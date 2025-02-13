Nearly 300 Gun Seekers Blocked Since Michigan Passed Red Flag Law

It has been one year since Michigan's law took effect. It is aimed at preventing mass shootings and domestic violence, among other incidents. Meanwhile, a bipartisan group of lawmakers in Alabama has backed a ban on devices that convert semi-automatic weapons into machine guns. Other news includes: prison health care, mobile pharmacies, and more.

AP: Michigan's New Law Resulted In No-Gun Orders For Nearly 300 People

Nearly 300 people in Michigan were barred from possessing guns in 2024 under a new law that empowers courts to intervene if there’s evidence they could harm themselves or others, according to a report released Wednesday. Michigan joined at least 20 states in passing a so-called red flag law, which allows police, health professionals, family members or roommates to ask local judges to ban someone from possessing guns for a year. (White, 2/12)

AP: A Rare Bipartisan Coalition In Alabama Pushes Ban On Machine Gun Conversion Devices

A bipartisan coalition of mayors, lawmakers and law enforcement in Alabama endorsed a public safety package on Thursday that would ban the devices that convert semi-automatic weapons into machine guns — a rare consensus on gun restrictions and a departure from years of conflict about how to stem gun violence. Conversion devices that speed the firing of semi-automatic weapons are already banned under federal law, but there’s currently no state law prohibiting possession. (Riddle, 2/12)

More health news from across the U.S. —

Atlanta Journal-Constitution: Health Care Provider Bankruptcy May Stick Rural Georgia With State Prisoners' Medical Bills

Macon State Prison has become one of the bloodiest correctional facilities in Georgia, and no one knows that better than the men and woman who work for Macon County EMS. As the violence at the prison just south of Oglethorpe has intensified, so, too, have the calls for ambulance service. And because of those calls, the county now finds itself dealing with an unexpected and costly burden: more than $100,000 in unpaid bills. (Robbins and Teegardin, 2/13)

AP: Lawyers For Inmates Ask Judge To Take Over Health Care Services In Arizona Prisons

Lawyers for 25,000 people incarcerated in Arizona have asked a judge to take over health care operations in state-run prisons and appoint an official to run them, saying the state is not capable of fixing deep failures in care even though it has been required to do so over the last decade. In a filing Tuesday, the attorneys said a takeover is urgently needed because the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry lacks the leadership to comply with changes ordered by a judge in a 2012 lawsuit over the quality of medical and mental health care for prisoners. (Billeaud, 2/12)

Politico: Pricey Diet Drugs Like Ozempic Are Exacerbating State Budget Woes

Colorado’s spending on highly effective but costly weight-loss drugs for state workers more than quadrupled from 2023 to 2024 — and costs have been doubling every six months. Now, the state wants to scrap the benefit, arguing that it’s financially unsustainable. (Hooper, 2/12)

Minnesota Public Radio: Mobile Pharmacy Brings Meds To Winthrop Customers After Losing Brick And Mortar Store

Pharmacies in Minnesota are closing their doors because of lower reimbursement rates for prescription drugs and dwindling profit margins — especially for pharmacies with a large customer base on public insurance. This lack of access creates problems, but some small towns are finding possible solutions by working together to get medications delivered right to their doorstep. (Yang, 2/13)

KFF Health News: Montana Looks To Regulate Prior Authorization As Patients, Providers Decry Obstacles To Care

When Lou and Lindsay Volpe’s son was diagnosed with a chronic bowel disease at age 11, their health insurer required constant preapproval of drugs and treatments — a process the Volpes say often delayed critical care for their son. “You subscribe to your insurance policy, you pay into that for years and years and years with the hope that, if you need this service, it will be there for you,” Lou Volpe said. “And finally, when you knock on the door and say, ‘Hey guys, we need some help,’ they just start backpedaling.” (Dennison, 2/13)

KFF Health News: Top California Democrats Clash Over How To Rein In Drug Industry Middlemen

California Gov. Gavin Newsom and state legislators in Sacramento seem to agree: Prescription drug prices are too high. But lawmakers and the second-term governor are at odds over what to do about it, and a recent proposal could trigger one of the biggest health care battles in Sacramento this year. A California bill awaiting its first hearing would subject drug industry intermediaries known as pharmacy benefit managers, or PBMs, to licensing by the state Department of Insurance. And it would require them to pass along 100% of the rebates they get from drug companies to the health plans and insurers that hire them to oversee prescription drug benefits. (Mai-Duc, 2/13)

