cases include Panama, Peru, Cuba, and Guyana, as well as an imported case from Canada. ... Of countries reported importing cases, the United States reported 108, all involving travel to Cuba. (Schnirring, 2/12)
Health Insurance Customers Who Appeal Their Claims Often Win
The Wall Street Journal reports that of the 850 million claims denied annually, less than 1% are appealed. Of that 1%, nearly three-quarters of appeals are approved. Also in the news: Washington Hospital workers avoid a strike; Walgreens explores its options for its health care clinic; and more.
The Wall Street Journal:
Health Insurers Deny 850 Million Claims A Year. The Few Who Appeal Often Win.
After three years of doctors’ visits and $40,000 in medical bills didn’t cure their daughter’s rare condition, April and Justin Beck found a specialist three states away who offered a promising treatment. They set out before dawn last spring for the nine-hour drive to Arkansas Children’s Hospital in Little Rock, where Dr. Aravindhan Veerapandiyan explained how infusions of antibodies could help Emily, now 9 years old, and her misfiring immune system. (Wernau, 2/12)
The Wall Street Journal:
Five Steps To Take If Your Health-Insurance Claim Is Denied
Few people realize how worthwhile appealing a denied health-insurance claim can be. Insurers in the U.S. process more than five billion payment claims annually, federal figures show. About 850 million are denied, according to health-policy nonprofit KFF. Among the fewer than 1% of people who appeal, up to three-quarters are successful. Here are five things you can do to appeal a denied health-insurance claim. (Wernau and Mathews, 2/12)
More health industry updates —
CBS News:
SEIU Healthcare Workers At UPMC Washington Hospital Reach Contract
Union workers at Washington Hospital have reached a contract, avoiding a strike. The union says the contract includes average raises of 12% over three years. UPMC Washington confirmed the three-year collective bargaining agreement with SEIU Healthcare has been ratified. (Behanna, 2/12)
Bloomberg:
Walgreens’ VillageMD Taps Advisers As Backer Pursues Exit Plan
VillageMD, the health care clinic chain backed by Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc., is working with Evercore Inc. for assistance as explores options that include a sale or restructuring of its operations, according to people with knowledge of the matter. The health care provider is also working with Alvarez & Marsal Inc. for operational help, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing a private matter. (Basu, 2/12)
Modern Healthcare:
Tenet's Ambulatory Investments Pay Off, CEO Saum Sutaria Says
Tenet Healthcare's portfolio transformation toward ambulatory care is paying off. For-profit Tenet added nearly 70 new and acquired ambulatory surgery centers last year through its United Surgical Partners International business, CEO Dr. Saum Sutaria said on a Wednesday earnings call with investors. The health system plans to invest another $250 million this year into ambulatory care, including plans to add 10 to 12 de novo ASCs, he said. (Hudson, 2/12)
Modern Healthcare:
Fairview Will Not Merge With Essentia, University Of Minnesota
Fairview Health Services is not looking for a merger partner right now. Minneapolis-based Fairview said Wednesday it does not support merging with Duluth, Minnesota-based Essentia Health as part of a larger plan with the University of Minnesota to form a nonprofit entity that would boost financial support for the school. (Hudson, 2/12)
Modern Healthcare:
Private Equity Investors Worry As States Debate Oversight Bills
States' fight to clamp down on private equity deals in healthcare isn't over, despite recent setbacks. Proposed legislation in states including California, Connecticut and Minnesota fell flat last year, raising questions about future oversight efforts affecting private equity transactions. However, the new year brought renewed support for state legislation ranging from stricter reporting requirements to stipulations on certain operational models. (Hudson, 2/12)
San Francisco Declares Fentanyl State Of Emergency, Plans Crisis Center
Mayor Daniel Lurie said the "stabilization center" will open in the Tenderloin neighborhood in April and will offer 24/7 assistance for those with urgent mental health and substance use needs. Other news is on Canada's newly appointed fentanyl czar and an industrial chemical showing up in the illicit fentanyl supply.
CBS News:
San Francisco Mayor Lurie Signs Fentanyl State Of Emergency Ordinance; Unveils "Stabilization Center" In Tenderloin
San Francisco is ramping up its efforts to battle a deadly fentanyl crisis with the city's new mayor declaring a state of emergency because of the drug's impact. Mayor Daniel Lurie on Wednesday afternoon signed an ordinance declaring a fentanyl state of emergency to address the crisis after the city's Board of Supervisors approved the ordinance Tuesday evening. (Castañeda, 2/12)
CBC News:
Canada's Fentanyl Czar Lays Out His Goal: Stop The Drug From Crossing U.S. Northern Border
Canada's newly appointed fentanyl czar says his goal is to bring the already low percentage of the deadly opioid smuggled south into the United States down to zero. "Getting the number to zero is in fact our goal and should be our goal," Kevin Brosseau told reporters Wednesday, his first full day in the position. (Tunney, 2/12)
CNN:
‘One Of The Larger Mysteries I’ve Ever Seen’: Industrial Chemical Found In Illicit Fentanyl
The drug supply is constantly evolving, and some experts suggest that a “fourth wave” of the opioid epidemic is underway, in which illicit fentanyl is more frequently mixed with other drugs. New research shows high levels of one unexpected addition: BTMPS, an industrial chemical used as an adhesive in the production of plastics, was found in the illicit fentanyl supply in the US. (Mukherjee, 2/12)
Axios:
How A Virginia Professor's "Free Naloxone" Bike Is Saving Lives
VCU's John Freyer has spent years training students and residents how to use the life-saving overdose reversal spray to fight the opioid crisis. (Moreno, 2/13)
On marijuana —
KELO:
South Dakota AG Warns Against Opioid-Laced Marijuana
South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley highlights one illegal substance in particular when discussing marijuana laced with opioids or other drugs. “We have seen this before,” Jackley said Monday. “It’s not very common in relation to marijuana. We’ll oftentimes see it with heroin or other dangerous controlled substances, but we have seen it before with marijuana.” (Santella, 2/10)
CNN:
Marijuana Ads Are Enticing Kids To Try Weed, Study Says
A legal loophole is allowing children who access social media to see enticing advertisements for marijuana with potentially dangerous consequences, according to experts. (LaMotte, 2/12)
In other health and wellness news —
The Hill:
Study Finds Rare Vision Issues In Taking Weight Loss Drugs
A small number of patients taking GLP-1 weight loss medications have experienced loss of vision, but researchers say they have not established a direct link to the drugs. A new study published in JAMA Opthalmology focused on patients using semaglutide, which is marketed under the brand names Wegovy and Ozempic, and tirzepatide, which is marketed as Mounjaro and Zepbound. (Whiteside, 2/12)
CBS News:
Eating Yogurt Could Help Protect Against Aggressive Form Of Colorectal Cancer, Study Finds
Yogurt has often been touted as good for gut health. Now, in a new study, researchers at Mass General Brigham in Boston have found it may be beneficial in the fight against cancer. The study released Wednesday found that people who ate two or more servings of yogurt per week tended to have lower rates of a particularly aggressive form of colorectal cancer. (Riley, 2/12)
Nearly 300 Gun Seekers Blocked Since Michigan Passed Red Flag Law
It has been one year since Michigan's law took effect. It is aimed at preventing mass shootings and domestic violence, among other incidents. Meanwhile, a bipartisan group of lawmakers in Alabama has backed a ban on devices that convert semi-automatic weapons into machine guns. Other news includes: prison health care, mobile pharmacies, and more.
AP:
Michigan's New Law Resulted In No-Gun Orders For Nearly 300 People
Nearly 300 people in Michigan were barred from possessing guns in 2024 under a new law that empowers courts to intervene if there’s evidence they could harm themselves or others, according to a report released Wednesday. Michigan joined at least 20 states in passing a so-called red flag law, which allows police, health professionals, family members or roommates to ask local judges to ban someone from possessing guns for a year. (White, 2/12)
AP:
A Rare Bipartisan Coalition In Alabama Pushes Ban On Machine Gun Conversion Devices
A bipartisan coalition of mayors, lawmakers and law enforcement in Alabama endorsed a public safety package on Thursday that would ban the devices that convert semi-automatic weapons into machine guns — a rare consensus on gun restrictions and a departure from years of conflict about how to stem gun violence. Conversion devices that speed the firing of semi-automatic weapons are already banned under federal law, but there’s currently no state law prohibiting possession. (Riddle, 2/12)
More health news from across the U.S. —
Atlanta Journal-Constitution:
Health Care Provider Bankruptcy May Stick Rural Georgia With State Prisoners' Medical Bills
Macon State Prison has become one of the bloodiest correctional facilities in Georgia, and no one knows that better than the men and woman who work for Macon County EMS. As the violence at the prison just south of Oglethorpe has intensified, so, too, have the calls for ambulance service. And because of those calls, the county now finds itself dealing with an unexpected and costly burden: more than $100,000 in unpaid bills. (Robbins and Teegardin, 2/13)
AP:
Lawyers For Inmates Ask Judge To Take Over Health Care Services In Arizona Prisons
Lawyers for 25,000 people incarcerated in Arizona have asked a judge to take over health care operations in state-run prisons and appoint an official to run them, saying the state is not capable of fixing deep failures in care even though it has been required to do so over the last decade. In a filing Tuesday, the attorneys said a takeover is urgently needed because the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry lacks the leadership to comply with changes ordered by a judge in a 2012 lawsuit over the quality of medical and mental health care for prisoners. (Billeaud, 2/12)
Politico:
Pricey Diet Drugs Like Ozempic Are Exacerbating State Budget Woes
Colorado’s spending on highly effective but costly weight-loss drugs for state workers more than quadrupled from 2023 to 2024 — and costs have been doubling every six months. Now, the state wants to scrap the benefit, arguing that it’s financially unsustainable. (Hooper, 2/12)
Minnesota Public Radio:
Mobile Pharmacy Brings Meds To Winthrop Customers After Losing Brick And Mortar Store
Pharmacies in Minnesota are closing their doors because of lower reimbursement rates for prescription drugs and dwindling profit margins — especially for pharmacies with a large customer base on public insurance. This lack of access creates problems, but some small towns are finding possible solutions by working together to get medications delivered right to their doorstep. (Yang, 2/13)
KFF Health News:
Montana Looks To Regulate Prior Authorization As Patients, Providers Decry Obstacles To Care
When Lou and Lindsay Volpe’s son was diagnosed with a chronic bowel disease at age 11, their health insurer required constant preapproval of drugs and treatments — a process the Volpes say often delayed critical care for their son. “You subscribe to your insurance policy, you pay into that for years and years and years with the hope that, if you need this service, it will be there for you,” Lou Volpe said. “And finally, when you knock on the door and say, ‘Hey guys, we need some help,’ they just start backpedaling.” (Dennison, 2/13)
KFF Health News:
Top California Democrats Clash Over How To Rein In Drug Industry Middlemen
California Gov. Gavin Newsom and state legislators in Sacramento seem to agree: Prescription drug prices are too high. But lawmakers and the second-term governor are at odds over what to do about it, and a recent proposal could trigger one of the biggest health care battles in Sacramento this year. A California bill awaiting its first hearing would subject drug industry intermediaries known as pharmacy benefit managers, or PBMs, to licensing by the state Department of Insurance. And it would require them to pass along 100% of the rebates they get from drug companies to the health plans and insurers that hire them to oversee prescription drug benefits. (Mai-Duc, 2/13)
Research Roundup: The Latest Science, Discoveries, And Breakthroughs
Each week, KFF Health News compiles a selection of the latest health research and news.
MedPage Today:
Blood Test For Early Pancreatic Cancer Shows Promise
A blood test for early-stage pancreatic cancer performed well in preliminary studies involving samples from patients with known diagnostic status. In a blinded retrospective study, the test achieved 98% specificity and 73% sensitivity across all stages of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC). The test demonstrated 100% accuracy for distinguishing PDAC from non-cancer pancreatic conditions. Combining the test with assessment of the CA 19-9 cancer biomarker increased the sensitivity to 85% with a specificity of 96%. (Bankhead, 2/12)
MedPage Today:
Blood Test Detects Alzheimer's Pathology In Other Clinical Syndromes
A blood test identified clinically relevant Alzheimer's disease pathology in several clinical syndromes, a clinicopathological study showed. Plasma phosphorylated tau 217 (p-tau217) detected Alzheimer's pathology across neurodegenerative syndromes with an area under the receiver operating characteristic curve (AUC) of 0.95, reported Lawren VandeVrede, MD, PhD, of the University of California San Francisco (UCSF), and co-authors in JAMA Neurology. (George, 2/10)
ScienceDaily:
Stronger, Safer, Smarter: Pioneering Zinc-Based Dissolvable Implants For Bone Repair
New research could transform how broken bones are treated, with the development of a special zinc-based dissolvable material that could replace the metal plates and screws typically used to hold fractured bones together. (Monash University, 2/12)
CIDRAP:
Nearly 15% Of Long-COVID Patients Have Cardiovascular Symptoms, Most Often Chest Pain
A meta-analysis of 37 studies involving 3 million people suggests that those with long COVID are much more likely to experience chest pain, heart palpitations, and high blood pressure than their uninfected counterparts. (Van Beusekom, 2/11)
CIDRAP:
VA Study Highlights Role Of Stewardship In Post-Discharge Antibiotic Prescribing
A study of Veterans Affairs (VA) hospitals found that collaboration between antimicrobial stewardship physicians and pharmacists and use of local antibiotic prescribing guidelines were associated with less antibiotic use at discharge, researchers reported today in Infection Control & Hospital Epidemiology. (Dall, 2/12)
Viewpoints: Steps We Can Take To Mitigate The Spread Of Bird Flu; Why Is Life Expectancy Lower In US?
Editorial writers examine these public health issues.
The Baltimore Sun:
How We Can Be Proactive In Face Of Bird Flu Threat
As a physician, I have been closely following our country’s bird flu crisis. I am especially concerned about the recent revelation that a second type of bird flu has been detected in dairy cows in Nevada and a new strain of the bird flu virus, H5N9, was found in California. These developments are precisely what many public health officials have been most concerned about as it means that bird flu is transforming in a way that could allow it to spread more easily in humans. (Asha Subramanian, 2/12)
Stat:
U.S. Health Care Is Not The Biggest Reason For Its Reduced Life Expectancy
According to an analysis from the AAMC Research and Action Institute that we co-authored, if we could eliminate deaths from just three external causes of injury and death —alcohol, drugs, and firearms (including firearm suicides) — we would increase the average U.S. life expectancy at birth by about 1.6 years. That would nearly close the life expectancy gap between the United States and other developed countries. (Atul Grover and Megan L. Ranney, 2/13)
The Baltimore Sun:
In Westminster, A Fear Of Behavioral Health Care.
The National Institute of Mental Health estimates that about 6% of American adults have a serious mental illness. That amounts to more than 15.4 million people and includes such afflictions as mood disorders, anxiety orders such as posttraumatic stress and impulse control. If anything, experts suspect that’s an underestimate — individuals with no fixed address, for example, aren’t usually covered by government behavioral health surveys. But it’s safe to say the numbers are substantial and cover the gamut from men and women, white and minorities, young and old. And it’s not uncommon for co-occurring afflictions such as alcoholism or addiction to be part of the equation. (2/12)
The New York Times:
The U.S.A.I.D. Chaos Already Has Dire Effects
U.S.A.I.D. employees, who mostly joined the agency in hopes of making the world a better place, are in agony. “We’re just paralyzed,” an agency employee in Africa told me. “No one is in charge.” (Nicholas Kristof, 2/12)
Stat:
People With Schizophrenia Deserve More Access To A Life-Saving Drug
When Christen White’s brother had his first psychotic episode thinking Steven Spielberg was stalking him, it was a shocking and overwhelming experience for loved ones. “My brother lived with schizophrenia for 10 years,” White wrote to me in an email, “and our biggest battle was ensuring his safety and trying to keep him well. Unfortunately, the failures of the mental health care system compounded the challenges we faced.” This led her to becoming involved with The Angry Moms, a grassroots effort advocating for the safe use of clozapine, an antipsychotic medication. (Daniel X. Pham, 2/13)
Newsweek:
I Ignored My Health For Years. Then Came The Wake-Up Call I Feared
In 2024, I was forced to take a hard look at my life. Sitting in my doctor's office, I gripped the arms of the chair as I heard the words no one ever wants to hear: "We need to rule out cancer." I had two kids, a demanding career, and a husband who counted on me. I had spent years pushing myself to be the best at work, the best dad, the best provider—but in the process, I had completely neglected my own health. For years, I ignored the warning signs: I was 100 pounds overweight with high blood pressure, sky-high cholesterol, chronic plantar fasciitis and irregular heart rhythms that put me at risk of stroke. (David Graham, 2/12)